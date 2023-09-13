X

Check Out Apple's New iPhone 15 and Pro Lineup and Their Features

The new iPhone 15 models are here. Find out what new features have been added.

iphone 15 in different color from an angled view
1 of 15 Apple

The iPhone 15 lineup has new colors

The iPhone 15 has officially been announced, coming in five new colors with a matte finish. Here's what it's capable of.

port on iphone 15
2 of 15 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

Apple iPhone 15 port

The new iPhone 15 comes equipped with a USB-C port. The battery also has an all-day battery life.

iphone 14 models on giant display
3 of 15 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 sizes

The iPhone 15 is available in two sizes: The iPhone 15 measures 6.1 inches while the iPhone 15 Plus is 6.7 inches.

iphone 15 side view
4 of 15 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 screen

The screen on the iPhone 15 is water- and dust-resistant and has a ceramic shield. 

iphone 15
5 of 15 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 Dynamic Island

Before, the Dynamic Island has only been available on the iPhone 14 Pro models, but it's now coming to the iPhone 15.

iphone 15 camera lens
6 of 15 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 camera

With the iPhone 15 camera, you'll have more zoom options.

price for iphone 15
7 of 15 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 price

Whoa! The price isn't changing for new iPhones. You can get an iPhone 15 for $799 or iPhone 15 Plus for $899.

Keep going to see the iPhone 15 Pro models.

4 iphone 15 pro models
8 of 15 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

The iPhone 15 Pro lineup

The iPhone 15 Pro models come in four colors.

iphone 15 pro button
9 of 15 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 Pro has an Action button

Probably one of the most exciting features and biggest changes of the iPhone 15 Pro is the Action button on the side of the phone. Instead of only acting as a silencer, the new button that you press instead of toggle can be used for a variety of shortcuts.

iphone 15 pro full shot
10 of 15 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 Pro display

Here's how the display looks on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

two sizes of iphone 15 pro
11 of 15 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 Pro sizes

The iPhone 15 Pro models come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes and have the "thinnest borders ever."

An iPhone 15 Prowith three rear-facing cameras.
12 of 15 Apple; Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

iPhone 15 Pro cameras

The iPhone 15 Pro sports three rear-facing cameras.

apple iphone 15 pro in titanium alloy
13 of 15 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 15 Pro titanium

The iPhone 15 Pro is made of titanium

pricing for iphone 15 pro and pro max models
14 of 15 Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

How much do the iPhone 15 Pro models cost?

You can get the new iPhone 15 Pro for $999 or the iPhone 15 Pro Max for $1,199.

Invitation for the Apple September iPhone 15 event
15 of 15 James Martin/CNET

Apple 'Wonderlust' event

Missed the Apple Wonderlust event? Here's everything Apple announced.

