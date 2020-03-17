Coronavirus in pictures: Scenes from around the world

Esto también se puede leer en español.

On the front lines in China

A never-before-seen deadly virus first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan has infected people in China and around the world with a pneumonia-like illness. The disease has caused alarm worldwide, from Australia to Italy, Iran to Japan, Singapore to the US.

Here are some scenes from around the globe, starting with the most recent, as scientists, governments and citizens struggle to understand and contain the illness. 

Zhou Qiong, a doctor in the department of respiratory medicine at Union Hospital in Wuhan, China, is a member of an "assault team" formed to fight the coronavirus. The hospital is affiliated with Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

Keep updated on the fast-moving developments here. Also: See the emptiness as coronavirus pandemic closes stadiums, landmarks, schools

Originally published Jan. 25 and updated as new developments occur.

Photo:Cheng Min/Getty Images
1
of 45

March 16: Starting school at home

Kids in Portland, Maine, settle in for a day of home schooling. A growing list of states across the US, including Ohio, Maryland, Michigan and Virginia, have closed schools in an attempt to contain the coronavirus. Major cities including New York City and Los Angeles have done the same. 

Photo:Justin Jaffe/CNET
2
of 45

March 16: Shelter-in-place alert

A emergency public safety text message alerts residents of Contra Costa County in the San Francisco Bay Area to a shelter-in-place order going into effect until Tuesday April 7. San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the measures March 16 at a joint press conference with leaders of the surrounding six counties. The order requires residents to stay at home except for essential needs. Most businesses will close, though "necessary government functions and essential stores" will still be open.

Photo:Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
3
of 45

March 15: Chaos grips major US airports

Travelers arrive at the international terminal of Chicago's O'Hare Airport on March 15. Chaos gripped it and other major US airports as Americans returning from European countries hit by the coronavirus overwhelmed authorities attempting to process the surge. Passengers complained of lines that lasted for hours, crowded and unsanitary conditions and general disarray in the system for screening people for symptoms of the virus.

Photo:Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images
4
of 45

March 13: Warning sign

At a bus station in Krakow, Poland, an electronic sign urges travelers to alert their health care provider if they've been exposed to the coronavirus or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.

Photo:Omar Marques/Getty Images
5
of 45

March 13: Empty shelves

Shoppers across the US have been clearing store shelves of cleaning supplies and groceries, as here at a Giant Supermarket in Dunkirk, Maryland. People are preparing for long stays at home as offices shift to remote working and schools shut down.

Photo:Mark Wilson/Getty Images
6
of 45

March 12: Dow dive

On March 12, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down around 2,350 points, or 10 percent, suffering its worst session since 1987 as emergency measures by central banks failed to calm fears of a recession arising from the coronavirus outbreak.

Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images
7
of 45

March 11: WHO declares a pandemic

World Health Organization technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove talks during a March 11 daily press briefing on COVID-19 at WHO headquarters in Geneva. At the briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that the coronavirus outbreak can now be characterized as a pandemic. 

Photo:Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images
8
of 45

March 11: Another sporting event canceled

A view of the empty stands at the Are ski resort in northern Sweden. Like many cultural and sporting events around the world, the Alpine skiing World Cup finals this weekend have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. On March 11, Sweden's Public Health Agency asked the government to temporarily ban events with more than 500 people.

Photo:Pontus Lundahl/Getty Images
9
of 45

March 10: Containment area in New York

People walk through downtown New Rochelle, New York, on March 10. The city just north of Manhattan has become the state's largest source of COVID-19 infections, prompting Gov. Andrew Cuomo to announce that officials will be implementing a one-mile-radius "containment area" around the epicenter of the outbreak there to try to halt the spread of coronavirus.  

Photo:Spencer Platt/Getty Images
10
of 45

March 10: Empty San Francisco streets

Market Street in downtown San Francisco, usually a bustling thoroughfare on Tuesday midday, appears virtually empty. Employees around the country are working remotely to protect themselves from coronavirus. 

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
11
of 45

March 9: Stocks sink

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 9. Trading was halted for 15 minutes after the opening bell as stocks fell 7% amid escalating coronavirus fears.  

Photo:Spencer Platt/Getty Images
12
of 45

March 9: Italian prisoners riot

Prisoners at the San Vittore Prison in Milan protest against their treatment during the coronavirus outbreak on March 9. The same day, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that the entire country was going into lockdown, a dramatic extension of restrictions that previously affected only the north. 

Photo:Pier Marco Tacca/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
13
of 45

March 8: Italy on lockdown

Medical officers in Salerno, Italy, check bus passengers on March 8. After Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte decided to prolong school closures until April 3 and attempt to lock down 16 million people in the north in an attempt to curb the virus' spread, many people are traveling to southern Italy to reach relatives. 

Photo:Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
14
of 45

March 8: Empty Italian streets

A street in Venice, Italy, is empty March 8, the day after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced a "national emergency" and imposed quarantines on the Lombardy and Veneto regions, which contain roughly a quarter of the country's population. Italy currently has the highest number of cases and fatalities in Europe.

Photo:Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images
15
of 45

March 8: Israel closes border with Egypt

Tourists outside the Dome of the Rock mosque in Jerusalem. Israel closed its land border with Egypt on March 8 due to the spread of the coronavirus. 

Photo:Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
16
of 45

March 8: Another cruise ship on hold

A woman gestures from aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, operated by Princess Cruises, as it maintains a holding pattern about 25 miles off the coast of San Francisco on March 8. More than 20 people on the ship with 3,500 passengers and crew members have tested positive for the coronavirus. 

As the US State Department issued an advisory Sunday warning citizens against traveling on cruise ships, California prepared to dock the ship at the Port of Oakland and begin disembarking Grand Princess passengers, who will not be released to the general public. 

Photo:Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
17
of 45

March 8: Quarantined Russian students

Quarantined students in the dorm of St. Petersburg, Russia's Mechnikov North-Western State Medical University on March 8. After having contact with a foreign citizen infected with COVID-19, the students have to spend 10 more days in the quarantine area to contain the possible spread of the coronavirus. 

Photo:Peter Kovalev/TASS via Getty Images
18
of 45

Feb. 25: Quarantine in Ankara

In Ankara, Turkey, on Feb. 25, an ambulance transports passengers and crew of a Turkish Airlines plane from Tehran to a local hospital for a 14-day quarantine and to be tested for possible coronavirus infection.

Two weeks earlier, on Feb. 11, the World Health Organization officially named the virus SARS-CoV-2, and the resulting illness COVID-19.

Photo:Getty Images
19
of 45

Feb. 25: Tent in Tuscany

A pre-triage medical tent stands ready in front of Santa Maria Nuova Hospital in Florence on Feb. 25 as Tuscany reported its first two cases of COVID-19.

Also on Feb. 25, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that coronavirus cases in the US are likely to spread, though the immediate threat to the general public is still low.

Photo:Carlo Bressan/AFP via Getty Images
20
of 45

Feb. 25: WHO press conference

Epidemiologist Dr. Bruce Aylward, of the World Health Organization, shows graphics documenting the coronavirus outbreak at a press conference in Geneva on Feb. 25.

A day earlier, WHO noted that China had, as of that morning, reported more than 77,000 cases of COVID-19, including more than 2,600 deaths. It also said that the epidemic peaked and plateaued there between Jan. 23 and Feb. 2, and has been declining steadily since then. Outside China, there were at that point 2,074 cases in 28 countries, and 23 deaths. WHO noted that the sudden increase in cases in Italy, Iran and South Korea were "deeply concerning" but that all countries should have confidence that "this virus can be contained."

Photo:Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
21
of 45

Feb. 12: MWC canceled

Mobile World Congress, the biggest event of the year for the mobile phone industry, was scheduled to take place the week of Feb. 24. But with less than two weeks to go before the show, as more and more companies pulled out because of coronavirus worries, MWC officials canceled the event.

Photo:Paco Freire/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
22
of 45

Feb. 7: Mourning whistleblower Dr. Li Wenliang

A card with a portrait of Dr. Li Wenliang is surrounded by flowers at Li's hospital in Wuhan on Feb. 7. The 34-year-old Chinese doctor is considered a whistleblower for speaking out about the rising cases of pneumonia in an online chat room during the early days of the outbreak. He passed away Feb. 6 as a result of the virus. 

Photo:Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
23
of 45

Feb. 7: Another cruise ship quarantined

A Dream World cruise ship docks at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Kowloon Bya, Hong Kong, on Feb. 7. Authorities are keeping 3,600 passengers and crew members under quarantine due to concerns they were inadvertently exposed to the coronavirus by eight passengers from mainland China. 

Photo:Miguel Candela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
24
of 45

Feb. 7: Wuhan on lockdown

A resident rides a motorbike across an empty track on Feb. 7 in Wuhan, China. The city went into lockdown due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Photo:Getty Images
25
of 45

Feb. 1: Turks evacuate China

A Turkish Armed Forces cargo plane lands at the Wuhan airport on Feb. 1 in China to evacuate citizens of Turkey and other nearby countries from the heart of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. 

Photo:Ali Murat Alhas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
26
of 45

Jan. 31: Warning sign in London

People walk past a news banner that reads "Killer virus now spreading fast" at London's Bank station on Jan. 31, the same day the US declared the coronavirus a public health emergency. 

Photo:John Keeble/Getty Images
27
of 45

Jan. 30: WHO declares emergency

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization's director-general, speaks during a press conference in Geneva on Jan.30. The same day, the UN health agency declared an international emergency over the coronavirus, a rarely used designation meant to help with improved international coordination in tackling the disease.

Photo:Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
28
of 45

Jan. 30: Workers disinfect

Workers from a funeral home disinfect themselves after handling a coronavirus victim in a hospital in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 30. 

Photo:Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
29
of 45

Jan. 30: Cruise ship grounded

The Costa Smeralda cruise ship is seen docked at the Italian port of Civitavecchia. A passenger showed symptoms of the coronavirus on Jan. 30. Around 6,000 passengers of the ship were quarantined after a Chinese woman fell ill. 

Photo:Baris Seckin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
30
of 45

Jan. 27: Isolation ward in India

Nurses work inside an isolation ward in a government-run medical clinic in Hyderabad, India, on Jan. 27. Patients coming from Hong Kong have been requesting medical checks as a preventive measure.

Photo:Noan Seelam/AFP via Getty Images
31
of 45

Jan. 27: Checking for fever

An Indonesian health official checks the temperature of a passenger upon his arrival at the Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport in Blang Bintang on Jan. 27. By that date, an effective quarantine was in place in China, with all flights in and out of Wuhan grounded and a ban on Chinese tour groups domestically and abroad.

Photo:Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP via Getty Images
32
of 45

Jan. 27: Market fears

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the week kicked off Jan. 27. US stocks fell sharply in morning trading as fears over the spreading coronavirus continue to unsettle global markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 400 points after the opening bell. Markets recovered, but...

A month later, on Feb. 24, the Dow fell more than 1,000 points, for its biggest daily decline since 2018.

Photo:Spencer Platt/Getty Images
33
of 45

Jan. 27: Gloves on the train

As a preventive measure following the coronavirus outbreak, a Hong Kong passenger wears latex gloves while traveling on an underground metro train on Jan. 27.

Photo:Anthony Wallace/AFP
34
of 45

Jan. 25: Building a new hospital in Wuhan, fast

Diggers excavate for a new 1,000-bed hospital in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 25. The goal for the rapidly built temporary hospital: help accommodate a growing number of coronavirus patients. 

Photo:Getty Images
35
of 45

Jan. 25: Caution in Hong Kong

Wary of the coronavirus, people in Hong Kong wear surgical masks in public. On Jan. 25, Hong Kong declared a citywide emergency, its highest warning level, canceling all official Chinese New Year celebrations and extending school breaks for the holiday until Feb. 17.

Photo:Willie Siau/Getty Images
36
of 45

Jan. 24: Keeping trains clean in South Korea

A worker in protective gear in Seoul, South Korea, sprays disinfectant in a train on Jan. 24 amid rising public concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, which medical experts confirmed can be passed from human to human. 

Photo:Arne Dedert/Getty Images
37
of 45

Jan. 24: Canceled flight in Japan

A notice at Japan's Narita airport on Jan. 24 shows a canceled flight to Wuhan, China. Japan is a popular travel destination for Chinese tourists during the Lunar New Year holiday, but on Jan. 25 China said it'd clamp down on travel for some of its citizens heading abroad, including suspending tour groups and temporarily halting the sale of flight and hotel packages.

Photo:Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
38
of 45

Jan. 24: Working toward a vaccine

Virologist Sandro Halbe looks at cell culture dishes in a lab at the Institute of Virology at the Philipps University of Marburg in Germany on Jan. 24. Virologists at the university are involved in the development of a vaccine to combat the lung pathogen. 

Photo:Getty Images
39
of 45

Jan. 24: The view from Thailand

Women with face masks shop in a Bangkok store decorated for the Lunar New Year on Jan. 24, after four people with the coronavirus were detected in Thailand. 

Photo:Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images
40
of 45

Symptoms spelled out

In Terminal 4 of London's Heathrow Airport, a public health poster shows the symptoms of coronavirus. 

Photo:Getty Images
41
of 45

Jan. 24: Demanding action in Moscow

An environmental activist pickets in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow on Jan. 24 demanding a thorough screening of passengers arriving from Southeast Asia.

Photo:Dimitar Dilkoff/Getty Images
42
of 45

Jan. 24: Trying to stay safe in Scotland

Tourists in Scotland wear face masks as they visit Edinburgh Castle on Jan. 24. The Scottish government created a daily incident management team to monitor the developing situation.

Photo:Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images
43
of 45

Jan. 24: At the ready in Munich

This photo was taken Jan. 24 in the meeting room of the infectious diseases task force at the Munich Airport. The task force fights illnesses like SARS, swine flu, measles and chickenpox.

Photo:Sven Hoppe/Getty Images
44
of 45

Jan. 22: Making more masks

Workers step up production of protective masks in Handan, China, on Jan. 22. Masks and other medical supplies quickly went out of stock in some places.

Photo:Getty Images
45
of 45
