Brace yourselves for some harsh truths from smart mirrors

Naked Labs Body Scanner

Let's start with one of the most technologically advanced (and expensive) smart mirrors we've seen to date: The Naked Labs Body Scanner. It's a combination smart mirror and scale that uses depth-sensing cameras in the mirror's frame to map every inch of your body as the scale slowly spins you around.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
What the mirror sees

The result? Highly-detailed and frighteningly accurate 3D scans of your body that you can tag, track and compare over time, complete with a full set of measurements. Eventually, Naked Labs wants to let users share this data with personal trainers, clothing manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNET
CareOS

CareOS is an operating system that wants to become the brains behind future smart mirrors. Company reps said they plan to release the software in a to-be-determined mirror by the end of 2018.

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
CareOS

At CES 2018, the system's creators displayed a working prototype of a mirror with the CareOS software. Some of the most eye-catching features included facial recognition, skin analysis (similar to what we saw with the $50 Neutrogena Skin360 SkinScanner) and gesture controls so you don't have to touch the screen. 

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
Haier Magic Mirror

Here's how Haier envisions the future of your closet: Each article of clothing you buy will include an RFID tag that will contain information such as materials and care instructions. With Haier's mirror, you'd scan that tag, and the mirror would add the item to your virtual inventory. Then, you use the touchscreen mirror to superimpose the outfits in your inventory onto the image of your body.

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
Haier bathroom mirror

Earlier this year, Haier displayed an internet-connected bathroom mirror that let you access news, weather and music on its touchscreen.

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
HiMirror Mini

The HiMirror Mini includes Alexa, Amazon's voice-activated digital assistant. That means you can give voice commands to the mirror like you would any Alexa-enabled smart speaker. You can also access information like news and weather on the mirror's touchscreen.

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
Kohler Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror

The Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror is part of Kohler's new line of connected bathroom fixtures you can control with Alexa voice commands or through the new Kohler Konnect app. The mirror's other standout features include a motion-detecting night light to guide you through the bathroom in the dark and sensors that raise light levels when someone stands in front of the mirror.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Kohler Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror

The Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror is part of a suite of connected bathroom products from Kohler. The mirror has built-in Alexa.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Philips Bathroom Mirror

Philips displayed a concept mirror earlier this year that was designed to be your personal health hub. In the future, this mirror would connect to other Wi-Fi-enabled Philips products such as scales, toothbrushes and shavers to keep up with your biometrics right on the screen.

Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
Philips Hue Adore Smart Mirror

Speaking of Philips, the team over at Philips Hue is soon set to release the Philips Hue Adore Smart Mirror. The pitch is pretty simple -- it includes a built-in ring of tunable white light that can put out yellowy, soft white tones and hot, stark white daylight tones in order to help you see how your makeup might look in different lighting conditions.

Photo:Philips
