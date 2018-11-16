Black Friday 2018 deals at Best Buy: TVs, Nintendo Switch, Apple HomePod and more

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Best Buy = chocolate, Black Friday 2018 = peanut butter

Black Friday is Nov. 23 this year, but the biggest retailers have revealed their Thanksgiving holiday sales early. And one of the biggest is Best Buy.

The technology specialist's big sale ad features low prices on TV, laptops, game consoles, speakers and streamers.

Best Buy's sale will start in stores at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and some of the deals are in-store only. But many of the deals will also be available online.

So which of Best Buy's Black Friday deals really are deals? Read on for our favorite picks, starting with the best ones you can buy today.

$299.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

43-inch Toshiba 4K Amazon Fire TV Edition TV: $130 (save $190)

Doorbuster (in-store only starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving day, Nov. 22, limited quantities)

We'll start things off with a bang: the best TV deal at Best Buy for Black Friday 2018. Fire TV isn't not our favorite smart TV system -- that honor goes to Roku -- but it's still very good, and this price is pure insanity. Expect it to sell out quick.

$299.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

55-inch Sharp 4K Roku TV: $250 (off $200)

Doorbuster (in-store only on Black Friday, Nov. 23, limited quantities)

Did we mention Roku TV? A bit bigger in size and just as huge in savings, this Sharp features the best smart TV system for as low as we've ever seen at this price. We haven't seen the Sharp directly, but the specifications look similar to the 55-inch 55S405 we reviewed in 2017. We expect similar picture quality -- decent but nowhere near the much more expensive TCL 65R617, for example.

$299.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

65-inch TCL 4K Roku TV: $899 (save $70)

Moving on to TVs we have reviewed, this is most likely the best price you'll get for TCL's superb 65R615. This model is exclusive to Best Buy but basically identical to the one we named our favorite TV for the money in 2018. You simply can't get a picture this good for any less.

This price is available now at Best Buy.

$999.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

65-inch LG OLED65C8P OLED TV: $2,600 (save $100)

This year the discounts on LG's OLED models, aren't spectacular. Best Buy's price on the 65-inch C8, the best TV we've ever tested, is $100 lower than everyone else's however. We still recommend the B8 for $100 less, but if you demand the best picture, period, here you go.

This deal will be available in-store on Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. but this price isn't marked "in-store only," so it could appear at BestBuy.com as well.

$2,096.99 at Abe's of Maine Read Full Review

Ring Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot 3rd gen for $140 (save $110)

Doorbuster (Online and in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving day, Nov. 22, limited quantities)

Normally $250 for both the Ring 2 and the new Echo Dot, this bundle lets you live the dream of voice-controlled door security -- perfect for when that Amazon guy comes knocking. 

If you want one now, Best Buy has this deal for $200 including the free dot, a $50 savings.

See it at Best Buy

$199.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Google Home Hub: $99 ($50 off)

Doorbuster (Online and in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving day, Nov. 22, limited quantities)

This is Google's version of Amazon's Echo Show: a smart speaker with a built-in screen that responds to "OK Google" and shows all kinds of useful stuff, from recipes to smart home controls.

See at Best Buy.

This deal is also available at Target, Walmart and elsewhere.

$149.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Apple Homepod: $250 at Best Buy ($100 off)

Apple's awesome-sounding smart speaker has two major knocks: Siri still isn't as good a voice assistant as Alexa and Google, and the $350 price is just too high. This Best Buy discount nicely addresses the second issue, getting it to a much more reasonable $250. 

Availability: In-store on Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. but this price isn't marked "in-store only," so it could appear at BestBuy.com as well.

See it at Best Buy.

$299.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Add to Gift List

Doorbuster (Online and in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving day, Nov. 22, limited quantities)

Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is a tiny, always-listening speaker that responds to "OK, Google" with everything Google Assistant has to offer. At this price it's easy to put one in a secondary room.

See at Best Buy.

This deal is also available at Target, Walmart and elsewhere.

$49.00 at Google Store Read Full Review

Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $300 (save $70)

Available online and in-store starting Thanksgiving, Nov. 22.

The hottest game console on the planet, the Nintendo Switch is normally $299 by itself. This bundle includes the system's best party game, a $70 value.

See it at Best Buy.

This deal is also available at Target, Walmart and elsewhere.

$299.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

PlayStation 4 Slim (1TB) + Spider-Man: $199 ($160 savings)

Available online and in-store Nov. 18.

If you haven't bought a next-generation console yet, here's one of the best prices yet to convince you to pony up. This is the 1TB PS4 Slim version with the excellent Spider-Man, all for $200.

See at Best Buy.

This deal is also available at Target, Walmart and elsewhere.

$349.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Save $100 on all PlayStation VR bundles, starting at $199

This is a solid price on Sony's virtual reality headset and select bundled games. It doesn't include the company's Move controllers though. If you want those too, Target's $250 bundle is a better bargain.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Minecraft bundle, $200 (save $100)

Available online and in-store starting Nov. 18.

If Xbox is more your speed, this deal can save you a bundle (ha ha, get it). 

See at Best Buy.

This deal is also available at Target, Walmart and elsewhere.

$299.80 at Amazon Read Full Review

Xbox One X 1TB + Battlefield V bundle: $430 (save $70)

Doorbuster (Online and in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving day, Nov 22, limited quantities)

Microsoft's most powerful console normally sells for $500, and this bundle includes with full-game downloads of Battlefield V Deluxe Edition as well as Battlefield 1943 and Battlefield 1 Revolution.

See it at Best Buy

$444.39 at Amazon Read Full Review

Roku Ultra 4K HDR streamer: $50 (half price)

Available online and in-store Nov. 23.

The highest-end Roku improves on our favorite 4K streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus, with a headphone jack on the remote, a remote finder and, new for 2018, JBL headphones, a $30 value. 

See at Best Buy.

This deal is also available at Target, Walmart and elsewhere.

$299.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $35 (save $15)

Available online and in-store Nov. 23.

We don't love Fire TV as much as Roku, but if you're an Alexa fan or really want Dolby Vision for cheap, this is a tough deal to pass up.

See at Best Buy.

$49.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Nvidia Shield TV with remote: $140 (save $40)

One of the most powerful streamers around, the Shield throws together Android TV and Google Assistant thanks to the voice remote. This version lacks a game controller, but you could always get one later (they cost $60).

This price is available now at Best Buy and other retailers.

See it at Best Buy

$199.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Add to Gift List

Available online and in-store Nov. 23.

One of our favorite smart speakers is perfect for people unsatisfied with the sound quality of Amazon's Echo speakers, and this price is great for Sonos fans who want to add to their collections.

See at Best Buy.

$299.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Sony WH-1000XM2 noise-cancelling headphone: $200 (save $150)

Doorbuster (in-store only on Nov. 23, limited quantities)

These headphones came out in 2017 but they still remain one of CNET's favorite wireless noise-canceling headphones. While the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is lighter and more comfortable to wear, the Sony WH-1000XM2 arguably sounds a tad better and offers more features. And this price is insane.

See at Best Buy.

Want more great Black Friday deals? Look no further than our gift guide.

$348.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Motorola Moto G6: $200 (save $50)

Our favorite budget phone of 2018 was already a knockout value for $250, but this $200 price is a steal. The unlocked Android handset has dual rear cameras for portrait photos and some nice extra software touches.

This deal is available now at Best Buy.

$192.61 at Amazon Read Full Review

LG G7 ThinQ (Sprint): Save $432 on service

Available online and in-store starting Thanksgiving, Nov. 22.

When you buy the high-end G7 at Best Buy and activate it for Sprint's service, you'll receive a bill credit over 50 percent. Instead of paying $33 per month for two years, you'll pay only $15. That's $18 back for each month of a 24-month installment plan. More details here.

See it at Best Buy.

$599.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Samsung Galaxy S9, Note 9, S9 Plus: Save $300

Available online and in-store starting Thanksgiving, Nov. 22. Requires activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon.

T-Mobile customers won't be able to benefit from any of Best Buy's offers, but $300 off any of Samsung's premium phones is a pretty good deal. The deal requires a qualified activation, and exact pricing on the phones appear to vary based on the carrier.

See it at Best Buy.

$629.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Add to Gift List

Available in-store with Verizon activation starting Thanksgiving, Nov. 22.

Maybe you want a "pure" Android experience straight from Google, complete with the most innovative camera around. Best Buy will knock $200 off the price of either Pixel 3 phone when you activate in-store with Verizon's service.

$875.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Add to Gift List

In-store only starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving day (Nov 22)

The past few are all Android phones but maybe want an iPhone deal instead. If you're looking for the best value of this trio, the iPhone XR is our call. Getting this deal requires qualified activation with AT&T, Sprint, Verizon.

See the deal offer at Best Buy.

$950.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

MacBook Air (2017 model): $800 (save $200)

Doorbuster (Online and in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving day, Nov 22, limited quantities)

The new MacBook Air starts at $1,200 and this older version sells for $1,000 at Apple's web site, so the savings is substantial. This is the base configuration with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and a Core i5 processor. It goes on sale pretty frequently, but this is still the lowest price we've seen.

See it at Best Buy.

$888.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Amazon Fire HD 8: $50 (save $30)

Doorbuster (Online and in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving day, Nov. 22, limited quantities)

It's not Amazon's biggest or most powerful tablet, but for this price this 8-incher hits the sweet spot. The special kids' edition is built tougher, but it's a lot more expensive.

This deal will also be available at Amazon starting Nov. 22.

See it at Best Buy

$79.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

iPad Mini 4: $250 (save $150)

Doorbuster (Online and in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving day, Nov 22, limited quantities)

This iPad is from 2016, and this 128GB version with Wi-Fi is the cheapest available on Apple's site, but it costs $400 there -- making this a pretty sweet deal. We still prefer the new, larger 32GB iPad at Target for the same price, but maybe you want your screen smaller and your storage bigger.

See it at Best Buy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
