Comic-Con 2018: Sideshow Collectibles Star Wars, Marvel and movie statues

Mild spoiler: Sideshow Collectibles is debuting Jason Momoa's Aquaman in a uniform that harkens back to the comic book version of the character.
The Predator is also returning with a 2018 movie, and Sideshow is readying a statue based on how the character will appear in it.
This lifesize BB-8 is an eye-wateringly high $3,950, but for that money you get a BB-8 that moves and acts like the rolling Star Wars droid. Sideshow will be giving this BB-8 to a lucky fan at Comic-Con.
Scarlet Witch comes to the fight in this statue, with hair that can be posed for whatever look you want.
Sideshow's Yoda Legendary Scale is re-creating the "Muppet" version of Yoda seen in The Last Jedi. This Yoda costs $700.
Leia Organa as she appears in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back is among Sideshow's Comic-Con reveals.
Iron Man with the suit seen from Avengers: Infinity War.
This Bucky Barnes is based on his appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, in which he now is known as the White Wolf.
This Captain America statue is based on unused concept art for Captain America: Civil War. Even though it was not used for the movies, it provides a look at what could have been.
This depiction of the Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming is making its debut at Comic-Con.
This smaller edition of Yoda has short, frilled hair.
This statue of Shuri from Black Panther looks almost like a miniature version of actress Letitia Wright.
Large and in charge, this Jabba the Hutt costs $795, is currently on preorder and looks drop into homes later this year.
These Marvel heroes all look to be in the midst of their battle with Thanos.
If you really must show you're not afraid of those ghosts, this $1,390 recreation of the Ghostbusters' ride lights up and plays music.
Excellent! Ted from Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure is ready to rock in this statue.