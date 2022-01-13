Check out the $8,990 Leica M11 from all angles

The Leica M11 is the company's latest rangefinder-style digital camera, packing a 60-megapixel full-frame image sensor into a slick, all-metal body and pairing it with a princely $8,990 price tag, without a lens.

That's a hefty bit of cash for a camera without auto-focus, image stabilization or video-shooting abilities, but that's rather the point here. The M11 is aimed squarely at photography enthusiasts who want to have complete control over every single part of their imagery with zero assistance from the camera.

It goes on sale later this month. You can read more about it in my hands-on and look over some of the images I've taken with it. Here though, I'm showing the camera itself, so click through to see it from more angles.