Car tech features that Volvo did first

Volvo introduced car tech you're probably using today...
When you think of tech innovators in the auto industry, you might think of Tesla, Toyota or General Motors. However, Swedish car manufacturer Volvo has actually been credited with introducing many industry-first features over the years, especially when it comes to safety.
In fact, you've probably used at least one of them already today.
Another child safety feature pioneered by Volvo? The built-in booster seat. The first of these bigger-kid seats was introduced in 1990, and an updated adjustable version became an option in its 2007 models.
At the 2013 Geneva Auto Show, Volvo introduced cyclist detection with full automatic braking. The technology, which uses a radar unit to detect cyclists and pedestrians, was available in seven Volvo models by mid-May of 2013.
At the 2018 Beijing Auto Show, Volvo debuted its S90 Ambience Concept car, which featured a few industry-first tech features.
The Ambience, designed as a three-seat luxury vehicle for chauffeured passengers, has a projected video scene on the ceiling of the car, designed to look like what you'd see out of a sun (or moon) roof.
And because the experience wouldn't be complete without audio, the rear seats have speakers in the headrests that play corresponding ambient sounds, like a breeze through the trees or the sound of falling rain.
The 2014 XC90 included industry-first tech in the driver and passenger seats designed to keep occupants firmly inside a car, even if an accident or loss of control pulls the car off the road and into a ditch.
The engineering of the earliest rear-facing child safety seat was actually inspired by astronaut seats in early space shuttles. This seat design was introduced by Volvo in 1972 in the popular Volvo Amazon.
Volvo first introduced its Blind Spot Information System in 2003. A warning lamp lights up near a door mirror whenever another vehicle enters the Volvo's blind spot. The tech has seen increasing use ever since the release.
The Side Impact Protection System uses energy-absorbing materials in the doors and frame to distribute the force of a side impact across the side of the car. This tech was introduced in 1991 in Volvo's 700 and 900 models.