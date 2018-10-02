Check out Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch in pictures

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • mg-2839
  • mg-2858
  • mg-2820
  • mg-2842
  • mg-2879
  • mg-2876
  • mg-2825
  • mg-2873
  • mg-2850
  • mg-2834
  • mg-2861
  • mg-2821
  • mg-2832
  • mg-2865
  • mg-2904
  • mg-2830
  • mg-2860
  • mg-2828

Welcome to Surf Ranch

Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch is in Lemoore, California. It's nowhere near the ocean. A hydrofoil generates 4- to 5-foot waves so surfers can have a thrilling ride for 45 seconds.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
1
of 18

Daybreak

At 8 a.m., surfers and swimmers are getting ready for a full day of waves. On top of the wave pool itself, the Surf Ranch has a hot tub and another lake where visitors can kayak or stand-up paddleboard.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
2
of 18

Wave pool diagram

The wave pool explained in one image. On the left hand side is where the board room and main buildings are located. The entrance to the pool itself is also on the left hand side.

Surfers travel down the ramp into the water, jumping on a jet ski to take them to the right place in the pool. A control tower in the middle of the lake is where the magic happens and the operator can choose what type of wave to deploy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
3
of 18

Calm before the storm

The wave pool is quiet and calm before the hydrofoil rolls through on the right-hand side. Surfers are protected from the foil with a net and barriers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
4
of 18

Kelly Slater

Slater with one of his boards.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
5
of 18

Surf storage

Each surfer gets a cubby with their name to store their board, towel and other belongings.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
6
of 18

Kelly Slater's cubby

Enough said.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
7
of 18

Surf conditions

Just like a regular ocean surf report, the Ranch posts conditions of the day.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
8
of 18

Here comes the wave

This is Slater's favorite "soliton wave" traveling down the pool. The jetski rider keeps an eye on surfers as the wave passes through, radioing back and forth between the control tower as needed.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
9
of 18

Signatures

One of the surfboards in the board room has signatures and tributes from previous visitors.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
10
of 18

Time to wax

Branded stands so surfers can wax their board of choice.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
11
of 18

Prepping the board

A surfer waxes his board before taking to the waves.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
12
of 18

Photos and awards

Photos and award memorabilia from Slater's 20+ year career.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
13
of 18

Dog days

It's not just surfers who can enjoy the Surf Ranch.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
14
of 18

Tractor

A tractor sits at the entrance to the wave pool.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
15
of 18

Adam Fincham

This is Adam Fincham, expert in fluid dynamics and a professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering at the University of Southern California. He helped Slater develop and craft his perfect wave.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
16
of 18

Wetsuits

Outside the board room, a rack of wetsuits available for surfers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
17
of 18

Boards 'a plenty

A selection of boards designed by Slater.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy SavvidesRead the article
18
of 18
Now Reading

Check out Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch in pictures

Up Next

These drones are hitting the skies and surf in 2018

Latest Stories

Picking the perfect pillow: How to get a great night's sleep

Picking the perfect pillow: How to get a great night's sleep

by
Gigantic-screen phone for a gigantic price

Gigantic-screen phone for a gigantic price

by
12 proven ways to get better sleep

12 proven ways to get better sleep

by
Mazda aims for 5% electric car sales by 2030

Mazda aims for 5% electric car sales by 2030

by
Kia Niro EV arrives in Paris as E-Niro, packing 300 miles of range

Kia Niro EV arrives in Paris as E-Niro, packing 300 miles of range

by
Updated Porsche Macan makes debut in Paris

Updated Porsche Macan makes debut in Paris

by