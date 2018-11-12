Black Friday 2018 deals at Best Buy: TVs, Nintendo Switch, headphones and more

We'll start things off with a bang: the best TV deal at Best Buy for Black Friday 2018. Fire TV isn't not our favorite smart TV system -- that honor goes to Roku -- but it's still very good, and this price is pure insanity. Expect it to sell out quick.
Doorbuster (in-store only on Black Friday, Nov. 23, limited quantities)
Did we mention Roku TV? A bit bigger in size and just as huge in savings, this Sharp features the best smart TV system for as low as we've ever seen at this price. We haven't seen the Sharp directly, but the specifications look similar to the 55-inch 55S405 we reviewed in 2017. We expect similar picture quality -- decent but nowhere near the much more expensive TCL 65R617, for example.
Moving on to TVs we have reviewed, this is most likely the best price you'll get for TCL's superb 65R615. This model is exclusive to Best Buy but basically identical to the one we named our favorite TV for the money in 2018. You simply can't get a picture this good for any less.
This year the discounts on LG's OLED models, aren't spectacular. Best Buy's price on the 65-inch C8, the best TV we've ever tested, is $100 lower than everyone else's however. We still recommend the B8 for $100 less, but if you demand the best picture, period, here you go.
This deal will be available in-store on Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. but this price isn't marked "in-store only," so it could appear at BestBuy.com as well.
Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is a tiny, always-listening speaker that responds to "OK, Google" with everything Google Assistant has to offer. At this price it's easy to put one in a secondary room.
This is a solid price on Sony's virtual reality headset and select bundled games. It doesn't include the company's Move controllers though. If you want those too, Target's $250 bundle is a better bargain.
One of the most powerful streamers around, the Shield throws together Android TV and Google Assistant thanks to the voice remote. This version lacks a game controller, but you could always get one later (they cost $60).
This price is available now at Best Buy and other retailers.
Doorbuster (in-store only on Nov. 23, limited quantities)
These headphones came out in 2017 but they still remain one of CNET's favorite wireless noise-canceling headphones. While the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is lighter and more comfortable to wear, the Sony WH-1000XM2 arguably sounds a tad better and offers more features. And this price is insane.
Doorbuster (Online and in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving day, Nov 22, limited quantities)
The new MacBook Air starts at $1,200 and this older version sells for $1,000 at Apple's web site, so the savings is substantial. This is the base configuration with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and a Core i5 processor. It goes on sale pretty frequently, but this is still the lowest price we've seen.
Doorbuster (Online and in-store starting 5 p.m. Thanksgiving day, Nov 22, limited quantities)
This iPad is from 2016, and this 128GB version with Wi-Fi is the cheapest available on Apple's site, but it costs $400 there -- making this a pretty sweet deal. We still prefer the new, larger 32GB iPad at Target for the same price, but maybe you want your screen smaller and your storage bigger.