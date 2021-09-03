/>
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists see the funny side of nature

Bear buddies. A monkey "riding" a giraffe. Choreographed penguins. Finalists in the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards deliver the laughs.

A snickering gray seal pup. Though it looks like it's laughing, the seal is actually yawning.
1 of 20 Martina Novotna/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Mr. Giggles

It's been a tough couple of years. You deserve a laugh. Finalists in the annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are here to lift you up with uproarious images of nature at its nuttiest. From grumpy birds to clingy raccoons, these photographers have you covered. 

A snickering gray seal pup stars in this fortuitous shot. A little bit of basking is good enough reason to smile. Photographer Martina Novotna snapped the shot in the UK after waiting for hours on a rocky beach. Though it looks like it's laughing, the seal is actually yawning.

Two bear cubs stand up in a movement that makes it look like they're dancing together.
2 of 20 Andy Parkinson/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Let's dance

Two bear cubs stand up in a movement that almost looks choreographed. Photographer Andy Parkinson caught sight of the young bears on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. The wet bears had just crossed a stream.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards of 2021 announced 42 finalists in September. The public can vote on a people's choice award. The winners' awards night is set for Oct. 22.

A prairie dog appears to be putting up a fight in this meeting with a bald eagle in the US.
3 of 20 Arthur Trevino/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Ninja prairie dog

A prairie dog appears to be putting up a fight in this meeting with a bald eagle in the US. There was a happy ending for the rodent. "When this bald eagle missed on its attempt to grab this prairie dog, the prairie dog jumped towards the eagle and startled it long enough to escape to a nearby burrow," said photographer Arthur Trevino.

This image is one of the finalists in the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards competition.

An otter parent takes its kid by the scruff during a swimming lesson in Singapore.
4 of 20 Chee Kee Teo/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Time for school

An otter parent takes its kid by the scruff during a swimming lesson in Singapore. This adorable and relatable image is one of the finalists for the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

A bald eagle captured in a face-plant with a tree branch.
5 of 20 David Eppley/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Majestic and graceful bald eagle

Bald eagles are known for reusing nests, a project this bird was working on when it was captured in a face-plant with a branch. Eagles are considered to be among the most majestic of birds, but this one wasn't quite living up to its reputation. 

"Possibly tired from working nonstop all morning on a new nest, this particular Bald Eagle wasn't showing its best form," said photographer David Eppley, a finalist in the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. 

A ruby-crowned kinglet in California looks like it's ready for a game of Angry Birds.
6 of 20 Patrick Dirlam/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Angry bird

A ruby-crowned kinglet in California looks like it's ready for a game of Angry Birds. Photographer Patrick Dirlam followed it around for 15 minutes before it paused to pose. It's both cute and huffy, and that expressive face earned the image a spot as a finalist in the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

cwwbear
7 of 20 Wenona Suydam/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Draw me like one of your French bears

A brown bear lounges in Kodiak, Alaska, after having pawed out a bear bed to flop down in. "I would have to say she was the most provocative bear I had ever seen," said photographer Wenona Suydam.

cwwfishlips
8 of 20 Philipp Stahr/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Fish lips

It wasn't just ground and air dwellers that got in on the action for the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. This boxfish in the Caribbean looked like it was ready to step into a kissing booth. Photographer Philipp Stahr said these fish are notoriously hard to photograph, since they tend to turn away from divers.

cwwgiraffe
9 of 20 Dirk-Jan Steehouwer/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Monkey takes a giraffe 'ride'

A monkey and giraffe duo in Uganda delivered a perfect trick of the eyes. The monkey looks like it's going for a ride, but it's actually climbing a branch in the foreground.

cwwkangaroos
10 of 20 Lea Scaddan/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Missed it

Kangaroos sometimes get into kicking battles. This particular 'roo in Australia missed and wound up showing off its gams.

cwwmonkeydance
11 of 20 Sarosh Lodhi/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Dance, dance, dance

This group of langur monkeys in India obviously has at least one superstar in the mix. 

cwwpenguins
12 of 20 Joshua Galicki/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Step right up

A trio of Gentoo penguins in the Falkland Islands appear to be very in tune with each other. "I really enjoyed photographing this moment as it seems to capture some sassy personality displayed by these individuals," said photographer Joshua Galicki.

cwwpigeon
13 of 20 John Speirs/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Relatable pigeon

You don't have to be an exotic critter to get a nod in the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. This UK pigeon with a leaf on its face is a finalist.

cwwraccoon
14 of 20 Nicolas de Vaulx/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Hang in there

A raccoon in France found itself clinging to the outside of a window. Photographer Nicolas de Vaulx suspected the animal was trying to break in to steal food. 

cwwshrug
15 of 20 Dawn Wilson/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Pelican shrug

A brown pelican in Louisiana looks like it's shrugging its shoulders. "As the pelicans woke up, they would shake the water off their bodies before heading out to fish," said photographer Dawn Wilson, a finalist in the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards competition.

cwwelephant
16 of 20 Vicki Jauron/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Mud bath joy

Photographer Vicki Jauron created this portfolio entry for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards with four shots of an elephant taking a mud bath in Zimbabwe. Portfolio entries feature a series of shots. 

cwwflute
17 of 20 Comedywildlifephoto.com

Squirrel flute

A ground squirrel in Hungary looks like it's taken up a musical instrument.

cwwouch
18 of 20 Ken Jensen/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Ouch

A golden silk monkey in China appears to be in an uncomfortable position in this photo from Ken Jensen of the UK. Jensen explained that it's not what it looks like. The monkey is actually showing aggression and not pain.

cwwpolarbears
19 of 20 Cheryl Strahl/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Oh hey

A waving polar bear in Alaska appears to be photobombing a sweet portrait of two other bears. "A tender moment is shared by mom and one cub while the other photo-bombs with a wave to the onlookers. Or, it sure looked like a wave," said photographer Cheryl Strahl.

cwwdragonfly
20 of 20 Alex Bocker/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Happy-looking dragonfly

This should make you smile. Photographer Axel Bocker took a glorious dragonfly close-up in Germany and earned a spot as a finalist in the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. Check out all the finalists at the competition's website and vote for your favorite. 

