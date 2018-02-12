Breville's Precision coffee maker gives you almost total control

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Breville Precision provides impressive control over how you brew your coffee.
The water tank has a wide mouth and its lid is removable.
On the side of the water tank are helpful marks for full carafes, 8 cup pots and single cups.
Slide the filter basket into position above the thermal carafe.
The Breville Precision Brewer accepts cone coffee filters thanks to an adapter.
The Breville Precision Brewer comes with a filter basket, cone filter adapter and a permanent flat-bottom metal filter.
Choose the "my brew" setting to tweak coffee brewing parameters.
You can alter many aspects of how this machine will make your drip.
The Precision Brewer has a pour over mode but Breville says it works best with its adapter accessory.
The Breville Precision Brewer kept the tightest control on its brewing temperature I've seen yet.