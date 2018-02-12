Breville's Precision coffee maker gives you almost total control

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Breville Precision provides impressive control over how you brew your coffee.

Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
The water tank has a wide mouth and its lid is removable.

Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
On the side of the water tank are helpful marks for full carafes, 8 cup pots and single cups.

Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
Slide the filter basket into position above the thermal carafe.

Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
The Breville Precision Brewer accepts cone coffee filters thanks to an adapter.

Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
The Breville Precision Brewer comes with a filter basket, cone filter adapter and a permanent flat-bottom metal filter.

Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
Choose the "my brew" setting to tweak coffee brewing parameters.

Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
You can alter many aspects of how this machine will make your drip.

Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
The Precision Brewer has a pour over mode but Breville says it works best with its adapter accessory.  

Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
The Breville Precision Brewer kept the tightest control on its brewing temperature I've seen yet.

Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
