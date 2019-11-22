Black Friday 2019: Our favorite Best Buy deals so far

CNET también está disponible en español.

Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones: $199.99 (43% off)

Trying to figure out the best Black Friday shopping strategy? We got you -- we scoured Best Buy's Black Friday offerings to find the absolute best deals that you need to know about.

These deals begin online on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 12:01 a.m. and in-store at 5 p.m. (while supplies last). But some of these deals have actually already started, so if you want something, give it a click and buy early.

For starters: There's a big Black Friday price cut on these high-end Beats Studio3 Wireless noise-canceling headphones: You can grab a pair of these $349.99 headphones at Best Buy for just $199.99.

See it at Best Buy
$350 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:
1
of 50

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener: $29.99 (40% off)

The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener, which our own Rich Brown calls a "smart-home gateway drug," is only $29.99 at Best Buy now through Black Friday, reduced from $49.99.

See it at Best Buy
$66 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:
2
of 50

Fitbit Versa SE smartwatch: $119.99 (40% off)

The previous-generation Fitbit Versa Special Edition with tap-to-pay is available for $119.99 at Best Buy now through Black Friday, reduced from $199.99.

See it at Best Buy
$125 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:
3
of 50

Samsung 70" UHD TV: $549.99 (39% off)

There are a lot of great doorbuster TV deals on Black Friday. One of Best Buy's doorbusters is this 70" UHD Samsung 6 Series, normally $899.99, for just $549.99.

See it at Best Buy
Published:
4
of 50

Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer: $29.99 (50% off)

This 3.7-quart air fryer is just $29.99 at Best Buy now through Black Friday.

See it at Best Buy
Published:
5
of 50

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $649 (32% off)

The 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with 128GB storage is just $649 at Best Buy now through Black Friday, reduced from $959.

See it at Best Buy
Published:
6
of 50

Samsung 75" UHD TV: $749.99 (32% off)

Want to go a little bigger? Best Buy also has a 75-inch UHD Samsung (NU6900) for $749.99, reduced from $1,099.99.

See it at Best Buy
Published:
7
of 50

Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle: $199

One of Best Buy's showcase doorbuster deals is this $349.99 Xbox One X bundle with the new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game.

See it at Best Buy
$321 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:
8
of 50

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise-Canceling Headphones: $279.99 (20% off)

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise-canceling headphones, a CNET favorite, are $279.99 on Black Friday, reduced from $349.99.

See it at Best Buy
$349 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:
9
of 50

August Smart Lock Pro: $149.99 (46% off)

The August Smart Lock Pro, a DIY smart lock with an open/closed door sensor included, sells for $149.99 at Best Buy on Black Friday, a 46% discount.

See it at Best Buy
$193 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:
10
of 50

Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones: $199.99 (20% off)

These Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones with big sound and long battery life normally sell for $249.99, but on Black Friday, you can pick them up for $199.99.

See it at Best Buy
$250 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:
11
of 50

Canon EOS Rebel T7i DSLR Camera Kit: $699.99 (42% off)

This $1199.99 camera kit that includes the fan favorite Canon EOS Rebel T7i DSLR is just $699.99 at Best Buy this Black Friday.

$649 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:
12
of 50

Google Nest Hello video doorbell: $149.99 (35% off)

The Nest Hello video doorbell with optional face recognition, normally $229.99, is just $149.99 at Best Buy this Black Friday.

See it at Best Buy
$229 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:
13
of 50

Ring Video Doorbell 2: $129.99 (35% off)

The battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell 2 is just $129.99 at Best Buy on Black Friday, reduced from $199.99.

See it at Best Buy
$199 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:
14
of 50

Theragun G3Pro Massager: $399 (33% off)

The trendy Theragun G3Pro Massager, normally $599, is $399 at Best Buy this Black Friday.

See it at Best Buy
Read the article
Published:
15
of 50

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: $149.99

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, a great Android-friendly alternative to the Apple Watch, is just $149.99 at Best Buy on Black Friday, reduced from $199.99.

See it at Best Buy
$190 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:
16
of 50

Jaybird Tarah wireless in-ear headphones: $49.99 (50% off)

The entry-level Jaybird Tarah Bluetooth headphones are seeing a big price cut at Best Buy: You can get them for just $49.99.

See it on Best Buy
$85 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:
17
of 50

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch): $39.99

Nintendo's masterpiece, Super Mario Odyssey, is on sale for $39.99 at Best Buy this Black Friday, down from $59.99.

See it at Best Buy
$50 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:
18
of 50

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $39.99

A number of other Nintendo Switch games can be had for $39.99 as well, including Splatoon 2, Super Mario Party and the epic The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

See it at Best Buy
Published:
19
of 50

JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth speaker: $29.99 (57% off)

The JBL Clip 3 waterproof (IPX7) travel speaker is just $29.99 at Best Buy on Black Friday, less than half its normal price.

See it at Best Buy
$70 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:
20
of 50

JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker: $59.99 (40% off)

Available in six colors, the IPX7 waterproof JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker, normally $99.99, is just $59.99 at Best Buy this Black Friday.

See it at Best Buy
$90 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:
21
of 50

UE Boom 2 LE Bluetooth Speaker: $69.99 (61% off)

The UE Boom 2 LE Bluetooth speaker, normally $179.99, can be found at Best Buy on Black Friday for just $69.99.

Published:
22
of 50

Philips Hue White & Color Starter Kit: $129.99 (32% off)

If you want to get your home set up with smart lighting, check out this three-bulb Philips Hue starter kit that Best Buy is selling for $129.99 (reduced from $189.99) this Black Friday.

See it at Best Buy
Read the article
Published:
23
of 50

Samsung 11 Chromebook: $89.99 (53% off)

If you're looking for a killer price on a Chromebook, Best Buy will have this 11.6-inch, 16GB memory Samsung model for $89.99, reduced from $189.99.

See it at Best Buy
Published:
24
of 50

Bose SoundLink II wireless headphones: $179.99 (22% off)

The comfy Bose SoundLink II wireless headphones are $179.99 at Best Buy on Black Friday, reduced from $229.99.

See it at Best Buy
Published:
25
of 50

Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker: $119.99 (40% off)

The Bose SoundLink Revolve speaker with 12-hour battery life, normally $199.99, is just $119.99 at Best Buy this Black Friday.

See it at Best Buy
$199 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:
26
of 50

Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Music System: $99.99

The Bose SoundTouch 10 wireless music system with punchy bass and big sound, normally $199.99, is just $99.99 at Best Buy on Black Friday.

See it at Best Buy
$199 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:
27
of 50

Corsair Pro Wireed Gaming Bundle: $89.99 (44% off)

If you're looking for a good PC gaming starter kit, check out this RGB-backlit bundle from Corsair that includes a K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard, a Void Pro Stereo gaming headset and a Harpoon RGB Pro Gaming Mouse with mousepad for just $89.99.

See it at Best Buy
Published:
28
of 50

Ecovacs Deebot N79SE robot vacuum: $149.99 (46% off)

This Alexa and Google-enabled robot vacuum from Ecovacs can be yours for just $149.99 at Best Buy on Black Friday.

See it at Best Buy
Published:
29
of 50

Arlo Pro 2 HD Camera Security System Kit: $399.99 (38% off)

If you're interested in a battery-powered indoor/outdoor security camera, Best Buy has a solid Black Friday deal on the Arlo Pro 2: the four-camera set is priced at $399.99 (normally $649.99).

See it at Best Buy
$137 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:
30
of 50

Google Nest Hub: $79 (39% off)

The Google Nest Hub smart display with Google Assistant is just $79 at Best Buy on Black Friday, reduced from $129.

See it at Best Buy
$99 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:
31
of 50

Google Home Mini: $19 (61% off)

The Google Home Mini smart speaker, normally priced at $49, can be yours for $19 at Best Buy this Black Friday.

See it at Best Buy
$25 at Dell
Read Full Review
Published:
32
of 50

HP Envy 5014 wireless printer: $29.99 (75% off)

This wireless HP printer, normally priced at $119.99, is just $29.99 at Best Buy this Black Friday.

See it at Best Buy
Published:
33
of 50

Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds: $99.99 (41% off)

The $169.99 Jabra Elite 65t Bluetooth headphones with charging case are priced at $99.99 at Best Buy on Black Friday.

See it at Best Buy
$125 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:
34
of 50

Jabra Elite 65t Active wireless earbuds: $139.99 (26% off)

The fully sweat-resistant Jabra Elite 65t Active, meanwhile, has been cut from $189.99 to $139.99 at Best Buy on Black Friday.

See it at Best Buy
$150 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:
35
of 50

Facebook Portal 10: $129.99 (28% off)

The Facebook Portal 10, normally $179.99, is just $129.99 at Best Buy on Black Friday. Just remember: We think Facebook's camera-based products are a tough sell for privacy reasons.

See it at Best Buy
Published:
36
of 50

TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Plug Mini: $14.99 (35% off)

The TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Mini, an inexpensive smart plug, gets even cheaper on Black Friday: You can get one for $14.99.

See it at Best Buy
$15 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:
37
of 50

JBL Live 650BNTC wireless headphones: $99.99 (50% off)

These JBL Live 650BNTC wireless noise-canceling headphones normally retail for $199.99, but you can get them for just $99.99 -- half price -- at Best Buy on Black Friday.

See it at Best Buy
$200 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:
38
of 50

Borderlands 3 (PS4): $27.99

A number of popular PS4 titles that normally retail at $59.99, including 2K Games' Borderlands 3, will be on sale for just $27.99 at Best Buy.

See it at Best Buy
Published:
39
of 50

FIFA 20 (PS4): $27.99 (53% off)

If you're a soccer fan who hasn't picked up a copy of FIFA 20 yet, you can get it for $27.99 at Best Buy on Black Friday.

See it on Amazon
Published:
40
of 50

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition: $149.99

If you've always wanted to give the Xbox One S a try, there's no better time to pick one up than this Black Friday: Best Buy has the All-Digital bundle that includes Sea of Thieves, Fortnite and Minecraft for $149.99. Just note that this model does not have a Blu-ray drive, so don't expect it to play game or movie discs.

See it at Best Buy
Published:
41
of 50

AfterShokz Titanium Wireless Headphones: $59.99 (25% off)

These bone-conduction headphones from AfterShokz don't cover your ears -- they sit in front of them and send sound through your cheekbones. 

They normally sell for $79.99. On Black Friday, you can pick them up at Best Buy for $59.99.

See it at Best Buy
Published:
42
of 50

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: $279.99 (20% off)

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling over-the-ear headphones are just $279.99 at Best Buy on Black Friday, reduced from $349.99.

See it at Best Buy
$348 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:
43
of 50

WD Easystore 5TB External USB Drive: $89.99 (47% off)

If you're looking for more external storage, check out this 5TB WD Easystore drive, just $89.99 at Best Buy on Black Friday.

See it at Best Buy
Published:
44
of 50

Sony SRS-XB12 Bluetooth speaker: $34.99 (42% off)

The colorful Sony SRS-XB12 (also available in red and gray) is $34.99 at Best Buy on Black Friday.

See it at Best Buy
Published:
45
of 50

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation): $22.99 (54% off)

Alexa-enabled devices will be on sale just about everywhere this Black Friday. If want to pick up an Amazon Echo Dot at Best Buy, you'll pay less than half price: just $22.99 (normally $49.99).

See it at Best Buy
$40 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:
46
of 50

Amazon Echo Show 5: $49.99 (44% off)

The Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display is just $49.99 at Best Buy this Black Friday, reduced from $89.99.

See it at Best Buy
$80 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:
47
of 50

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $19.99 (50% off)

The Amazon Fire TV Stick, an HDMI streamer with best-in-class voice features, is just $19.99 at Best Buy this Black Friday. That's half off the normal price.

See it at Best Buy
$35 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:
48
of 50

Amazon Fire 7: $29.99 (40% off)

Amazon Fire 7 tablets normally sell for $49.99. On Black Friday, you can get them at Best Buy for $29.99.

See it at Best Buy
$50 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:
49
of 50

Amazon Fire HD 8: $49.99 (38% off)

The larger Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet meanwhile, normally $79.99, sells for just $49.99 on Black Friday.

See it at Best Buy
$80 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:
50
of 50
