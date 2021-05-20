Brood X cicada emergence in photos: How it looks as trillions of bugs appear

It's happening! Take in the sights of Brood X cicadas as they come out from underground for the first time in 17 years.

Hello, world!
Hannah Illencik

Hello, world!

The much-anticipated periodical cicadas known as Brood X have started tunneling out from their underground homes for the first time in 17 years in parts of the Eastern US, with trillions expected to show off their black bodies and bold red eyes in the next several weeks. 

Periodical cicadas spend almost their whole lives a foot or two underground, living on sap from tree roots. Then, in the spring of their 13th or 17th year, depending on the type, mature cicada nymphs emerge for a brief adult stage, synchronously and in huge numbers for a massive mating frenzy. 

Scroll through our gallery for Brood X scenes from around the country. More photos to come as more of the insects do. 

Coming into the light
Cheryl Tarrant

Coming into the light

Here are some Brood X cicadas coming out in Powell, Tennessee, this year. The bugs typically begin to emerge when soil temperatures eight inches (20 centimeters) underground reach 64 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).  

Happy to be above ground
Cheryl Tarrant

Happy to be above ground

After 17 years below ground, a Brood X cicada enjoys the flowers in Powell, Tennessee. 

Brood X is also coming out in Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, DC. 

Making the big climb
Russell Holly/CNET

Making the big climb

Once they emerge from underground, periodical cicadas climb up the nearest vertical surface, as they're doing here in Annapolis, Maryland. They shed their exoskeletons and inflate their wings. After a few days resting and waiting for their shells to harden, the mating begins. 

Mound of shed shells
Rich Brown/CNET

Mound of shed shells

A pile of shed Brood X exoskeletons lies at the base of a tree in Louisville, Kentucky. 

No fear here
Rich Brown/CNET

No fear here

Not everyone welcomes the influx of Brood X cicadas, but in Louisville, Kentucky, 4-year-old Daphne is more than happy when one lands on her. 

Satisfied squirrel
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Satisfied squirrel

It's not just kids getting excited about the cicadas' arrival. This squirrel on the grounds of the US Capitol on May 17 doesn't seem to be complaining. 

Cicada at the Capitol
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Cicada at the Capitol

A cicada husk clings to a tree at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 16. 

Mid-molt
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Mid-molt

A Brood X Magicicada periodical cicada begins to molt from its nymph state as it clings to the branch of a tree in Arlington, Virginia, on May 16. 

Breaking free
Erin Carson/CNET

Breaking free

Another view of a molting cicada, this time in Louisville, Kentucky. 

On the trail of Brood X
Hannah Illencik

On the trail of Brood X

Some cicada fans travel the country to watch the insects emerge and help map them. Their efforts help scientists better understand the broods' behavior and the insects' relationships to one another, and explore larger questions about biodiversity, ecology and climate change.

Here's Hannah Illencik, who traveled from Cleveland, Ohio, to Catonsville, Maryland, just to spend time with Brood X. 

Friendly cicada
Hannah Illencik

Friendly cicada

Cicada superfan Hannah Illencik shares some one-on-one time with a cicada in Catonsville, Maryland. "They almost have a personality," says Dan Mozgai, who runs Cicada Mania, an extensive online resource for all things cicada. 

Over hill, over dale
Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Over hill, over dale

Brood X cicadas along First Street in Bloomington, Indiana. Once they come out, they're pretty much everywhere. 

Garden precautions
Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Garden precautions

Elsewhere in Bloomington, Indiana, a net protects a tree from Brood X. While females can damage young trees by laying many, many eggs in their branches, the egg laying also naturally prunes trees, resulting in more flowers and fruit in the years that follow. 

Nature doing its thing
Russell Holly/CNET

Nature doing its thing

Some people view the insects as a pesky annoyance, but others welcome them as an awe-inspiring wonder of nature. 

