Canning meat to save money and be prepared

Let's can some meat!

We're all spending much more time at home, and what better way to spend that time than learning something new and practical.

Canning meat using a pressure cooker is a skill that will save you both time and money, and also keep you prepared for emergencies and an uncertain future.

When canning meat, you must always use a pressure cooker. The low acidity of meat means a regular boiling-water canner will not be able to heat it at a high enough temperature to make the food safe for storage.

Pressure canning can be scary, and that's understandable. Pressure cookers can be ominous: The bubbling, hissing, pressurized metal pot, if used incorrectly, can indeed malfunction and be dangerous.

Though I pretty much never leave the kitchen when I'm using the pressure cooker -- I want eyes on the pressure cooker the whole time -- I also usually set a timer on my Google Home device to remind me to check it every so often, just in case I get distracted by something else.