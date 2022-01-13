/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Check out the $8,990 Leica M11 from all angles

Want to see Leica's new digital rangefinder camera? Of course you do.

andrewhoyleheadshot2013-2.jpg
Andrew Hoyle
leica-m11-product-cnet-hoyle
1 of 14 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Leica M11 is the company's latest rangefinder-style digital camera, packing a 60-megapixel full-frame image sensor into a slick, all-metal body and pairing it with a princely $8,990 price tag, without a lens. 

That's a hefty bit of cash for a camera without auto-focus, image stabilization or video-shooting abilities, but that's rather the point here. The M11 is aimed squarely at photography enthusiasts who want to have complete control over every single part of their imagery with zero assistance from the camera. 

It goes on sale later this month. You can read more about it in my hands-on and look over some of the images I've taken with it. Here though, I'm showing the camera itself, so click through to see it from more angles. 

leica-m11-product-cnet-hoyle-14
2 of 14 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The M11 is an interchangeable lens camera and the price tag, almost $9,000, is for the camera body only. Leica sent it me with an M-mount 35mm f/2 lens -- a $3,795 addition. 

leica-m11-product-cnet-hoyle-2
3 of 14 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The first M-series camera was introduced in 1954 and today's M11 shares a lot of visual similarities.

leica-m11-product-cnet-hoyle-10
4 of 14 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The top features the same oval shape, but it's thinner now and it's still built in Germany from aluminum and magnesium.

leica-m11-product-cnet-hoyle-3
5 of 14 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It's a manual-focus only camera, so all M-mount lenses are also manual focus. The lens barrel has a wheel for selecting the aperture.

leica-m11-product-cnet-hoyle-4
6 of 14 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

ISO and shutter speed dials are found on the top.

leica-m11-product-cnet-hoyle-5
7 of 14 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The rear has a large 2.95-inch LCD display, providing live view and access to the settings menu.

leica-m11-product-cnet-hoyle-11
8 of 14 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Quick settings can be accessed on the LCD display. I found it easy to adjust settings quickly when out and about.

leica-m11-product-cnet-hoyle-8
9 of 14 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Live view can make focussing easier.

leica-m11-product-cnet-hoyle-12
10 of 14 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The rest of the settings menu.

leica-m11-product-cnet-hoyle-6
11 of 14 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Previous models featured a baseplate you had to remove in order to access the SD card slot and battery. Now, there's no baseplate and the SD card is accessed from the battery compartment.

leica-m11-product-cnet-hoyle-7
12 of 14 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The battery slots neatly into the base and is released by the small silver switch you can see next to it. It does mean that you can't release the battery if you have a tripod plate attached.

leica-m11-product-cnet-hoyle-9
13 of 14 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Buttons are kept to a minimum.

leica-m11-product-cnet-hoyle-13
14 of 14 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It's a beautiful piece of kit to hang around your neck.

More Galleries

Toyota debuts halo Capstone trim for 2022 Tundra pickup

More Galleries

Toyota debuts halo Capstone trim for 2022 Tundra pickup

13 Photos
Nintendo Switch: The best games to play right now

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The best games to play right now

41 Photos
2022 best new TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022 best new TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

51 Photos
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

58 Photos
The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL finally looks good again

More Galleries

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL finally looks good again

73 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos