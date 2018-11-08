Black Friday 2018 deals at Best Buy: TVs, Nintendo Switch, headphones and more

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2018): $1,150 (save $150)
Discounts on Apple's laptops are rare, especially the newest versions. The 2018 model is as rock-solid as its predecessors and this price offers an eight-gen Intel Core i5, 8 GB Memory and 128GB flash storage.
The latest MacBook Pro 15-inch laptop delivers the serious computing muscle that power users and creative pros crave. This price offers the Mac touch bar, an Intel core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, AMD Radeon Pro 555X graphics and a 256GB SSD.
43-inch Toshiba 4K Amazon Fire TV Edition TV: $130 (save $190)
For deals you'll have to wait on, we'll start things off with a bang: the best TV deal at Best Buy for Black Friday 2018. Fire TV isn't not our favorite smart TV system -- that honor goes to Roku -- but it's still very good, and this price is pure insanity. Expect it to sell out quick.
Did we mention Roku TV? A bit bigger in size and just as huge in savings, this Sharp features the best smart TV system for as low as we've ever seen at this price. We haven't the Sharp directly, but the specifications look similar to the 55-inch 55S405 we reviewed in 2017. We expect similar picture quality -- decent but nowhere near the much more expensive TCL 65R617, for example.
Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is a tiny, always-listening speaker that responds to "OK, Google" with everything Google Assistant has to offer. At this price it's easy to put one in a secondary room.
This is a solid price on Sony's virtual reality headset and select bundled games. It doesn't include the company's Move controllers though. If you want those too, Target's $250 bundle is a better bargain.
One of the most powerful streamers around, the Shield throws together Android TV and Google Assistant thanks to the voice remote. This version lacks a game controller, but you could always get one later (they cost $60).
These headphones came out in 2017 but they still remain one of CNET's favorite wireless noise-canceling headphones. While the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is lighter and more comfortable to wear, the Sony WH-1000XM2 arguably sounds a tad better and offers more features. And this price is insane.