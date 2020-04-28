CNET makes banana bread!

Senior Editor Alison Denisco-Rayome made her banana bread based on this Food.com recipe, with added dark chocolate chips. "It was very delicious and moist (apologies to those who hate that word) and made the house smell amazing."
Executive VP and General Manager of the whole dang CNET Media Group Mark Larkin (i.e., my boss's boss's boss's boss) pitched in, too. He chose a recipe from The Baker Mama, that apparently inspired gross insubordination from his family.
Says Mark, "I turned around to get my phone for a pic, and it went from loaf to this attached photo before I knew it!"
"Our first attempt and it turned out great," says Senior Product Manager Marc Bennett, who used a Martha Stewart recipe. "It was probably in for a minute too long, but the taste was unaffected. We used Greek yogurt instead of sour cream and left out the nuts and chocolate chips."
Senior Commerce Editor and known Cheapskate
Rick Broida went with a recipe from MyRecipes.
"If one loaf is good, two loaves are better. And banana bread without chocolate chips is a crime against humanity. We added about 1.5 cups of chocolate chips and split it across two loaf pans, because otherwise it never seemed to cook all the way through."
This little baking project inspired the kind of debate for which the Internet is so uniquely suited, kicked off by non-bread-making Senior Editor and video host Claire Reilly.
Opines Claire, "Whereas I was never able to eat sugar growing up and discovered -- only about a YEAR ago -- that you've ALLLLL been lying and "banana bread" is just breakfast cake!!! Kudos to you all for the clever rebranding."
Editor and actual bread maker Patricia Puentes picks up Claire's baton of inquiry to further this essential discussion.
"I think Claire has a point. To me this feels more like cake than bread."
Is that banana bread I smell, or a Twitter poll?
Getting back to the root of the matter, Patricia says "Whatever you call it, it's delicious. I made Flour's Famous Banana Bread from pastry chef Joanne Chang's cookbook, which is also available online.
I normally make several variations to it. I use a little less than 2/3 of the sugar in the recipe, substitute crème fraîche for whole milk yogurt and use light olive oil instead of canola. And I skip the walnuts."
Joanne Chang's Flour Bakery banana bread, with a twist
Executive editor Hana Asbrink, from our sister site Chowhound, put her own spin on this beloved recipe from James Beard-award winning baker Joanne Chang.
"Joanne Chang's Flour Bakery banana bread is a family favorite, and we've been putting a black sesame seeded twist on it during quarantine. (Adding extra chocolate chips too because we need to at a time like this.)" Looks gorgeous.
For my own effort I went locavore. My backyard garden here in Louisville has been a solace during this period of quarantine. I often go there to simply reflect on the bounty nature can provide for us when we're willing to slow down and really see what she has to offer.
"Yes, we have no bananas," says CNET Editor-in-Chief Connie Guglielmo, "so I made lemon-walnut bread with the Meyer lemons from my garden (#SiliconValley.) Need just one large lemon -- lemon peel and some juice inside, and then rest of the juice with a little bit of sugar for a glaze. I used canola oil instead of butter/margarine and it tastes great."
Senior reporter Shara Tibken also shifted course, partly from a lack of banana availability.
"I wasn't feeling banana bread (and had no bananas), so I decided to make zucchini bread. I used the recipe my mom baked all the time when I was younger. It normally makes two loaves, so I cut it in half -- which was very interesting when it came to figuring out what exactly constituted 1.5 eggs. hahaha. I must have done OK, though, because it smelled heavenly and tasted just like I remembered from my childhood."
Used regular milk (what I had) Used chopped wWalnuts instead of pecans because I already had them from the bread recipe
Made 2 large round waffles. Then I just break into quarters and do 2 (1/2 a large waffle) each morning. I use either fresh or frozen mixed berries as the main topping of waffles. Just microwave them to a hot chunky syrup as I toast the waffles each morning."