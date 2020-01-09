Dimmable windows could be coming to a car near you

CNET también está disponible en español.

  • Gentex Dimmable Glass
Dimmable glass has been used on sunroofs for a few years.

But the folks at Gentex are pushing to implement this technology on vehicle side windows. 

For years, dimmable glass has been used on aircraft, notably the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Gentex's latest generation of dimmable glass can block more than 99 percent of visible light. 

The company is working on ways of using this on head-up displays.

Future head-up displays could automatically dim to improve legibility in bright light.

An automatically dimming head-up display could be a game-changer.

Gentex is also developing displays that can mount on vehicle B-pillars.

Gentex offers a wide array of products, though it is the world's leading source of dimmable devices.

To see more images of dimmable glass, keep clicking through this gallery.  

