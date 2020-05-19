Corn tortillas or flour? CNET takes on tacos!

Welcome to the third pandemic cooking project by CNET's editorial team. We started this challenge with the idea of cooking for Taco Tuesday, not least because with CNET en Español Senior Editor Laura Martinez on staff, we can tap into the wisdom of the internet's foremost decider of Mexican food-worthiness. I'll let Laura take it from here. - Rich
Presenter and Senior Editor Claire Reilly might be from Down Under but she beat everyone with her homemade tacos al pastor, complete with a very lo-fi trompo made out of a lot of skewers and a jaunty pineapple hat.
Claire says using a trompo was a complete game changer. "We don't have a lot of the more unique Mexican spices available in Australia (achiote was certainly a new one), but the end result was the first time I've ever made anything even resembling the legit tacos you might get in a taqueria," she says.
The Mexicans at CNET now urge Claire to come claim her Mexican passport.
Claire Reilly/CNET
Lo-fi trompo
Claire's aforementioned low-tech trompo and a stylish pineapple hat.
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Chicken taco for the soul
Managing Editor Jessica Dolcourt gets her tacos right. While she did not make the tortillas herself, she managed to dress this baby with tons of good stuff, including chicken and "other accompaniments."
Andy Altman/CNET
Avocado... yogurt?
OK, some of us have never heard of this before, but Senior Producer Andy Altman made roasted sweet potato tacos with avocado yogurt sauce (yes, it apparently exists) and pickled red onions.
Connie Guglielmo/CNET
The boss made tortillas from scratch!
CNET Editor-in-Chief Connie Guglielmo made corn tortillas from scratch, using Maseca instant masa. The result is amazing since -- as everyone knows -- making tortillas from scratch is not easy. (She admits to having flubbed the first couple.)
Yes, Connie's tortillas look far from being round, but who cares? They were good enough to stuff with ground turkey, guacamole, onions, lettuce and tomato. Connie says she'll definitely make them again -- though she'll probably borrow a neighbor's tortilla press next time. (Good idea.)
Tania González/CNET
When your ancestors whisper...
Audience Development Manager Tania González made tacos de barbacoa with homemade corn tortillas, pickled purple onions and beans, all of this served in a real molcajete (as real Mexicans do).
Tania, a native of Ensenada, Baja California, used family recipes that her abuela passed to her mom and then on to her, although everything was made from scratch with help from the Instant Pot Max.
The secret behind all this wonderfulness? "A funny thing about these recipes is that we don't really measure ingredients," says Tania. "The joke is that we wait until we hear our ancestors whisper in our ears, 'that's enough, mija, that's enough.'"
Alison DeNisco Rayome/CNET
Not everything is corn, right?
Corn tortillas might be the team's favorites, but some of our colleagues prefer flour, and these pulled chicken tacos with homemade flour tortillas prepared by Senior Editor Alison DeNisco Rayome look delish.
Brian Bennett/CNET
Pork butt, anyone?
Senior Editor Brian Bennett used some smoked pork butt he had in the freezer to concoct what he claims are street-style tacos: Raw chopped onion, green and red hot sauce and a little cabbage for crunch.
Rebecca Fleenor/CNET
Instant Pot barbacoa
Editorial Assistant Rebecca Fleenor was going to make Instant Pot carnitas, but her grocery store was out of pork shoulder. She made Instant Pot barbacoa instead, and let us tell you: These look soooo good! Bonus points for the generous portion of cilantro!
Ry Crist/CNET
A simple meal made in heaven
Senior Editor Ry Crist knows that no great Mexican meal can go without a cold one, and decided to accompany these amazing-looking quesadillas with a Modelo Especial. Ry's favorite trick? Sprinkle a little cotija cheese into the pan beneath the quesadilla as it cooks. "Gives you a crispy cheese crust on the outside of the tortilla."
We're sold.
Patricia Puentes/CNET
Mex-Med fusion?
CNET en Español's Senior Editor Patricia Puentes wants us to not judge her for this "Mex Med" concoction (Mexican Mediterranean). She wasn't even sure what to call these (tacos or quesadillas?) but it doesn't really matter because they can be both (depending on how you fold them -- wink, wink!)
So, what's on these tacos/quesadillas? A bit of melted cheese, a few Castelvetrano olives, avocado, cherry tomatoes and a very generous amount of olive oil. Yeah, definitely Mex-Med.
Bonus points for adding some black beans on the side to make this definitely more Mex than Med.
Rich Brown/CNET
Is this a breakfast taco?
Rich Brown, executive editor for CNET's Smart Home team, went for some leftover New Orleans-style red beans and sausage made in an Instant Pot, over eggs. "I put arugula and sliced tomatoes on top because I thought cilantro would taste weird with the Cajun seasoning. Also because I didn't have any. Needed cheese but all we had was mozzarella and I'm not a barbarian," he says. OK, Rich.
Note: One thing I learned from my colleagues is that apparently mozzarella cheese does have a place in Mexican cooking. See the second-to-last photo.- Rich
Laura Martinez/CNET
Green, white, red sopes
Shame on this Mexican for not trying this before. The quarantine gave me the time (and patience) needed to make sopes from scratch. (For the uninitiated, sopes are basically smaller, chubbier tortillas.) I went with Dona Masa corn flour, mostly because it was the only one available. The result was very satisfying. These babies were topped off with homemade refried beans, chorizo, sour cream, cotija cheese and fresh avocado.
None of this would have been the same without a raw tomatillo-serrano salsa which was simply divine -- my sister's recipe.
Oh, and did I mention green, white and red are the colors of the Mexican flag?
Anna Munoz/CNET
Low carb tacos, because why not?
Executive Assistant Anna Munoz went easy on the carbs with an interesting-looking Low Carb Breakfast Taco: one egg microwaved w/ chipotle seasoning blend, one slice of ham, one tortilla, Colby Jack cheese, organic cherry tomatoes, Cholula hot sauce and pepper to taste.
Kent German/CNET
The best things in life are fried
Senior Managing Editor Kent German says a slightly fried corn tortilla is one of his favorite foods ever, so he went with tacos dorados with cilantro, onions and jalapeño for topping (salsa and avocado off camera). If you don't want the oil, Kent suggests you warm your tortillas on the griddle before making your taco. These look simply delicious and -- can we talk about those beautiful, colorful chiles on the side?
Tim Stevens/CNET
Tots on tortillas?
Roadshow's Editor in Chief Tim Stevens went with something a bit more ... controversial by making a vegetarian breakfast burrito with egg, guacamole, beans and... tots. Yes, tots.
This, my friends, might be a first.
Bryan Van Gelder/CNET
Charcoal and hickory wood-chips
Studio/Production Manager Bryan Van Gelder didn't make tortillas from scratch, but he managed to put some juice on these babies. Bryan took a 5-pound pork-shoulder, seasoned it in salt, pepper, cumin, chile powder and dried ancho chiles, then smoked it on a Weber kettle grill over charcoal and hickory-wood chips for about 6 to 7 hours -- because time is something we all have these days, right?
The juicy meat was then shredded on flour tortillas with refried black beans, sour cream and a red cabbage and carrot slaw made by his girlfriend. Not bad, my friend.
Gabriel Sama/CNET
Drenching tortillas in black bean sauce
Gabriel Sama, managing editor of CNET en Español
, made enfrijoladas, a simple, yet delicious Mexican dish consisting of black bean sauce with epazote, corn tortillas with braised shredded chicken with onions. Sama says he used melted mozzarella cheese, because it's the one that simulates Mexican manchego the best, and topped it with sour cream.
Stephen Shankland/CNET
Impossible enchiladas
Senior Reporter Stephen Shankland decided to beta test Impossible Pork (his wife works there) for a pan full of enchiladas suizas swimming in homemade tomatillo salsa. (Yes, Mexicans would call something "Swiss" if it's cheese-based.)
As a side dish, the Shanklands went with blistered and salted shishito peppers, because they're good -- and oh, they're good-looking! Stephen claims this was a team effort, although this was mostly the work of his wife. Please notice the accompanying margaritas (recipe of Stephen's dad) and the impossibly mismatched margarita glasses.
