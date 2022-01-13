Check out the $8,990 Leica M11 from all angles

Want to see Leica's new digital rangefinder camera? Of course you do.
The Leica M11 is the company's latest rangefinder-style digital camera, packing a 60-megapixel full-frame image sensor into a slick, all-metal body and pairing it with a princely $8,990 price tag, without a lens.
That's a hefty bit of cash for a camera without auto-focus, image stabilization or video-shooting abilities, but that's rather the point here. The M11 is aimed squarely at photography enthusiasts who want to have complete control over every single part of their imagery with zero assistance from the camera.
It goes on sale later this month. You can read more about it in my hands-on and look over some of the images I've taken with it. Here though, I'm showing the camera itself, so click through to see it from more angles.
The M11 is an interchangeable lens camera and the price tag, almost $9,000, is for the camera body only. Leica sent it me with an M-mount 35mm f/2 lens -- a $3,795 addition.
The first M-series camera was introduced in 1954 and today's M11 shares a lot of visual similarities.
The top features the same oval shape, but it's thinner now and it's still built in Germany from aluminum and magnesium.
It's a manual-focus only camera, so all M-mount lenses are also manual focus. The lens barrel has a wheel for selecting the aperture.
ISO and shutter speed dials are found on the top.
The rear has a large 2.95-inch LCD display, providing live view and access to the settings menu.
Quick settings can be accessed on the LCD display. I found it easy to adjust settings quickly when out and about.
Live view can make focussing easier.
The rest of the settings menu.
Previous models featured a baseplate you had to remove in order to access the SD card slot and battery. Now, there's no baseplate and the SD card is accessed from the battery compartment.
The battery slots neatly into the base and is released by the small silver switch you can see next to it. It does mean that you can't release the battery if you have a tripod plate attached.
Buttons are kept to a minimum.
It's a beautiful piece of kit to hang around your neck.