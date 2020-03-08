Coronavirus in pictures: Scenes from around the world

A never-before-seen deadly virus first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan has infected people in China and around the world with a pneumonia-like illness. The disease has caused alarm worldwide, from Australia to Italy, Iran to Japan, Singapore to the US.
Here are some scenes from around the globe as scientists and citizens struggle to understand and contain the illness.
Zhou Qiong, a doctor in the department of respiratory medicine at Union Hospital in Wuhan, China, is a member of an "assault team" formed to fight the coronavirus. The hospital is affiliated with Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology.
Medical officers in Salerno, Italy, check bus passengers on March 8. After Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's decided to prolong school closures until April 3 and attempt to lock down 16 million people in the north in an attempt to curb the virus' spread, many people are traveling to southern Italy to reach relatives.
A street in Venice, Italy, is completely empty March 8, the day after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced a "national emergency" imposed quarantines on the Lombardy and Veneto regions, which contain roughly a quarter of the country's population. Italy currently has the highest number of cases and fatalities in Europe.
A woman gestures from aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, operated by Princess Cruises, as it maintains a holding pattern about 25 miles off the coast of San Francisco on March 8. More than 20 people on the ship with 3,500 passengers and crew members have tested positive for the coronavirus.
As the US State Department issued an advisory Sunday warning citizens against traveling on cruise ships, California prepared to dock at the Port of Oakland and begin disembarking Grand Princess passengers, who will not be released to the general public.
Quarantined students in the dorm of St. Petersburg, Russia's Mechnikov North-Western State Medical University on March 8. After having contact with a foreign citizen infected with COVID-19, the students have to spend 10 more days in the quarantine area to contain the possible spread of the coronavirus.
In Ankara, Turkey, on Feb. 25, an ambulance transports passengers and crew of a Turkish Airlines plane from Tehran to a local hospital for a 14-day quarantine and to be tested for possible coronavirus infection.
Epidemiologist Dr. Bruce Aylward, of the World Health Organization, shows graphics documenting the coronavirus outbreak at a press conference in Geneva on Feb. 25.
A day earlier, WHO noted that China had, as of that morning, reported more than 77,000 cases of COVID-19, including more than 2,600 deaths. It also said that the epidemic peaked and plateaued there between Jan. 23 and Feb. 2, and has been declining steadily since then. Outside China, there were at that point 2,074 cases in 28 countries, and 23 deaths. WHO noted that the sudden increase in cases in Italy, Iran and South Korea were "deeply concerning" but that all countries should have confidence that "this virus can be contained."
Mobile World Congress, the biggest event of the year for the mobile phone industry, was scheduled to take place the week of Feb. 24. But with less than two weeks to go before the show, as more and more companies pulled out because of coronavirus worries, MWC officials canceled the event.
A card with a portrait of Dr. Li Wenliang is surrounded by flowers at Li's hospital in Wuhan on Feb. 7. The 34-year-old Chinese doctor is considered a whistleblower for speaking out about the rising cases of pneumonia in an online chat room during the early days of the outbreak. He passed away Feb. 6 as a result of the virus.
A Dream World cruise ship docks at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Kowloon Bya, Hong Kong, on Feb. 7. Authorities are keeping 3,600 passengers and crew members under quarantine due to concerns they were inadvertently exposed to the coronavirus by eight passengers from mainland China.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization's director-general, speaks during a press conference in Geneva on Jan.30. The same day, the UN health agency declared an international emergency over the coronavirus, a rarely used designation meant to help with improved international coordination in tackling the disease.
The Costa Smeralda cruise ship is seen docked at the Italian port of Civitavecchia. A passenger showed symptoms of the coronavirus on Jan. 30. Around 6,000 passengers of the ship were quarantined after a Chinese woman fell ill.
An Indonesian health official checks the temperature of a passenger upon his arrival at the Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport in Blang Bintang on Jan. 27. By that date, an effective quarantine was in place in China, with all flights in and out of Wuhan grounded and a ban on Chinese tour groups domestically and abroad.
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the week kicked off Jan. 27. US stocks fell sharply in morning trading as fears over the spreading coronavirus continue to unsettle global markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 400 points after the opening bell. Markets recovered, but...
A month later, on Feb. 24, the Dow fell more than 1,000 points, for its biggest daily decline since 2018.
Wary of the coronavirus, people in Hong Kong wear surgical masks in public. On Jan. 25, Hong Kong declared a citywide emergency, its highest warning level, canceling all official Chinese New Year celebrations and extending school breaks for the holiday until Feb. 17.
A worker in protective gear in Seoul, South Korea, sprays disinfectant in a train on Jan. 24 amid rising public concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, which medical experts confirmed can be passed from human to human.
A notice at Japan's Narita airport on Jan. 24 shows a canceled flight to Wuhan, China. Japan is a popular travel destination for Chinese tourists during the Lunar New Year holiday, but on Jan. 25 China said it'd clamp down on travel for some of its citizens heading abroad, including suspending tour groups and temporarily halting the sale of flight and hotel packages.
Virologist Sandro Halbe looks at cell culture dishes in a lab at the Institute of Virology at the Philipps University of Marburg in Germany on Jan. 24. Virologists at the university are involved in the development of a vaccine to combat the lung pathogen.