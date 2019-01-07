The weirdest, wackiest products from CES 2019

Sure, you can come to CES looking for a giant TV or a video doorbell, but what fun is that? There are plenty of kooky products that will make you say, "Wow!" (or maybe just, "Huh?"). Here's what we've seen so far.
The Specdrum is a "musical motion-enabled Bluetooth ring" that lets you play musical notes on just about anything based on the color that you touch. Even fart noises can be involved.
Bread Bot isn't an evil robot that shoots bread slices instead of lasers -- though that would be super cool -- but rather, a vending machine that mixes and makes bread before selling you a loaf. Carbs continue to rule.
This wireless hairdryer uses infrared radiant heat technology to heat your hair "from the inside out." No, I don't know what that means either, but the 14-minute battery life makes me more skeptical that this can be a thing.
The D in DFree stands for "diaper free." Yes, you read that correctly, This sensor is designed to help adults suffering from incontinence. It senses the changing size of your bladder and tells you when you need to pee.