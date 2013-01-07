Chevy debuts smartphone-inspired MyLink in Impala (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

LAS VEGAS--Chevy launched the 2014 Impala at last year's New York auto show, but this is the first time the company is showing the next-generation MyLink infotainment system. MyLink encompasses Chevy's device connectivity, including hands-free calling, navigation, digital audio, and voice command. The Impala will be available this summer.
Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
The center 8-inch touch screen employs a smartphone-like interface, with square icons for navigation, phone, audio, and apps. Drivers can arrange the apps how they like, and save four in an upper strip that will be always available for quick access. The touch screen supports swiping and other gestures.
Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
MyLink comes with a number of preset themes, letting drivers choose a style more to their liking.
Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
The instrument cluster also has a center color screen, showing the same infotainment functions as on the center screen. Drivers can use thumb controls on the steering wheel to make calls, select music, and enact other commands. The new MyLink system also features natural language voice command.
Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
The system stores its maps on a flash drive, allowing for quick updates and route recalculation. The 3D maps shown here look very good. You can also see the four quick-access icons across the top of the screen.
Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
MyLink's weather app, with data brought in through satellite radio, shows a weather map and forecasts.
Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
MyLink plays music off of iPhones and other digital storage devices, and includes voice command for selecting music. The numbers along the bottom of the screen represent what Chevy calls Favorites, instead of presets. Anything, such as a phone number, destination, radio station, or music genre, can be saved to a Favorite. Drivers can customize the button names, as well, so they will always know what is saved in each Favorite. There are 60 Favorites available on the screen.
Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
At the push of a button, the touch screen rises, exposing a center bin with a USB port. Drivers can use this space to keep their phones. There are also two USB ports in the console.
Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
Chevy debuts smartphone-inspired MyLink in Impala (pictures)

