Comic-Con 2018: Sideshow Collectibles Star Wars, Marvel and movie statues

Check out Aquaman

Mild spoiler: Sideshow Collectibles is debuting Jason Momoa's Aquaman in a uniform that harkens back to the comic book version of the character.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania Gonzalez/CNET
1
of 17

The Predator

The Predator is also returning with a 2018 movie, and Sideshow is readying a statue based on how the character will appear in it.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania Gonzalez/CNET
2
of 17

$3,950 BB-8

This lifesize BB-8 is an eye-wateringly high $3,950, but for that money you get a BB-8 that moves and acts like the rolling Star Wars droid. Sideshow will be giving this BB-8 to a lucky fan at Comic-Con.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
3
of 17

Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch comes to the fight in this statue, with hair that can be posed for whatever look you want.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
4
of 17

Yoda Legendary Scale

Sideshow's Yoda Legendary Scale is re-creating the "Muppet" version of Yoda seen in The Last Jedi. This Yoda costs $700.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
5
of 17

Teen Groot

Bratty yet brave, this member of the Guardians of the Galaxy

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
6
of 17

Leia

Leia Organa as she appears in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back is among Sideshow's Comic-Con reveals.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
7
of 17

Iron Man

Iron Man with the suit seen from Avengers: Infinity War.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
8
of 17

Bucky Barnes

This Bucky Barnes is based on his appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, in which he now is known as the White Wolf.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
9
of 17

Captain America: Civil War concept

This Captain America statue is based on unused concept art for Captain America: Civil War. Even though it was not used for the movies, it provides a look at what could have been.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
10
of 17

Spider-Man: Homecoming's Vulture

This depiction of the Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming is making its debut at Comic-Con.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
11
of 17

Yoda

This smaller edition of Yoda has short, frilled hair.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
12
of 17

Shuri

This statue of Shuri from Black Panther looks almost like a miniature version of actress Letitia Wright.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
13
of 17

Jabba

Large and in charge, this Jabba the Hutt costs $795, is currently on preorder and looks drop into homes later this year.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
14
of 17

An Infinity War

These Marvel heroes all look to be in the midst of their battle with Thanos.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
15
of 17

Ghostbusters Ecto-1

If you really must show you're not afraid of those ghosts, this $1,390 recreation of the Ghostbusters' ride lights up and plays music.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
16
of 17

Ted

Excellent! Ted from Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure is ready to rock in this statue.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
17
of 17
