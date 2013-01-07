Chevy debuts smartphone-inspired MyLink in Impala (pictures)

LAS VEGAS--Chevy launched the 2014 Impala at last year's New York auto show, but this is the first time the company is showing the next-generation MyLink infotainment system. MyLink encompasses Chevy's device connectivity, including hands-free calling, navigation, digital audio, and voice command. The Impala will be available this summer.
The center 8-inch touch screen employs a smartphone-like interface, with square icons for navigation, phone, audio, and apps. Drivers can arrange the apps how they like, and save four in an upper strip that will be always available for quick access. The touch screen supports swiping and other gestures.
The instrument cluster also has a center color screen, showing the same infotainment functions as on the center screen. Drivers can use thumb controls on the steering wheel to make calls, select music, and enact other commands. The new MyLink system also features natural language voice command.
The system stores its maps on a flash drive, allowing for quick updates and route recalculation. The 3D maps shown here look very good. You can also see the four quick-access icons across the top of the screen.
MyLink plays music off of iPhones and other digital storage devices, and includes voice command for selecting music. The numbers along the bottom of the screen represent what Chevy calls Favorites, instead of presets. Anything, such as a phone number, destination, radio station, or music genre, can be saved to a Favorite. Drivers can customize the button names, as well, so they will always know what is saved in each Favorite. There are 60 Favorites available on the screen.