Camera comparison from six top rugged phones

Rugged phones no longer give up much photo and video ground to their more delicate siblings.

1 of 6
Brian Cooley/CNET

Unihertz Atom XL scenic photo sample

The Atom XL has a massive 48-megapixel camera on the back, and a 8-megapixel camera on the front. It's 4.0" screen is very good but can't do its rear camera's resolution justice.

2 of 6
Brian Cooley/CNET

CAT S52 scenic photo sample

The CAT S52 may be the slimmest rugged phone but still packs in a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera. Its photo of this scene was my least favorite, but nothing Android auto-correction wouldn't fix.

3 of 6
Brian Cooley/CNET

CAT S61 scenic photo sample

The CAT S61 has a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. It shoots with a somewhat desaturated look like its sibling the S52.

4 of 6
Brian Cooley/CNET

Kyocera DuraForce Pro 2 scenic photo sample

The Kyocera DuraForce Pro 2 has a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera. The latter is the lowest resolution of any front camera in our roundup, but still ample for what front cameras are called upon to do.

5 of 6
Brian Cooley/CNET

Samsung XCover Pro scenic photo sample

The Samsung XCover Pro has a 25-megapixel rear camera, the highest resolution other than the unusual Unihertz Atom XL. The XCover Pro's front camera is the richest of the bunch at 13-megapixels.

6 of 6
Brian Cooley/CNET

Sonim XP8 scenic photo sample

To look at the burly Sonim XP8 you might expect its camera is an afterthought, but it shot a very balanced photo from its 12-megapixel rear camera. The front camera has 8-megapixel resolution. 

