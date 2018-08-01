Check out GE Appliances' new matte kitchen products

CNET también está disponible en español.

GE Appliances Cafe appliances in matte-white

The company's Cafe line, which became available today, will feature new finishes in matte-black and matte-white (shown here) and a choice of four hardware colors. 

Read the article
1
of 14

GE Appliances Cafe appliances in matte-black

Here's a suite of kitchen appliances in matte-black.

Read the article
2
of 14

Matte-white

The Cafe line (shown here in matte-white) includes wall ovens, stoves, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops and vent hoods. 

Read the article
3
of 14

Cafe hardware finishes

You can personalize the hardware on appliances in this collection for an additional fee. The finishes are (left to right) brushed copper, brushed bronze, brushed black and brushed stainless.

Read the article
4
of 14

The hardware

A closeup on a refrigerator in the Cafe lin in matte-black.

Read the article
5
of 14

Matte-black

One of the products in the Cafe line is a dual-fuel, 36-inch wide range (shown in the center here).

Read the article
6
of 14

Induction cooktop with connected cooking

The induction cooktops (both freestanding and built-in) in the Cafe line have built-in Wi-Fi that connects to your devices for automated temperature control on guided recipes. so you can control cooktop temperatures. 

Read the article
7
of 14

Dishwasher

A Cafe dishwasher in matte-black.

Read the article
8
of 14

Wall oven

The top oven in this double wall oven has French doors.

Read the article
9
of 14

Refrigerators

The prices for the newest Cafe products are on par with previous iterations of GE's fancier appliances, which are less expensive than the luxury brands. For example, the newest Cafe French door refrigerator has an MSRP of $3,300, which is the same as this GE Cafe fridge we reviewed last year.

Read the article
10
of 14

Matte-white

The Cafe logo is set in the copper cuff of this oven handle. 

Read the article
11
of 14

Dual-fuel range

This pro range features six gas burners and an electric oven. 

Read the article
12
of 14

Refrigerator

A Cafe French-door refrigerator in matte-white.

Read the article
13
of 14

Dishwasher

A Cafe dishwasher in matte-white.

Read the article
14
of 14
