Black Friday 2019: Our favorite Best Buy deals so far

Trying to figure out the best Black Friday shopping strategy? We got you -- we scoured Best Buy's Black Friday offerings to find the absolute best deals that you need to know about.
These deals begin online on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 12:01 a.m. and in-store at 5 p.m. (while supplies last). But some of these deals have actually already started, so if you want something, give it a click and buy early.
For starters: There's a big Black Friday price cut on these high-end Beats Studio3 Wireless noise-canceling headphones: You can grab a pair of these $349.99 headphones at Best Buy for just $199.99.
Corsair Pro Wireed Gaming Bundle: $89.99 (44% off)
If you're looking for a good PC gaming starter kit, check out this RGB-backlit bundle from Corsair that includes a K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard, a Void Pro Stereo gaming headset and a Harpoon RGB Pro Gaming Mouse with mousepad for just $89.99.
Xbox One S All-Digital Edition: $149.99
If you've always wanted to give the Xbox One S a try, there's no better time to pick one up than this Black Friday: Best Buy has the All-Digital bundle that includes Sea of Thieves, Fortnite and Minecraft for $149.99. Just note that this model does not have a Blu-ray drive, so don't expect it to play game or movie discs.