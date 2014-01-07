CES 2014 welcomes the public (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • 1
    of 10
  • 2
    of 10
  • 3
    of 10
  • 4
    of 10
  • 5
    of 10
  • 6
    of 10
  • 7
    of 10
  • 8
    of 10
  • 9
    of 10
  • 10
    of 10
CES 2014 is opening for the public this morning at 10am. Staff and exhibitors at the Las Vegas Convention Center were busy preparing for the onslaught of visitors up until the last minutes...
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CBS Interactive
CES 2014 is opening for the public this morning at 10am. Staff and exhibitors at the Las Vegas Convention Center were busy preparing for the onslaught of visitors up until the last minutes...
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CBS Interactive
CES 2014 is opening for the public this morning at 10am. Staff and exhibitors at the Las Vegas Convention Center were busy preparing for the onslaught of visitors up until the last minutes...
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CBS Interactive
CES 2014 is opening for the public this morning at 10am. Staff and exhibitors at the Las Vegas Convention Center were busy preparing for the onslaught of visitors up until the last minutes...
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CBS Interactive
CES 2014 is opening for the public this morning at 10am. Staff and exhibitors at the Las Vegas Convention Center were busy preparing for the onslaught of visitors up until the last minutes...
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CBS Interactive
CES 2014 is opening for the public this morning at 10am. Staff and exhibitors at the Las Vegas Convention Center were busy preparing for the onslaught of visitors up until the last minutes...
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CBS Interactive
CES 2014 is opening for the public this morning at 10am. Staff and exhibitors at the Las Vegas Convention Center were busy preparing for the onslaught of visitors up until the last minutes...
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CBS Interactive
CES 2014 is opening for the public this morning at 10am. Staff and exhibitors at the Las Vegas Convention Center were busy preparing for the onslaught of visitors up until the last minutes...
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CBS Interactive
CES 2014 is opening for the public this morning at 10am. Staff and exhibitors at the Las Vegas Convention Center were busy preparing for the onslaught of visitors up until the last minutes...
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CBS Interactive
CES 2014 is opening for the public this morning at 10am. Staff and exhibitors at the Las Vegas Convention Center were busy preparing for the onslaught of visitors up until the last minutes...
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew / CBS Interactive
1 of 10
|

CES 2014 welcomes the public (pictures)

Updated:
Up Next
The South Hall smorgasbord at CES 2...
12

Latest Stories

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by