CES 2021: Rollable phones, coronavirus killers, and all the cool new gadgets

This year, CES might be all-virtual, but there's no shortage of nifty devices this year. Here's what we've seen and liked so far.

The LG Rollable phone
1 of 16
Screenshot/Katie Collins

The LG Rollable phone

Foldable phones might have some competition as the hottest thing in mobile right now. LG kicked off CES 2021 on Monday by introducing a rollable smartphone -- really. The company is expected to release the device later this year. 

For more, check out our coverage of LG's debut of its upcoming rollable device and Executive Editor Roger Cheng's take on the new expandable phone.

TCL's possible rollable phone
2 of 16
Screenshot/TCL

TCL's possible rollable phone

TCL is teasing its own rollable phone tech at CES 2021, too. On Monday, the tech company released a new video of its 6.7-inch phone that can expand into a 7.8-inch tablet with "a simple tap of the finger." 

This ultraviolet light could kill the coronavirus in cars
3 of 16
GHSP

This ultraviolet light could kill the coronavirus in cars

GHSP introduced a new Grenlite ultraviolet light treatment system at CES that kills pathogens in your car. The tech is already used in emergency rooms and commercial vehicles, but the company is working on integrating it into personal vehicles, too.

Samsung's back with The Frame TV
4 of 16
Drew Evans/CNET

Samsung's back with The Frame TV

Samsung's TV for design-conscious shoppers, The Frame, is back and at just 24.9mm, it's thinner than ever  -- about the depth of a typical picture frame. There are new sizes too, from 32 all the way up to 75 inches. The 32-inch and the 43-inch TVs can also be oriented in portrait mode. 

Panasonic wireless phone charger
5 of 16
Panasonic

Panasonic wireless phone charger

This isn't just any wireless charger, according to Panasonic. This model has moving coils designed to fit your phone better and charge it faster. 

Ampere's Shower Power
6 of 16
Ampere

Ampere's Shower Power

Shower Power is a new Bluetooth shower speaker from Ampere that's powered entirely by water -- no charging needed. The new device should cost about $100 and will be available in black, white and chrome. 

The Keurig of ice cream
7 of 16
ColdSnap

The Keurig of ice cream

The ColdSnap countertop ice cream maker works like a Keurig machine. It makes single-serve pod-dispensed ice cream, as well as frozen margaritas and mango passionfruit smoothies. Yum!

Infinity Game Table
8 of 16
Bridget Carey/CNET

Infinity Game Table

Arcade1Up's Infinity Game Table gives classic board games the touchscreen treatment. No more game pieces or instructions to lose.

Samsung's new robots for home
9 of 16
Samsung

Samsung's new robots for home

Remember Rosie from The Jetsons cartoon? Samsung is releasing three new robots to help clean up your house, be your personal assistant, vacuum and also act as a security camera.

OWC's Thunderbolt 4 dock
10 of 16
Other World Computing

OWC's Thunderbolt 4 dock

Never fight over a charging port again. OWC's Thunderbolt 4 dock has three open ports that can be used for Thunderbolt or USB-C devices. It's also compatible with other USB peripherals, a network cable, audio devices and SD cards. 

Omron Vitalsight
11 of 16
Omron

Omron Vitalsight

The health features in the newer smartwatches are a big draw for many, myself included. Omron Vitalsight is building on those with its new blood pressure cuff. The device even saves you a step by uploading results to your doctor automatically. 

Aesthetic refrigerators
12 of 16
Samsung

Aesthetic refrigerators

Have you ever thought, "Wow, I wish my fridge was cuter"? I hadn't either, until Samsung unveiled its line of Bespoke refrigerators at CES 2021. Each fridge is customizable with four doors as well as your choice of finish and color -- yes, even pink and sky blue. 

Otterbox gaming accessories
13 of 16
Lori Grunin/CNET

Otterbox gaming accessories

Otterbox used to just be about protecting your phone, but the company is making the leap to gaming accessories this year. The Otterbox Mobile Gaming Clip, Gaming Carry Case, Easy Grip Controller Shell, Easy Grip Gaming Case and Gaming Glass Privacy Guard all go on preorder Jan. 25.

Gentex Mirror
14 of 16
Gentex

Gentex Mirror

The more high tech the world gets, the more imperative it is that drivers stay focused on the road. Gentex is adding a video screen under your rearview mirror's glass meant to help you keep tabs on passengers, aid in the event of a crash and ultimately get rid of the bulky, cluttered dashcam. 

Next-gen glasses
15 of 16
Vuzix

Next-gen glasses

Smart glasses have been in the public eye since Google introduced its Google Glass 8 years ago, but they're taking more steps toward becoming a reality. The new Vuzix MicroLED smart glasses have a projector the size of a pencil eraser built right into the eyeglasses' frame. 

Disinfecting robots
16 of 16
Ubtech

Disinfecting robots

The coronavirus pandemic has made germophobes of all of us. To help as the world reopens, robots are stepping up -- particularly Ubtech's Adibot. The bot is made specifically to disinfect rooms for small businesses and schools with UVC light.

More Galleries

CES 2021: Rollable phones, coronavirus killers, and all the cool new gadgets

CES 2021: Rollable phones, coronavirus killers, and all the cool new gadgets

16 Photos
38 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

38 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

39 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Marvel, James Bond and more

New movies coming out in 2021: Marvel, James Bond and more

44 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
James Bond movies, ranked, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

James Bond movies, ranked, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

49 Photos
NASA unveils 30 dazzling new Hubble space images for an epic anniversary

NASA unveils 30 dazzling new Hubble space images for an epic anniversary

30 Photos
The best phones to give in 2019

The best phones to give in 2019

9 Photos