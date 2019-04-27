Blimps then, Guppies now at the Tillamook Air Museum

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-62-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-60-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-59-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-22-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-48-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-23-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-25-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-26-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-50-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-27-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-28-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-56-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-54-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-55-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-57-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-29-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-360-2
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-30-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-61-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-12-of-55
  • nas-tillamook-construction
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-10-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-20-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-19-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-14-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-09-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-21-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-15-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-18-of-55
  • k-class-on-a-carrier
  • 80-g-k-3319-a
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-13-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-16-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-11-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-49-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-53-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-51-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-52-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-31-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-32-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-33-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-35-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-34-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-36-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-37-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-38-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-39-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-40-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-41-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-42-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-43-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-44-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-45-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-46-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-47-of-55
  • tillamook-air-museum-and-k-ships-58-of-55

Tillamook Air Museum

The gigantic Hangar B, once home to a squadron of patrol blimps, now houses the Tillamook Air Museum

For more on the museum, the building and the blimps stationed there, check out Ghost blimps haunt a humongous hangar at the Tillamook Air Museum.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
1
of 56

Scope

My trusty rental car, after bravely letting me drive it through snow and sleet, offers some perspective of how big this building is.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
2
of 56

And going

This is from the same spot. It keeps going and going...

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
3
of 56

Dark

Inside is quite dark. There are lots of lights, but the space is so huge and the surfaces so dark, that they don't do enough.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
4
of 56

Last Corsair

This is the last A-7E Corsair withdrawn from military service. It was stationed on the USS John F. Kennedy from the late '70s to the early '90s. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
5
of 56

View from the Tomcat

Stairs let you look inside the cockpit of this F-14, but the low light and reflections didn't make for a very good photo. On the right you can see the museum's collections of other cockpits and cockpit trainers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
6
of 56

F-8

This is the cockpit trainer for an F-8. You can sit in many of the cockpit trainers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
7
of 56

Spartan

The Alenia C-27J Spartan is not an aircraft you see often in museums. It uses engines and some other parts from the larger-but-visually-similar C-130

This particular aircraft was built in Italy, flown by the US Air Force for five years, and then after some time mothballed at AMARG, it was sold to a private owner, who loaned it to the museum. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
8
of 56

Space doors

The hangar is quite dark, so when the sun breaks through the Pacific Northwest clouds, the windows becoming blinding (and a hassle for photography).

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
9
of 56

Classic fire engines

A 1944 Seagrave ladder truck, with an 85-foot/26m ladder and a 185hp 14.9-liter V12. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
10
of 56

Clouds clearing

It was raining when I first arrived, and after a brief downpour while I was inside, the skies cleared. Hangar B looked far more ominous with the cloud cover, however.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
11
of 56

Doors

The doors are 120 feet (36.6m) high. Each of the six segments weigh 30 tons.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
12
of 56

Mini Guppy!

I love weirdly proportioned cargo aircraft, and the Aero Spacelines Mini Guppy is certainly that.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
13
of 56

Baby brother

The Mini Guppy was the smaller, younger sibling to the original Pregnant Guppy and larger Super Guppy specialized cargo craft. There's a Super Guppy at the incredible Pima Air and Space Museum, which we've also toured

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
14
of 56

Boeing base

All three Guppy aircraft were built using parts borrowed or adapted from Boeing 377 Stratocruisers. This one carried, among other cargo, the Pioneer 10 space probe and a Goodyear Blimp stationed in Europe.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
15
of 56

Cargo hold

The Mini Guppy's fuselage was built from scratch, and is wider than the 377 it's based on.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
16
of 56

Tiny planet in the Mini Guppy

A tiny planet photo from inside the Mini Guppy. From my Instagram.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
17
of 56

Cockpit

The cockpit is basically the same as a 377. The nose on the Mini Guppy is fixed, with a swing-open tail for cargo. The Mini Guppy Turbine, using more advanced engines, had a swing-open nose. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
18
of 56

Hangar B

As large as the Mini Guppy is, it's dwarfed by the giant Hangar B. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
19
of 56

Wartime

Here's the first in a series of historical photos I've included to provide more context for this fascinating museum. Hangar B was the first of two blimp hangars built at Naval Air Station Tillamook, and was completed in 1943. 

Published:Caption:Photo:National Register of Historic PlacesRead the article
20
of 56

Giant

Due to wartime metal shortages, it was constructed almost entirely of wood.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tillamook Air MuseumRead the article
21
of 56

Timber cathedral

Hangar B was constructed first, and took 10 months to build

Without the weather and other delays that plagued that construction, Hangar A took less than 6 weeks. It was destroyed by fire in 1992.

Published:Caption:Photo:National Register of Historic PlacesRead the article
22
of 56

K-class

Over 130 K-class blimps were built by Goodyear before and during WWII. (Catalog #: 80-G-K-13315)

Published:Caption:Photo:National ArchivesRead the article
23
of 56

Moored

Unlike most larger airships, the K-class was small enough for its mooring mast to be mobile, towed by a tractor in this case. (Catalog #: 80-G-K-13314)

Published:Caption:Photo:National ArchivesRead the article
24
of 56

Secured

Blimp K-87 attached to a mobile mooring mast at NAAS Quillayute, Washington, circa 1944-45. This is now the Quillayute Airport. (Catalog #: 80-G-K-2448)

Published:Caption:Photo:National ArchivesRead the article
25
of 56

Do you call AAA?

The Balao-class USS Sea Poacher towing K-86, circa 1952-1953. (Catalog #: L45-259.05.01)

Published:Caption:Photo:Naval History and Heritage CommandRead the article
26
of 56

K-class kreepin'

A K-class in the background, taken from the deck of the USS Matanikau. (Catalog #: 2015.22.088) 

Published:Caption:Photo:Naval History and Heritage CommandRead the article
27
of 56

On patrol

A K-class on antisubmarine patrol above merchant cargo ships. (Catalog #: 80-G-K-13894)

Published:Caption:Photo:National ArchivesRead the article
28
of 56

From below

Most K-class blimps were powered by two nine-cylinder Pratt & Whitney Wasp radial engines. (Catalog #: 80-G-K-13309)

Published:Caption:Photo:National ArchivesRead the article
29
of 56

Carrier landings

K-69 landing on the Commencement Bay-class escort carrier USS Mindoro

Published:Caption:Photo:United States Navy/Public DomainRead the article
30
of 56

U-858

The German submarine U-858 near Cape Henlopen, Delaware, in May 1945, after surrendering at sea. K-class blimps were primarily used as antisubmarine patrols. The helicopter is a Sikorski R-4, aka the HNS-1 in Navy parlance. (Catalog #: 80-G-K-3319-A)

Published:Caption:Photo:National ArchivesRead the article
31
of 56

Missouri

A K-class above an anchored USS Missouri circa August, 1944. We toured the Missouri, which is now a museum ship in Hawaii. (Catalog #: 80-G-K-4576)

Published:Caption:Photo:National ArchivesRead the article
32
of 56

Hangar

Three K-class inside their hangar at NAS Lakehurst, circa 1942-43. This is the same station where, roughly five years earlier, a different airship met its famous fate. (Catalog #: 80-G-K-15413)

Published:Caption:Photo:National ArchivesRead the article
33
of 56

Squad goals

Tillamook's Squadron ZP-33 had eight K-class blimps.

Published:Caption:Photo:National Register of Historic PlacesRead the article
34
of 56

Today

Now we're back to current photos I took myself during my visit. Not filled with big blimps, the 7-acre (2.8 hectares) floor space seems to go on forever.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
35
of 56

Open sesame

Some other blimp hangars had clamshell-style doors. Hangar B's ride on railroad tracks.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
36
of 56

Structure

Seeing up close that it's made from wood makes it even more peculiar -- and impressive. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
37
of 56

Catwalks

W-a-a-a-a-a-a-y up near the top, you can just make out two narrow catwalks that run the length of the hangar.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
38
of 56

880

The museum is currently restoring the fuselage of a Convair 880. This is a pretty rare airliner, and this is the only example on the West Coast.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
39
of 56

MiG

The museum's MiG-17 was built in Poland.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
40
of 56

Train too

This 1917 Heisler locomotive looks almost toy-like in this huge open space.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
41
of 56

Roughly halfway

This is taken from about halfway down the hangar. The rest is currently used for storage. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
42
of 56

Alien invasion

The only blimp... well, balloon, in the museum. This is much smaller than the K-class blimps that lived here.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
43
of 56

Big blimps

The K-class is a blimp, or non-rigid airship. Essentially it's a formed balloon with a fixed control car. 

Semi-rigid airships have a stiff keel, but the rest of the gas-holding envelope is only supported by its own internal pressure. 

Rigid airships, colloquially "Zeppelins," have an internal metal framework.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
44
of 56

Tented

Most of the museum's remaining aircraft are housed in a tent erected within Hangar B.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
45
of 56

Sky Arrow

A tandem seat, pusher-prop 3I Sky Arrow.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
46
of 56

Rutan

I love Burt Rutan's designs. This Long EZ was home-built in the mid-'80s.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
47
of 56

Pump room

The Hangar's original helium pump room. Helium is heavier and more expensive than hydrogen, but infinitely less dangerous

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
48
of 56

Arctic explorer

The museum's Cessna 180 is one of two planes that landed at the North Pole, the first light aircraft to do so.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
49
of 56

French German

This is a French-built and engined Nord Noralpha, which is based on the Messerschmitt Bf 108 civilian aircraft from the 1930s. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
50
of 56

Trainer

At first glance I thought this was a T-37, but it's the visually similar British BAC Jet Provost

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
51
of 56

V

Another oddball aircraft in a museum that has a lot of them, this is a Fouga CM.170 Magister, a French two-seat trainer jet. This specific example was actually built in Finland.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
52
of 56

Twin rotor

A Kaman HTK-1 with its intermeshing rotors.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
53
of 56

Baby Lear

The museum's Learjet 24 was owned and flown by Cal Worthington, a famous (on the West Coast anyway) and extremely successful car dealer who flew B-17s in WWII and won, among other medals, the Distinguished Flying Cross.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
54
of 56

Invader

Tucked in at the very end of the hangar-within-a-hangar is a lovely A-26. I wish it was easier to get a better look.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
55
of 56

Mini Guppies and big hangars

The Tillamook Air Museum is small, ironically in a huge building. The history of that building and several of the aircraft make it worth a visit, if you're nearby. I combined it with a mac and cheese lunch at nearby Tillamook Creamery and the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville, Oregon (phototour coming soon) for a busy but excellent day.

For more info about this tour, Hangar B, and the patrol blimps that called it home, check out Ghost blimps haunt a humongous hangar at the Tillamook Air Museum.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNETRead the article
56
of 56
Now Reading

Blimps then, Guppies now at the Tillamook Air Museum

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

9 great reads from CNET this week

9 great reads from CNET this week

by
Enter for your chance to win* a KitchenAid Queen of Hearts Collection

Enter for your chance to win* a KitchenAid Queen of Hearts Collection

by
Avengers: Endgame ends a Marvel era. Here's what I want next for MCU

Avengers: Endgame ends a Marvel era. Here's what I want next for MCU

by
Are you cleaning your phone wrong? Here's what you shouldn't use

Are you cleaning your phone wrong? Here's what you shouldn't use

by
2,500 miles in the VW Golf R: The ultimate European road trip

2,500 miles in the VW Golf R: The ultimate European road trip

by