Compare Pixel 2 and Galaxy S9 photos with your own eyes

Galaxy S9 vs. Pixel 2 camera comparison
Pixel 2
Galaxy S9
Pixel 2
Galaxy S9
Pixel 2 - portrait selfie
Galaxy S9 - portrait selfie
Pixel 2 - low-light
Galaxy S9 - low-light
Pixel 2
Galaxy S9
Pixel 2
Galaxy S9
Pixel 2
Galaxy S9
Pixel 2 - zoom
Galaxy S9 - zoom
Pixel 2 - zoom
Galaxy S9 - zoom
Pixel 2 - portrait mode
Galaxy S9 - portrait mode
Pixel 2 - portrait mode
Galaxy S9 - portrait mode
Pixel 2 - portrait mode
Galaxy S9 - portrait mode
Pixel 2 - portrait mode
Galaxy S9 - portrait mode
Pixel 2 - portrait mode
Galaxy S9 - portrait mode
Pixel 2 - portrait mode
Galaxy S9 - portrait mode
Pixel 2 - portrait mode
Galaxy S9 - portrait mode
Pixel 2 - portrait mode
Galaxy S9 - portrait mode
Pixel 2 - portrait mode
Galaxy S9 - portrait mode
Pixel 2 - low-light
Galaxy S9 - low-light
Pixel 2 - low-light
Galaxy S9 - low-light
Pixel 2 - low-light
Galaxy S9 - low-light
Pixel 2 - low-light
Galaxy S9 - low-light
Pixel 2 - low-light
Galaxy S9 - low-light
Pixel 2 - portrait mode
Galaxy S9 - portrait mode
Pixel 2 - low-light
Galaxy S9 - low-light
Pixel 2 - low-light
Galaxy S9 - low-light
Galaxy S9 photos vs. Pixel 2 photos
The Galaxy S9 and Pixel 2 are two of the best phones you can buy, especially if you're a photographer. We spent six weeks taking pictures, videos and time lapses with them to see how they compared.
Check out my Galaxy S9 vs. Pixel 2 story for a more detailed comparison.