Compare these Pixel 3 and iPhone XS photos

Here's a portrait from the Pixel 3 to get us started. Both phones let you adjust the bokeh (or background blur) after the shot has been taken. I've left these images on default settings so you can see how each camera renders the blur.
Portrait mode on the Pixel 3 looks tack-sharp. But sometimes it just doesn't get the blur in the background right. Take for example the hair; you can see where the hair ends and where the blur begins. It's not a seamless transition as it is on the next photo.
It's time to turn the lights down low and see what the Pixel 3's single-lens rear camera can do. A performer at the San Francisco Dungeon poses in front of a crystal ball. The Pixel 3's shot looks sharp and vibrant.