Coronavirus in pictures: Scenes from around the world

On the front lines in China

A never-before-seen deadly virus first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan has infected people in China and around the world with a pneumonia-like illness. The disease has caused alarm worldwide, from Australia to Italy, Iran to Japan, Singapore to the US.

Here are some scenes from around the globe as scientists and citizens struggle to understand and contain the illness.

Zhou Qiong, a doctor in the department of respiratory medicine at Union Hospital in Wuhan, China, is a member of an "assault team" formed to fight the coronavirus. The hospital is affiliated with Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

Originally published Jan. 25

