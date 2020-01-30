Coronavirus in pictures: Scenes from around the world

CNET también está disponible en español.

On the front lines in China

A never-before-seen deadly virus first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan has infected citizens in China and elsewhere with a pneumonia-like illness. The disease is causing alarm worldwide, with cases also reported in such countries as Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, the US and Australia. 

Here are some scenes from around the globe as scientists and citizens struggle to understand and contain the illness. 

Zhou Qiong, a doctor in the department of respiratory medicine at Union Hospital in Wuhan, China, is a member of an "assault team" formed to fight the coronavirus. The hospital is affiliated with Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

Keep updated on the fast-moving developments here. 

Originally published Jan. 25 and updated as new images come in.

Workers disinfect

Workers from a funeral home disinfect themselves after handling a coronavirus victim in a hospital in Wuhan, China on Jan. 30. 

Cruise ship grounded

The Costa Smeralda cruise ship is seen docked at the Italian port of Civitavecchia  after a passenger showed symptoms of the coronavirus on Jan. 30. Around 6,000 passengers of the ship were quarantined after the Chinese woman fell ill. 

Isolation ward in India

Nurses work inside an isolation ward in a government-run medical clinic in Hyderabad, India, on Jan. 27. Patients coming from Hong Kong have been requesting medical checks as a preventive measure.

Checking for fever

An Indonesian health official checks the temperature of a passenger upon his arrival at the Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport in Blang Bintang on Jan. 27. An effective quarantine is now in place in China, where the coronavirus originated, with all flights in and out of Wuhan grounded and a ban on Chinese tour groups domestically and abroad.

Market fears

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the week kicked off Jan. 27. US stocks fell sharply in morning trading as fears over the spreading coronavirus continue to unsettle global markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 400 points after the opening bell. 

Gloves

As a preventive measure following the coronavirus outbreak, a Hong Kong passenger wears latex gloves while traveling on an underground metro train on Jan. 27.

Building a new hospital in Wuhan, fast

Diggers excavate for a new 1,000-bed hospital in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 25. The temporary hospital will help accommodate a growing number of coronavirus patients and is expected to be completed on Feb. 3. 

Caution in Hong Kong

Wary of the coronavirus, people in Hong Kong wear surgical masks in public. Many people are canceling trips to China and proceeding with caution. On Jan. 25, Hong Kong declared a citywide emergency, its highest warning level, canceling all official Chinese New Year celebrations and extending school breaks for the holiday until Feb. 17.

Keeping trains clean in South Korea

A worker in protective gear in Seoul, South Korea, sprays disinfectant in a train on Jan. 24 amid rising public concerns over the spread of China's Wuhan coronavirus, which medical experts have confirmed can be passed from human to human. 

Canceled flight in Japan

A notice at Japan's Narita airport on Jan. 24 shows a canceled flight to Wuhan, China. Japan is a popular travel destination for Chinese tourists during the Lunar New Year holiday, but on Jan. 25 China said it'd clamp down on travel for some of its citizens heading abroad, including suspending tour groups and temporarily halting the sale of flight and hotel packages.

Working toward a vaccine

Virologist Sandro Halbe looks at cell culture dishes in a lab at the Institute of Virology at the Philipps University of Marburg in Germany on Jan. 24. Virologists at the university are involved in the development of a vaccine to combat the lung pathogen. 

The view from Thailand

Women with face masks shop in a Bangkok store decorated for the Lunar New Year on Jan. 24, 2020, after four people with the coronavirus were detected in Thailand. 

Symptoms spelled out

In Terminal 4 of London's Heathrow Airport, a public health poster shows the symptoms of coronavirus. 

Demanding action in Moscow

An environmental activist pickets in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow on Jan. 24 demanding a thorough screening of passengers arriving from Southeast Asia. The coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Trying to stay safe in Scotland

Tourists in Scotland wear face masks as they visit Edinburgh Castle on Jan. 24. It's been confirmed that 14 people in Scotland with symptoms have tested negative for the coronavirus. A daily incident management team has been created by the Scottish government to monitor the developing situation.

At the ready in Munich

A face mask can be seen on Jan. 24 in a meeting room of the infectious diseases task force at Munich Airport. The task force fights against illnesses like SARS, swine flu, measles and chickenpox. Soon it may be battling the new coronavirus from China. 

Making more masks

Workers step up production of protective masks in Handan, China, on Jan. 22. Masks and other medical supplies are out of stock in some places due to the coronavirus.

