Check out Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch in pictures

At 8 a.m., surfers and swimmers are getting ready for a full day of waves. On top of the wave pool itself, the Surf Ranch has a hot tub and another lake where visitors can kayak or stand-up paddleboard.
The wave pool explained in one image. On the left hand side is where the board room and main buildings are located. The entrance to the pool itself is also on the left hand side.
Surfers travel down the ramp into the water, jumping on a jet ski to take them to the right place in the pool. A control tower in the middle of the lake is where the magic happens and the operator can choose what type of wave to deploy.