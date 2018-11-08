Black Friday 2018 deals at Best Buy: TVs, Nintendo Switch, headphones and more

CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Buy = chocolate, Black Friday 2018 = peanut butter

Black Friday is Nov. 23 this year, but the biggest retailers have revealed their Thanksgiving holiday sales early. And one of the biggest is Best Buy.

The technology specialist's big circular just posted on sites such as BestBlackFriday.com, featuring low prices on TV, laptops, game consoles, speakers and streamers.

Best Buy's sale will start in stores at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and some of the deals are in-store only. But many of the deals will also be available online, and some can be had right now.

So which of Best Buy's Black Friday deals really are deals? Read on for our favorite picks, starting with the best ones you can buy today.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured here. 


1
of 23

Jabra Elite Active 65t: $120 (save $50)



Our favorite alternative truly wireless headphones to the Apple Airpod, these Jabras sound better, fit better and are simply better in a lot of ways. And this is one of the best prices we've seen.

This deal is available now at Best Buy.


2
of 23


Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3-inch (Core m3/128GB) with Keyboard for $600 (save $360)



The latest Surface Pro tablet's performance jump makes it viable as a mainstream performance laptop replacement, especially when the keyboard case is included. 

This deal is available now at Best Buy.


3
of 23


HP Pavilion x360 with Intel Core i5 and 1TB hard drive for $549 (save $180)

Add to Gift List

Looking for a real laptop? This deal offers serious components including a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD behind a 14-inch screen

This deal is available now at Best Buy.

If you can wait till Black Friday, Walmart has a better deal on the same laptop with a 15-inch screen and 1TB drive. 


4
of 23


Ultimate Ears Megaboom: $100 (save $50)



The Megaboom came out in 2015 and has been replaced, but this is still a great deal on a big-sounding Bluetooth speaker.

This deal is available now at Best Buy (in charcoal black).


5
of 23


Apple Watch Series 3 (32mm): $229 (save $50)



It's not the newest Apple Watch, but the Series 3 is still pretty great, and this price is among the lowest we've seen for the smaller 32mm model.

This deal is available now at Best Buy.

It also comes in Space Gray.

The larger 42mm version is also $50 off ($259) in space gray only.


6
of 23


Apple iPad 2018, 128GB: $329 (save $100)



It's the large-capacity size of the best new tablet available, unless you count the super expensive new iPad Pro. But since that thing starts at $800, this one is a much better value.

This deal is available now at Best Buy.


7
of 23


Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2018): $1,150 (save $150)

Discounts on Apple's laptops are rare, especially the newest versions. The 2018 model is as rock-solid as its predecessors and this price offers an eight-gen Intel Core i5, 8 GB Memory and 128GB flash storage.

This deal is available now at Best Buy.


8
of 23

Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch (2018): $2,150 (save $250)



The latest MacBook Pro 15-inch laptop delivers the serious computing muscle that power users and creative pros crave. This price offers the Mac touch bar, an Intel core i7 processor,  16GB of memory, AMD Radeon Pro 555X graphics and a 256GB SSD. 

This deal is available now at Best Buy.


9
of 23


43-inch Toshiba 4K Amazon Fire TV Edition TV: $130 (save $190)

Doorbuster (in-store only on Nov 23, limited quantities)

For deals you'll have to wait on, we'll start things off with a bang: the best TV deal at Best Buy for Black Friday 2018. Fire TV isn't not our favorite smart TV system -- that honor goes to Roku -- but it's still very good, and this price is pure insanity. Expect it to sell out quick.


10
of 23

55-inch Sharp 4K Roku TV: $250 (off $200)

Doorbuster (in-store only on Nov 23, limited quantities)

Did we mention Roku TV? A bit bigger in size and just as huge in savings, this Sharp features the best smart TV system for as low as we've ever seen at this price. We haven't the Sharp directly, but the specifications look similar to the 55-inch 55S405 we reviewed in 2017. We expect similar picture quality -- decent but nowhere near the much more expensive TCL 65R617, for example. 


11
of 23

Google Home Mini: $25 (half price)



Doorbuster (in-store only on Nov 23, limited quantities)

Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is a tiny, always-listening speaker that responds to "OK, Google" with everything Google Assistant has to offer. At this price it's easy to put one in a secondary room.

See at Best Buy.

This deal is also available at Target, Wal-Mart and elsewhere.


12
of 23


Google Home Hub: $99 ($50 off)



Available online and in-store Nov. 23.

This is Google's version of Amazon's Echo Show: a smart speaker with a built-in screen that responds to "OK Google" and shows all kinds of useful stuff, from recipes to smart home controls.

See at Best Buy.

This deal is also available at Target, Wal-Mart and elsewhere.


13
of 23


Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $299 (save $70)



Available online and in-store Nov. 23.

The hottest game console on the planet, the Nintendo Switch is normally $299 by itself. This bundle includes the system's best party game, a $60 value, basically for free.

See it at Best Buy.

This deal is also available at Target, Wal-Mart and elsewhere.


14
of 23


PlayStation 4 Slim (1TB) + Spider-Man: $199 ($160 savings)



Available online and in-store Nov. 23.

If you haven't bought a next-generation console yet, here's one of the best prices yet to convince you to pony up. This is the 1TB PS4 Slim version with the excellent Spider-Man, all for $200.

See at Best Buy.

This deal is also available at Target, Wal-Mart and elsewhere.


15
of 23


Save $100 on all PlayStation VR bundles, starting at $199



This is a solid price on Sony's virtual reality headset and select bundled games. It doesn't include the company's Move controllers though. If you want those too, Target's $250 bundle is a better bargain.


16
of 23


Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Minecraft bundle, $200 (save $100)



Available online and in-store Nov. 23.

If Xbox is more your speed, this deal can save you a bundle (ha ha, get it). 

See at Best Buy.

This deal is also available at Target, Wal-Mart and elsewhere.


17
of 23


Ring Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot 3rd gen for $130 (save $120)



Doorbuster (in-store only on Nov 23, limited quantities)

Normally $250 for both, this bundle lets you live the dream of voice-controlled door security.

See the Ring doorbell at Best Buy (Echo Dot not included)


18
of 23


Roku Ultra 4K HDR streamer: $50 (half price)

Available online and in-store Nov. 23.

The highest-end Roku improves on our favorite 4K streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus, with a headphone jack on the remote, a remote finder and, new for 2018, JBL headphones, a $30 value. 

See at Best Buy.

This deal is also available at Target, Wal-Mart and elsewhere.


19
of 23

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $35 (save $15)



Available online and in-store Nov. 23.

We don't live Fire TV as much as Roku, but if you're an Alexa fan or really want Dolby Vision for cheap, this is a tough deal to pass up.

See at Best Buy.


20
of 23


Nvidia Shield TV with remote: $140 (save $40)



One of the most powerful streamers around, the Shield throws together Android TV and Google Assistant thanks to the voice remote. This version lacks a game controller, but you could always get one later (they cost $60).

This price is available now from Walmart and other retailers.


21
of 23


Sonos One smart speaker with Alexa: $175 (save $25)

Available online and in-store Nov. 23.

One of our favorite smart speakers is perfect for people unsatisfied with the sound quality of Amazon's Echo speakers, and this price is great for Sonos fans who want to add to their collections.

See at Best Buy.


22
of 23

Sony WH-1000XM2 noise-cancelling headphone: $200 (save $150)



Doorbuster (in-store only on Nov 23, limited quantities)

These headphones came out in 2017 but they still remain one of CNET's favorite wireless noise-canceling headphones. While the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is lighter and more comfortable to wear, the Sony WH-1000XM2 arguably sounds a tad better and offers more features. And this price is insane.

See at Best Buy.

Want more great Black Friday deals? Look no further.


23
of 23

