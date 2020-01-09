The coolest (and weirdest) robots we've seen at CES 2020 so far

Lovot was at CES last year and captured hearts again in 2020. The little bots, which look like something between a sloth and a penguin, wheeled around the show floor, blinking and cooing at the crowd. Lovot's purpose? To love your loneliness away.
Imagine a robot checking you into a hotel. Reachy could do just that if given the right programming. The human-like robot specialized in interacting with people and manipulating objects. Reachy mimics human expressions and body language for a familiar interface. It has a free-moving head and antenna as well as bio-inspired arms, according to parent company Pollen Robotics.
Artie 3000 is a drawing robot that teaches kids how to code. At CES, parent company Educational Insights told CNET that Artie can "grow" with a child as they learn how to code, presenting them with more challenging tasks. Artie can teach Blockly, Javascript, Python and more.
This was possibly one of the cutest things at CES. Tombot displayed its animatronic dog, Jennie. The realistic robot pup falls asleep (sweetly snoring when she does) and is meant to be a comforting companion to seniors, children with autism and people with PTSD.