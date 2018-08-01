Check out GE Appliances' new matte kitchen products

The induction cooktops (both freestanding and built-in) in the Cafe line have built-in Wi-Fi that connects to your devices for automated temperature control on guided recipes. so you can control cooktop temperatures.
The prices for the newest Cafe products are on par with previous iterations of GE's fancier appliances, which are less expensive than the luxury brands. For example, the newest Cafe French door refrigerator has an MSRP of $3,300, which is the same as this GE Cafe fridge we reviewed last year.