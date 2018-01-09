What follows is a roundup of the strangest products we've seen at CES 2018.
Searching for that perfect hallucinogenic accent for your home? Just touch Nanoleaf's panels to turn them on and off, dim them up and down, or change their color. The integrated music sync microphone and motion sensors will make sure your panels light up whenever you walk by. Very trippy.
Name, price and availability all remain unannounced.
YaDoggie is like a Blue Apron for dogs: It delivers its brand of dog food and treats to your door so you'll always have your pooch's food on deck. If that's not enough, the company has developed a Bluetooth-connected food scoop and app that keeps track of who fed the dog.
You'll have to sign up for a subscription plan before you can get the smart scoop, which will be available in the spring.
In the future, your pizza and mail may be delivered by Toyota's newest and strangest vehicle, which takes its aesthetic cues from both the shipping container and the toaster. With a boxy, modular design, the e-Palette comes in a variety of sizes and is highly reconfigurable. Partners on the project include Amazon, Pizza Hut, Uber and others.
Pricing and availability is not currently available.
This glove helps people with a spinal cord injury perform everyday tasks like holding a cup or brushing their teeth. It has titanium wires that can move the thumb and index and middle fingers and a controller that can set or release a grip.
The NeoMano will seek funding through a Kickstarter campaign in the spring and is expected to be available later this year.
The company: Ingenious Things. The device: the Myteepi Woody. (They're French, obviously.) The Woody offers all-in-one monitoring for temperature, humidity and motion, and it'll keep an ear out for alarms, too.
The Woody is scheduled to launch in Europe and the US following a Kickstarter campaign in the coming months. At retail, it'll sell for €199, with US pricing yet to be finalized (that European price tag comes out to about $240, £175 or AU$305, converted roughly).
Try this on for size: airbags for your hips. The Hip'Air looks like a fanny pack, but is filled with sensors, a battery, airbags and an air cartridge. When a sensor detects a fall, the airbags deploy to break a person's fall.
The Hip'Air will be available in Europe this spring for €600, which converts to $720, £530 and AU$920. It will be available in the US starting in the fall.
This represents some of the best out-of-the-box thinking we've seen at CES this year. Heatworks and Frog Design has partnered up on the Tetra, a connected countertop dishwasher that uses just a half gallon of water per cycle. Very cool.
Tetra plugs into any household electrical outlet and is slated to cost $299, which converts roughly to £220 or AU$380. It's expected to go on sale in late 2018.
If you no longer live with your parents, L'Oreal's battery-free wearable, will be more than happy to take their place nagging you about sun exposure. At only 2 millimeters thick and 9 millimeters in diameter, the tiny electronic UV sensor can be worn on a fingernail or pair of sunglasses.
It's available exclusively through dermatologists in 2018 with a global launch planned for 2019. Estimated pricing is $40 or less (roughly converting to £30 in the UK and AU$50).
Brush teeth, kill monsters, prevent cavities. The Magik smart toothbrush uses computer vision technology, motion tracking and your phone's front-facing camera to power an augmented realitygaming app. Sounds like fun.
Smart toilets have invaded CES this year and Kohler's new top-of-the-line model delivers hands-free flushing, bidet cleansing, feet warming, air drying, odor control, music, a night light and automatic seat temperature management. Plus, you can ask Alexa to flush.
Gather up all of your scented candles and oils and throw them in the garbage. Feel better? If not, you may be interested in Moodo's Wi-Fi-connected, Alexa-supported scent machine that can make your home smell like an ashram spa or beach party.
Pricing starts at $189 (about £140 or AU$240 converted), available now at moodo.co.
The brilliant teams at Volkswagen and Nvidia teamed up and decided to name this thing the I.D. Buzz. The graphics card maker's just-announced Drive IX platform will help this odd vehicle recognize and unlock the door for the owner and tailor the in-car experience through personalization.
The I.D. Buzz concept will become a reality, but when, and for how much, is not yet known.
On a serious note, we've never seen something quite like Yevo's Bluetooth headphones at CES before. The Swedish company manufactures the headphones out of recycled gun parts and hopes to bring more awareness to the issue of gun violence. Pretty cool.
Yevo plans to sell the headphones for $499 (or £370 and AU$640) when they're released in the next few months.
The Foreo UFO is the "first smart mask treatment." The device offers 90-second facial treatments that combine LED light therapy, thermotherapy and T-Sonic pulsations. How divine!
The Foreo UFO will sell for $279 and a smaller version, the UFO Mini, will retail for $179 (those prices convert to AU$355, £205 and AU$230, £130). For the time being, it's on Kickstarter and customers can pick one up for a little less.