CES 2019 products you can actually buy this year

LG Signature OLED TV R

The much-anticipated rollable OLED TV is finally here -- or will be in the latter half of 2019, for an as-yet-undisclosed sum. Our resident TV ace David Katzmaier says, "It's incredible. It feels like a finished product, something a wealthy buyer with a huge swath of windows and a million-dollar view would snap up in a heartbeat." But you have to click here and watch the video to appreciate it in action.   

Blue Ember mic (the tall one in the middle)

Blue has long been a favored microphone among podcasters and YouTubers, thanks to affordable models like the Yeti. But the company also produces XLR models intended for professional and prosumer customers priced at $1,000 and higher. Now, it's meeting in the middle with the Blue Ember, an XLR mic that will cost only $100 when it debuts in February.  

Xtrainerz bone-conduction headphones

Swimmers no longer have to envy pavement-pounding athletes. AfterShokz Xtrainerz bone-conduction headphones can let them take their tunes and podcasts along for the ride during their afternoon swims. They're completely waterproof up to six feet with 4GB of MP3 storage so no Bluetooth necessary. 

You'll be able to get them this spring for $150.  

Ninebot Gokart kit

You can now live out all your Mario fantasies with your own Kart. Segway-Ninebot, the company that brought you the original personal transporter almost 20 years ago, strikes again with this 21st-century go kart. It's an accessory for the MiniPro that lets you park your butt for the ride -- with a maximum speed of 15 mph, you can get where you're going relatively fast, too. Unfortunately, you won't always be able to go where you want to get; it has a range of about 9 miles and it's not street legal. But it is available now for $1,300.  

PowerCast Wireless Charging Grips for Nintendo Switch

No more need to take a break while your Nintendo Switch charges. This wirelessly charges your Joy-Cons while you play, using the company's $100 PowerSpot (sold separately). The transmitter has a pretty decent range, too. It will be ready to buy in time for your holiday shopping -- by the end of October -- and should make a great gift for the person you gave a Switch to in 2018.  

Nubia Red Magic Mars

The competition in gaming phones is heating up, and here's one that's not from a big player like Asus or Razer. Like the ROG Phone, the Red Magic Mars has two touch buttons on the shoulders, which adds a nice physical component to gameplay. A big battery plus a liquid-and-air cooling system complete the package. The phone will hit North America and Europe sometime before the end of March for $399 (about £310 or AU$560).  

Coolpad Dyno

A big, colorful smartwatch for kids between four and nine years old, the Dyno kid tracker is a fun watch that lets kids call or text preapproved contacts on the go. It also has an SOS button for calling emergency contacts or 911. It's shipping by the end of January for $149, plus $10 per month for the cell service plan.  

Monit smart diaper sensor

Don't wait until the wafting smell earns dirty looks from bystanders. Monit's Bluetooth sensor attaches to the outside of the diaper and detects the presence of liquids or solids. Then it sends an alert to the lucky person responsible for changing it. It will arrive in Huggies starting in April.  

Razer Turret for Xbox One

Some games are best experienced on a desktop. So to bring them to a console, you need a keyboard and mouse. Now we've got a stylish option: The much-anticipated Razer Turret. It's a keyboard with Chroma lights and built-in mousepad, plus a wireless mouse. The mousepad can slide in and out, hiding itself away completely or providing a decent bit of mouse real estate. It's now officially available for a pricey $250 (£250).   

Royole flexible QWERTY keyboard

We're entering the era of flexible electronics where everything from your phone to, who knows, maybe even your fridge will have a bendy screen. Royole launched a flexible screen last November and is getting in on the flexi-act big time, with a QWERTY keyboard that can be laid down on any flat surface and connected via Bluetooth. At the push of a button, it'll roll up and you can stick in your pocket.

Official pricing is not yet announced, but expect to see the keyboard quite literally roll out in the second quarter of 2019.

Trifo Ironpie

Sure, robot vacuums are everywhere these days. But Trifo's is designed to clean floors more efficiently and effectively in less time -- and at $299, for less money. Basically, it uses sensors to track its position, but it remembers where it's been so it doesn't try to clean the same spots. Plus Ironpie! How great a name is that?  

Nreal Light mixed reality glasses

Current reality getting you down? Why not overlay a far more exciting one? The Nreal Light is like a "poor man's" tiny Magic Leap, a pair of goggles you strap on that overlays video images in the real world. To bring down the size of the frames, Nreal has taken the processor out, opting to attach it via cable. That processor, a Snapdragon 845, is the same as you will find in high-end smartphones like the Google Pixel 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9

No price has been announced just yet, but they should launch in the late summer/early fall this year.  

Miracle Gro Twelve

The idea that we can connect everything to our phone is really blossoming at this year's show and the Miracle Gro Twelve proves it. Designed to make indoor planters easy, you just pick some seeds, throw them in one of the four spots and let the hydroponics do the work. It can talk to an app via Bluetooth to let you know when the greens need watering and any other action you may need to take. No green thumb? No worries. That's about all you'll need to do, with the system designed to take care of the rest. 

You can preorder the Miracle Gro Twelve on Indiegogo for $300 from Jan. 28. A retail version is expected in March.

GoSun solar cooker

Day is done? Gone the sun? That's no problem for this solar cooker, which the company says can feed a family of five in the dark and stormy weather. It works by using parabolic reflectors to focus sunlight into a vacuum tube, converting almost 80 percent of it into heat up to 550 degrees. That tube keeps the food hot, too. Look for it in April for $499.  

Temi Robot (now with Alexa!)

Robotemi's autonomous navigation assistant robot, Temi, was originally designed to provide home assistance to the elderly using telepresence skills. At CES, Temi got an Alexa upgrade, making it a little more like an Echo Show on wheels -- it can even bring you nachos! With Alexa enabling voice-activated controls and a suite of sensors that allows it to perform complex navigation, Temi is like an armless robotic butler. It connects to your home Wi-Fi and a full charge lasts about 8 and a half hours. 

The robot goes on sale in March and will cost $1,499 including shipping. 

