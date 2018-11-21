Black Friday 2018 deals at Best Buy: TVs, Nintendo Switch, Apple HomePod, Google Home and more

Our favorite budget phone of 2018 was already a knockout value for $250, but this $200 price is a steal. The unlocked Android handset has dual rear cameras for portrait photos and some nice extra software touches.
This Philips Hue starter kit includes three color-changing bulbs, a wireless remote that docks on the wall like a light switch when you aren't using it, and the all-important Philips Hue Bridge that needs to stay plugged into your router in order to control the lights from your phone or sync them with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant. It usually costs $190, but on Black Friday, Best Buy will sell it for $120. That's a terrific deal -- $30 less than you'd typically pay for just the bulbs.
We've tested all of the impressive new Google Assistant smart displays this year -- Lenovo's was the first, and I think it's still my favorite. Best Buy has the 8-inch version marked down by a hundred bucks for Black Friday, bringing the price down to $99. That's the same price as the Black Friday deal on the smaller Google Home Hub.
Moving on to TVs we have reviewed, this is most likely the best price you'll get for TCL's superb 65R615. This model is exclusive to Best Buy but basically identical to the one we named our favorite TV for the money in 2018. You simply can't get a picture this good for any less.
If you already have a PS4, this bundle kickstarts your virtual reality experience. It includes the PlayStation VR helmet, 2 Move controllers and 2 compatible games: Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot VR. It's widely available at most other major retailers, too.
Roku is also offering $35 toward Sling TV and a free month of Showtime (an $11 value) with the purchase of any Roku player, including the SE above (note that CBS, the parent company of Showtime, owns CNET). The offer applies to new customers only. More details here.
One of the most powerful streamers around, the Shield throws together Android TV and Google Assistant thanks to the voice remote. This version lacks a game controller, but you could always get one later (they cost $60).
Apple's awesome-sounding smart speaker has two major knocks: Siri still isn't as good a voice assistant as Alexa and Google, and the $350 price is just too high. This Best Buy discount nicely addresses the second issue, getting it to a much more reasonable $250.
Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is a tiny, always-listening speaker that responds to "OK, Google" with everything Google Assistant has to offer. At this price it's easy to put one in a secondary room.
These headphones came out in 2017 but they still remain one of CNET's favorite wireless noise-canceling headphones. While the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is lighter and more comfortable to wear, the Sony WH-1000XM2 arguably sounds a tad better and offers more features. And this price is insane.
This iPad is from 2016, and this 128GB version with Wi-Fi is the cheapest available on Apple's site, but it costs $400 there -- making this a pretty sweet deal. We still prefer the new, larger 32GB iPad at Target for the same price, but maybe you want your screen smaller and your storage bigger.
The new MacBook Air starts at $1,200 and this older version sells for $1,000 at Apple's web site, so the savings is substantial. This is the base configuration with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and a Core i5 processor. It goes on sale pretty frequently, but this is still the lowest price we've seen.
We'll start things off with a bang: the best TV deal at Best Buy for Black Friday 2018. Fire TV isn't not our favorite smart TV system -- that honor goes to Roku -- but it's still very good, and this price is pure insanity. Expect it to sell out quick.
Did we mention Roku TV? A bit bigger in size and just as huge in savings, this Sharp features the best smart TV system for as low as we've ever seen at this price. We haven't seen the Sharp directly, but the specifications look similar to the 55-inch 55S405 we reviewed in 2017. We expect similar picture quality -- decent but nowhere near the much more expensive TCL 65R617, for example.
This year the discounts on LG's OLED models, aren't spectacular. Best Buy's price on the 65-inch C8, the best TV we've ever tested, is $100 lower than everyone else's however. We still recommend the B8 for $100 less, but if you demand the best picture, period, here you go.
The past few are all Android phones but maybe want an iPhone deal instead. If you're looking for the best value of this trio, the iPhone XR is our call. Getting this deal requires qualified activation with AT&T, Sprint, Verizon.
Maybe you want a "pure" Android experience straight from Google, complete with the most innovative camera around. Best Buy will knock $200 off the price of either Pixel 3 phone when you activate in-store with Verizon's service.
T-Mobile customers won't be able to benefit from any of Best Buy's offers, but $300 off any of Samsung's premium phones is a pretty good deal. The deal requires a qualified activation, and exact pricing on the phones appear to vary based on the carrier.
When you buy the high-end G7 at Best Buy and activate it for Sprint's service, you'll receive a bill credit over 50 percent. Instead of paying $33 per month for two years, you'll pay only $15. That's $18 back for each month of a 24-month installment plan. More details here.
If you haven't bought a next-generation console yet, this was one of the best prices yet to convince you to pony up. Retailers were offering the 1TB PS4 Slim version with the excellent Spider-Man, all for $200. But the deal seemed too good to pass up, and by Wednesday Nov. 21, it was sold out at all the retailers we checked. We'll update here if things change.