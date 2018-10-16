Compare these Pixel 3 and iPhone XS photos

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • portrait-john
  • portrait-john-xs
  • fog
  • fog-xs
  • general-alcapone
  • general-alcapone-xs
  • portrait-facepaint
  • portrait-facepaint-xs
  • portrait-aquarium
  • portrait-aquarium-xs
  • selfie-normal
  • selfie-wide
  • portrait-selfie-natural
  • portrait-selfie-nofilter
  • portrait-selfie-soft
  • portrait-selfie-xs
  • lowlight-dungeon-flash
  • lowlight-dungeon-flash-xs
  • general-van
  • general-van-xs
  • lowlight-crystalball
  • lowlight-crystalball-xs
  • lowlight-ghost
  • lowlight-ghost-xs

Pixel 3 portrait

Here's a portrait from the Pixel 3 to get us started. Both phones let you adjust the bokeh (or background blur) after the shot has been taken. I've left these images on default settings so you can see how each camera renders the blur.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
1
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

iPhone XS portrait

The lighting in this aquarium is tricky, but perfect to show how each phone renders colors in portrait mode.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
2
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Outdoor shots (Pixel 3)

The Pixel 3 produces shots that are slightly more saturated in outdoor lighting situations than the iPhone XS (see next shot).

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
3
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Outdoor shots (iPhone XS)

Thanks to Smart HDR, there's also a more even look of shadows and highlights.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
4
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Pixel 3 indoors

An indoor photo taken on the Pixel 3.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
5
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

iPhone XS indoors

The same photo on the iPhone XS.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
6
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Portrait mode (Pixel 3)

Portrait mode on the Pixel 3 looks tack-sharp. But sometimes it just doesn't get the blur in the background right. Take for example the hair; you can see where the hair ends and where the blur begins. It's not a seamless transition as it is on the next photo.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
7
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Portrait mode (iPhone XS)

The blur on the XS, on the other hand, looks natural and falls off more evenly, just like it would if you took the photo using a DSLR.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
8
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

More portraits (Pixel 3)

Pick a portrait between this slide and the next one.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
9
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

More portraits (iPhone XS)

 See which one you prefer.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
10
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Wide selfies (Pixel 3)

The Pixel 3 has two front-facing cameras. One is a wide-angle lens and the other is a normal field of view. Here's the normal selfie camera in action.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
11
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Wide selfies (Pixel 3)

Here's the wide lens that gets a lot more of the background in the photo.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
12
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Selfies (natural filter on Pixel 3)

The Pixel 3 has facial retouching modes active on the front camera (that you can also turn off). Here's the default "natural" setting.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
13
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Selfies (no filter on Pixel 3)

Here's without the filter. The photo looks oversharpened and not as flattering.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
14
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Selfies (soft filter on Pixel 3)

Here's one taken with the soft filter active. It looks really smooth.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
15
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Selfies (iPhone XS)

Here's the iPhone XS selfie (no beauty mode). The white balance is a little warmer so I think it looks more flattering than the previous selfies from the Pixel 3.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
16
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Flash (Pixel 3)

The Pixel 3 produces a great result with its built-in flash.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
17
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Flash (iPhone XS)

So does the iPhone. Which do you prefer?

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
18
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Indoor and outdoor (Pixel 3)

Another shot where you can see how the Pixel 3 has slightly more color saturation than on the iPhone (next slide).

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
19
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Indoor and outdoor (iPhone XS)

The iPhone XS has a slightly warmer white balance on this one, but colors don't look as saturated and more natural than the Pixel.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
20
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Low light (Pixel 3)

It's time to turn the lights down low and see what the Pixel 3's single-lens rear camera can do. A performer at the San Francisco Dungeon poses in front of a crystal ball. The Pixel 3's shot looks sharp and vibrant.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
21
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

Low light (iPhone XS)

The iPhone XS is a little less saturated and has a touch more noise on the same low-light image.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
22
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

The Scream (Pixel 3)

Another shot in extreme low light from the Pixel 3. This time you can really see the detail captured at a shutter speed of 1/15 second and ISO 5280.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
23
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy

The Scream (Pixel 3)

The iPhone uses a much slower exposure at 1/4 second and a lower ISO of 2500.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
24
of 24
Read Full Review
$799.99 at Best Buy
Now Reading

Compare these Pixel 3 and iPhone XS photos

Up Next

The 44 best Android games of 2018

Latest Stories

iPhone XS vs. Pixel 3 camera test

iPhone XS vs. Pixel 3 camera test

by
Gigantic-screen phone for a gigantic price

Gigantic-screen phone for a gigantic price

by
TSA outlines plans to expand facial recognition use on domestic flights

TSA outlines plans to expand facial recognition use on domestic flights

by
Get your groceries from a robot at Honestbee's high-tech concept store

Get your groceries from a robot at Honestbee's high-tech concept store

by
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS: The ultimate Porsche experience?

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS: The ultimate Porsche experience?

by