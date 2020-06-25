Camera comparison from six top rugged phones

The CAT S52 may be the slimmest rugged phone but still packs in a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera. Its photo of this scene was my least favorite, but nothing Android auto-correction wouldn't fix.
The Kyocera DuraForce Pro 2 has a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera. The latter is the lowest resolution of any front camera in our roundup, but still ample for what front cameras are called upon to do.
