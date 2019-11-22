Black Friday 2019: Our favorite Best Buy deals so far

Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones: $199.99 (43% off)

Trying to figure out the best Black Friday shopping strategy? We got you -- we scoured Best Buy's Black Friday offerings to find the absolute best deals that you need to know about.

These deals begin online on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 12:01 a.m. and in-store at 5 p.m. (while supplies last). But some of these deals have actually already started, so if you want something, give it a click and buy early.

For starters: There's a big Black Friday price cut on these high-end Beats Studio3 Wireless noise-canceling headphones: You can grab a pair of these $349.99 headphones at Best Buy for just $199.99.

