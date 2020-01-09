The coolest (and weirdest) robots we've seen at CES 2020 so far

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Lovot from Groove X

Lovot was at CES last year and captured hearts again in 2020. The little bots, which look like something between a sloth and a penguin, wheeled around the show floor, blinking and cooing at the crowd. Lovot's purpose? To love your loneliness away. 

Lovot

Roybi

The AI-powered Roybi robots teach kids languages and STEM skills. 

Reachy from Pollen Robotics

Imagine a robot checking you into a hotel. Reachy could do just that if given the right programming. The human-like robot specialized in interacting with people and manipulating objects. Reachy mimics human expressions and body language for a familiar interface. It has a free-moving head and antenna as well as bio-inspired arms, according to parent company Pollen Robotics. 

Ubtech

Ubtech showed off its Intelligent Service Robot, Cruzr, at CES 2020. The customer service-focused robot can do quite a bit, and it's quite the dancer. 

Ubtech

Here's a look at Cruzr's array of dance moves. 

Aitheon's robotic arm

Aitheon's robotic arm is built for pretty serious jobs in warehouse management. But at CES, it was pouring drinks like a high-tech bartender. 

Artie 3000 from Educational Insights

Artie 3000 is a drawing robot that teaches kids how to code. At CES, parent company Educational Insights told CNET that Artie can "grow" with a child as they learn how to code, presenting them with more challenging tasks. Artie can teach Blockly, Javascript, Python and more. 

Bomy II

Bomy II is Robocare's newest bot. The device is described as a personal cognitive trainer for improving brain function. Essentially, Bomy II is meant to help people suffering from dementia. 

Bomy

Robocare brought the original Bomy to CES last year. While Bomy was also designed to help with dementia patients, it lacked mobility and newer features that are present in Bomy II. 

Jennie the animatronic dog from Tombot

This was possibly one of the cutest things at CES. Tombot displayed its animatronic dog, Jennie. The realistic robot pup falls asleep (sweetly snoring when she does) and is meant to be a comforting companion to seniors, children with autism and people with PTSD. 

Read more: A snoring robot Labrador puppy stole my whole heart at CES 2020

Delta's Guardian XO

The Guardian XO is an exoskeleton designed to help ramp agents lift heavy loads -- like that suitcase you forced shut. 

Read more: Delta Air Lines sees a future in robotics

Charmin RollBot

The RollBot can bring you toilet paper in the... um... you get it. 

Read more: Charmin's pooptime robot pal will bring a new toilet paper roll when you need it most

