The weirdest, wackiest products from CES 2019

Sphero Specdrums

Sure, you can come to CES looking for a giant TV or a video doorbell, but what fun is that? There are plenty of kooky products that will make you say, "Wow!" (or maybe just, "Huh?"). Here's what we've seen so far.

The Specdrum is a "musical motion-enabled Bluetooth ring" that lets you play musical notes on just about anything based on the color that you touch. Even fart noises can be involved.

Published:Caption:Photo:Scott Stein/CNET
1
of 9

Y-Brush

No, this model is not about to suit up for a football game. Instead, she's showing a vibrating toothbrush that will clean half of your mouth in seconds. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Y-Brush
2
of 9

GoSun solar cooker

Cook with the sun beyond just frying an egg on hot pavement. The GoSun solar cooker uses sunlight to heat an oven up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
3
of 9

Urgonight

The Urgonight works with an app (of course) to train your brain into developing brain wave patterns for healthier sleep. To me, it just looks uncomfortable. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
4
of 9

Bread Bot

Bread Bot isn't an evil robot that shoots bread slices instead of lasers -- though that would be super cool -- but rather, a vending machine that mixes and makes bread before selling you a loaf. Carbs continue to rule.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
5
of 9

VoloGo

This wireless hairdryer uses infrared radiant heat technology to heat your hair "from the inside out." No, I don't know what that means either, but the 14-minute battery life makes me more skeptical that this can be a thing.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
6
of 9

DFree ultrasound sensor

The D in DFree stands for "diaper free." Yes, you read that correctly, This sensor is designed to help adults suffering from incontinence. It senses the changing size of your bladder and tells you when you need to pee.

Published:Caption:Photo:Triple W
7
of 9

Hupnos sleep mask

Instead of poking your spouse when they snore, make them wear this mask, which vibrates to encourage them to move to a different position. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe / CNET
8
of 9

LavvieBot Litter Box

Scoop less poop with this self-cleaning litter box. You can also get a text when your cat poops -- if you're into that sort of thing.

Published:Caption:Photo:PurrSong
9
of 9
