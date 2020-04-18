Canning meat to save money and be prepared

We're all spending much more time at home, and what better way to spend that time than learning something new and practical.
Canning meat using a pressure cooker is a skill that will save you both time and money, and also keep you prepared for emergencies and an uncertain future.
When canning meat, you must always use a pressure cooker. The low acidity of meat means a regular boiling-water canner will not be able to heat it at a high enough temperature to make the food safe for storage.
Pressure canning can be scary, and that's understandable. Pressure cookers can be ominous: The bubbling, hissing, pressurized metal pot, if used incorrectly, can indeed malfunction and be dangerous.
Though I pretty much never leave the kitchen when I'm using the pressure cooker -- I want eyes on the pressure cooker the whole time -- I also usually set a timer on my Google Home device to remind me to check it every so often, just in case I get distracted by something else.
It isn't necessary to sterilize everything like this when using a pressure cooker, but it's a habit I have as a former boiling-water-bath canner that has stuck with me (and it just gives me a little extra peace of mind).
I find canning meat is especially useful when you find yourself suddenly with a large quantity of meat. Canning is a popular method of preserving meat from hunting, but I had the opportunity to get this six-pound cut of pork from a farmer friend of mine.
Start by cutting the excess fat from the meat to remove the tough bits and gristle. It helps to do this when the meat is cold or even partially frozen so as to make the handling easier.
Slice the meat into strips against the grain, and then into cubes of about an inch or an inch and a half. The size isn't super important, the point here is to make the meat versatile and easy to use right out of the jar.
I will probably be adding this meat to some kind of recipe when it comes time to use it, but giving it some basic flavoring like this means you could eat it it right out of the jar without much other preparation if you wanted to.
The meat tends to seal itself up against the side of the jars creating air pockets, so we'll need to insert a knife down into the jars to free that air. Slide a butter knife around the sides of the jars to release the air bubbles, wiggling the knife four or five times around the sides to get all the air out and let the liquids down.
Don't worry too much about the liquid you've added. As long as your jar is sealed properly, the meat will be safe to eat even if it's not completely under liquid.
Once the meat is packed in your jars and you've added any liquid you prefer, wipe the rims of the jars and add the lids and rings.
To prep the fat for rendering, you'll want to dice it up into small pieces. Because fat gets so soft and squishy when it's warm, I like to refrigerate or even partially freeze the fat to make it easier to chop.
Stir the fat every once in a while. You don't want to brown the fat, which will create a darker lard in the end. We want to warm and melt it only. It can take about five or six hours on low to get a good puddle of fat.
Once it looks like you have a nice puddle of fat in your pot, strain the mixture using a cheese cloth. I usually double the cloth up so as to remove as many bits of remaining meat as possible, which will be impurities in our lard.
The end result from the fat trimmings of a six-pound piece of pork is about one pint of lard. Homemade lard is trans-fat free and it's really, really delicious. Lard is a great fat to use as a cooking oil, as it has a high smoke point. Use it as your secret ingredient in pie crust and baked goods, or to fry eggs, and even to season your cast iron.