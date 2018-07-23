Star Wars actor Kelly Marie Tran deleted the posts on her Instagram account in 2018. She left only a bio message that reads, "Afraid, but doing it anyway," and an Ewok emoji at the end. Tran's recent Instagram departure followed harassment from people who were angry over her role as Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Even though Tran has yet to return to social media, her supporters showed their appreciation of her work by posting fan art of her Rose Tico character.
Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley quit Instagram in 2017, saying she found social media interaction to be "bad for her mental health."
Updated:Caption:Bonnie BurtonPhoto:Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET
4
of 11
Simon Pegg
The Star Trek actor Simon Pegg quit Twitter in 2014 to concentrate more on his work and less on chatting or arguing with fans, though his PR team continues to post updates on his projects. "I haven't been enjoying it for a while now," Pegg wrote on his blog. "There hasn't been a specific incident and the reasons are various. Ultimately, I think we've just grown apart. What I'm saying is,' it's not you, it's me.'"
Agent Carter actress Hayley Atwell quit Twitter and Instagram in 2015 so she could keep her life more private. "Thanks for following! Leaving Twitter now. It's been a blast," Atwell wrote in her last tweet.
British actor and author Stephen Fry temporarily quit Twitter in February 2016. "I have indeed deactivated my Twitter account," Fry wrote on his blog. "The pool is stagnant. It is frothy with scum, clogged with weeds and littered with broken glass, sharp rocks and slimy rubbish. If you don't watch yourself, with every move you'll end up being gashed, broken, bruised or contused. Even if you negotiate the sharp rocks you'll soon feel that too many people have peed in the pool for you to want to swim there any more. The fun is over." But the noted tech geek returned to Twitter five months later to promote his latest TV projects and charities he supports.
Singer and actress Demi Lovato quit Twitter and Instagram in 2016 after getting fed up with trolls. She urged them to "pay more attention to good than bad." But luckily she returned to the social media platform and tweeted, "I'm back.... And I'm coming back more honest than ever."
Avengers director Joss Whedon -- best known for his hit TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Firefly -- quit Twitter in 2015. "Twitter is an addictive little thing," Whedon told Buzzfeed, "and if it's there, I gotta check it. When you keep doing something after it stops giving you pleasure, that's kind of rock bottom for an addict. I just had a little moment of clarity where I'm like, You know what? If I want to get stuff done, I need to not constantly hit this thing for a news item or a joke or some praise, and then be suddenly sad when there's hate and then hate and then hate." But he returned in 2016 to Twitter in order to voice his opinions on politics and Donald Trump.
Author Neil Gaiman hit the snooze button on his social-media accounts for six months in 2014 to concentrate more on "making things up." Gaiman has yet to completely quit social media, but he does take long periodic breaks from Twitter to focus more on some of his many projects which include comics, books and TV shows.