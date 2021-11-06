/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Check out the mighty battleship USS New Jersey from keel to conning tower

After decades of distinguished service, the battleship USS New Jersey is now a museum ship that you can explore. So we did.

Geoffrey Morrison
uss-new-jersey-1-of-51
1 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

USS New Jersey

The WWII-era USS New Jersey was the second Iowa-class battleship completed. It's currently a museum ship in, fittingly, New Jersey.

For the full story about our tour, and this incredible ship, check out "Exploring one of the greatest battleships in history: The USS New Jersey."

uss-new-jersey-2-of-51
2 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

'Big J'

The New Jersey was launched in December 1942. 

uss-new-jersey-3-of-51
3 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Ultimate battleship

She's just over 887 feet long and displaces 57,500 tons.  

uss-new-jersey-4-of-51
4 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Armament

The main armament were nine 16-inch/50-caliber Mark 7 guns.

uss-new-jersey-6-of-51
5 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Inside the turret 1

Each gun turret is both a complex machine and a multi-story building. 

uss-new-jersey-5-of-51
6 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Loading mechanism

Here is a shell in position to be loaded. Each weighs upward of 2 tons. We'll see where these shells are stored and how they get up here a little later. 

uss-new-jersey-8-of-51
7 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Windlass

After touring the gun turret, we head below decks. This is the windlass room that holds the equipment required to haul the New Jersey's two 30,000-pound anchors and 12,000 pounds of chain.

uss-new-jersey-7-of-51
8 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Crew berths

Typical crew complement was 1,921 officers and enlisted sailors.

uss-new-jersey-9-of-51
9 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

XO

These are the quarters of the Executive Officer in charge of the crew. The XO had a large(ish) bed, cabin and private head (bathroom).

uss-new-jersey-10-of-51
10 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Officer country

The Officers' Lounge is the living room for the dozens of officers on the ship. They could relax here, but still had to be in uniform.

uss-new-jersey-11-of-51
11 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Officers' wardroom

Adjacent to the Officers' Lounge is the officers' wardroom, where they ate all their meals.

uss-new-jersey-13-of-51
12 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Captain's in-port cabin

This rather lavish space was used by the captain when in port, and to eat his meals. He also had a cabin closer to the bridge to use when at sea.

uss-new-jersey-14-of-51
13 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Hello!

The captain's in-port cabin, featuring a cameo by yours truly.

uss-new-jersey-15-of-51
14 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Good eats

With nearly 2,000 mouths to feed, the ship's galley was always busy.

uss-new-jersey-16-of-51
15 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Enlisted mess

This is one section of the expansive mess for the crew's enlisted men.

uss-new-jersey-17-of-51
16 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

CPO

The higher-ranking enlisted men were called chief petty officers, and they had access to some areas off limits to lower-rank enlisted men. These areas weren't quite as lavish as the officer's areas.

uss-new-jersey-18-of-51
17 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Medical

As you'd expect on a warship, there are extensive medical bays to take care of wounded sailors.

uss-new-jersey-22-of-51
18 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Into the turret

We're now heading down into the multistory gun turret, which rotates with the guns. This is the lower part of the hoist that we saw earlier where the shells are brought up to be loaded before firing.

Typically, the New Jersey would carry both armor-piercing and high-explosive shells.

uss-new-jersey-23-of-51
19 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Down we go

While the shells are stacked around the edges, the gunpowder is stored deep within the ship in heavily armored and (hopefully) spark-free environments.

uss-new-jersey-25-of-51
20 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

3x3

The powder bags are loaded in this elevator. On the right is a stainless-steel immersion tank. If there was any kind of problem, a sailor could dunk the gunpowder to prevent explosion or fire.

At maximum charge, each gun would require six 110-pound silk bags of gunpowder.

uss-new-jersey-26-of-51
21 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Powder magazine

While the explosive shells are certainly dangerous (that's the point!), they're significantly less likely to accidentally ignite and explode than gunpowder. Each of these tubes would have held three bags of gunpowder. They're loaded on the brass slide, passed through a rotating airlock and then sent up the elevator you saw in the previous slide.

uss-new-jersey-27-of-51
22 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Gun control

Despite being from the analog age, the main guns on the New Jersey were remarkably accurate thanks to highly sophisticated analog computers.

uss-new-jersey-28-of-51
23 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Rangekeeper

Thanks to extensive work by volunteers, this is believed to be the only working Rangekeeper of its era.

uss-new-jersey-24-of-51
24 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Trigger

Yep, this is just a brass-handled trigger to fire a 67-foot long gun. The trigger on the left sounded an alarm, the trigger in the middle let the firing computer fire at what it determined was the best time and the one on the right manually fired the shell immediately.

uss-new-jersey-20-of-51
25 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Broadway

Running nearly the length of the ship, the passage called Broadway is a sight to behold.

uss-new-jersey-19-of-51
26 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Auxiliary Steering

The big, ominous container is one of the ship's two gyrocompasses.

uss-new-jersey-21-of-51
27 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Radio transmitter room

The New Jersey had eight different radio rooms. This one primarily transmitted signals from the ship. 

uss-new-jersey-32-of-51
28 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Into the engines

It takes a lot of equipment to move something that displaces over 60,000 tons at nearly 38 mph.

uss-new-jersey-29-of-51
29 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Boilers

Eight boilers burned fuel oil to create steam for four (high- and low-pressure) turbines. 

uss-new-jersey-33-of-51
30 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Reduction

The turbines, spinning at several thousand revolutions per minute, used huge reduction gears to spin the prop shaft at a just a few hundred rpm.

uss-new-jersey-1-of-1
31 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Rollers

The reduction gear connects to this, the prop shaft, which turns the propeller. The New Jersey had two four-bladed, 18.25-foot propellers and two five-bladed, 17-foot propellers.

uss-new-jersey-30-of-51
32 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Looking up

This long ladder gets you up to Broadway.

uss-new-jersey-31-of-51
33 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Pumps

A tremendous amount of water is required not just to keep nearly 2,000 sailors hydrated and occasionally showered, but also to run the steam turbines. This pump moves seawater to evaporators to create pure water.

uss-new-jersey-34-of-51
34 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Fan tail

Six of the New Jersey's main guns face forward and the other three face aft. Each can be fired and aimed independently. 

uss-new-jersey-35-of-51
35 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Flight ops

The New Jersey has always carried some aircraft to aid its mission. Originally it was seaplanes, then helicopters and later drones. During the helicopter era, the Helo Control Officer sat here with a commanding view of the flight deck.

uss-new-jersey-36-of-51
36 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

TV

The New Jersey had a fully functional TV station. Here you can see the control room. The crew used the soundproof booth on the right as a makeshift radio station, playing music from eight-tracks and later, cassettes.

uss-new-jersey-37-of-51
37 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Ready camera 1

The TV station, broadcast internally via CCTV, was mostly used for shipwide notifications, training, entertainment and news.  

uss-new-jersey-38-of-51
38 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Chief of Staff stateroom

This room is all that remains of the WWII-era admiral's facilities. The rest has been repurposed for more modern-era equipment and stations, like the Combat Engagement Center, which you'll see next. 

This is where Admiral Halsey's chief of staff, Rear Admiral Carney, slept. The bed itself is actually Admiral Halsey's, on loan from the Navy Historical Center.

uss-new-jersey-39-of-51
39 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

CEC

When returned to active duty in the 1980s, the New Jersey went through an extensive refit, including adding many modern technologies and weapons.

uss-new-jersey-40-of-51
40 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Tracking

Modern tracking radars are one of the biggest leaps in tech from the New Jersey's early days.

uss-new-jersey-42-of-51
41 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

I see you, Philadelphia

The New Jersey, docked in New Jersey, looks like it's ready to fire on Philadelphia and the Ben Franklin Bridge.

uss-new-jersey-43-of-51
42 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Battle conn

The round structure is part of the conning tower, also known as the battle conn. It has 17 inches of steel armor. Each door weighs more than a ton.

uss-new-jersey-44-of-51
43 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Primary

This is the ship's primary wheel. There's no need for the sailor to see where the ship is going -- they just need to follow the orders given by whatever officer "has the conn."

uss-new-jersey-45-of-51
44 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Navigation bridge

From here the captain and other officers had a commanding view of the sea around the ship.

uss-new-jersey-46-of-51
45 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Chart House

Directly behind the Navigation Bridge is the Chart House, which not only stored charts, but had the various navigational gear needed to plot the ship's location and course.

uss-new-jersey-47-of-51
46 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Captain's cabin

This is the captain's at-sea cabin. Far less lavish than the in-port quarters, but here it's all about location, location, location. It's adjacent to the Navigation Bridge.

uss-new-jersey-48-of-51
47 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

What a view

Entering and leaving port, the ship would be "conned" up here, on the open-air 08 Level Bridge.

uss-new-jersey-49-of-51
48 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Modern weapons

In its third and final recommissioning in the early 1980s, modern armaments like a CIWS, cruise missiles and antiship missiles were added.

uss-new-jersey-50-of-51
49 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Aircraft carrier

On display is a Kaman SH-2 Seasprite. These were used for anti-submarine missions.

uss-new-jersey-51-of-51
50 of 50 Geoff Morrison/CNET

New Jersey in NJ

In addition to the USS New Jersey, the otherthree Iowa-class battleships are also available to tour. We've checked out the Missouri and the Iowa. The Wisconsin is in Virginia.

For more about this incredible ship and our tour, check out "Exploring one of the greatest battleships in history: The USS New Jersey." 

