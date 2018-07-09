CNET también está disponible en español.

Meet Christian, who hails from Québec, Canada. He's a tech consultant, and we first featured his home office in September of 2017, highlighting his many screens and fish tank. 

Since then he's refreshed his setup, added even more screens, upgraded his PC, and, yes, started a bitcoin mining operation. Let's take a look.

Read the article
1
of 31

This what the setup used to look like. It had "only" 10 screens in the room. He says he uses them to work on numerous projects.

Read the article
2
of 31

This is the refreshed setup. Previously, he had seven screens around the desk. Now he has 10. Two more elsewhere in the room make an even dozen.

Read the article
3
of 31

Previously, the center-channel surround speaker used to rest on the glass desk.

Read the article
4
of 31

Now the speaker sits on top of his desktop PC. The case is taller but is also propped up by a wooden pallet.

Read the article
5
of 31

Here's the new setup with the screens all showing the same Mercedes sports car.

Read the article
6
of 31

This is his old PC. It's specs include an Intel Core i7-7700 CPU at 3.360GHz and 24GB RAM, running Windows 10 Pro.

Read the article
7
of 31

The new PC is housed in a Core P5 Thermaltake box and has a new Maximus IX Formula motherboard. It has the same Intel Core i7-7700 CPU at 3.360GHz, 24GB RAM and runs Windows 10 Pro. 

The biggest improvement? Christian added nine GPUs for advanced Bitcoin mining.

Read the article
8
of 31

Christian says he's engaged in real (physical) Bitcoin mining and also virtual cloud mining.

Physical: "I'm currently utilizing four Bitmain Antminer S9's (roughly $2,000 each). Its hash power measures roughly 13 to 14 TH per second, which is considerable.  It also only draws 1,300 watts of power, which is significantly less than a lot of the competition. Its all about efficiency."

The yield still isn't good. He estimates that each Bitmain Antminer S9 mines 0.0009804 BTC per day each for a total of 0.003916 from the four machines.

At this rate it takes forever to get a Bitcoin, he says, which is why he has been focusing heavily on cloud mining.

Read the article
9
of 31

Six months ago Christian created an account on Minerfarm, which is a cloud mining real-life simulator. It allows utilization of smart strategies to maximize earnings, he says.

"Virtual mining provides real BTC exactly as my physical setup without the need to purchase expensive tech," he says.

He can utilize mined BTC or transfer some into the platform. This allows for the purchased addition of power supplies, coolers and even technicians to keep his virtual tech in good order.

He says he's invested roughly $6,000, including some reinvestment. Transaction costs and fees cost him roughly 30 percent. After costs at current Bitcoin values, his take-home mining return is 1 BTC every 45 days.

Read the article
10
of 31

He says he has no problem transferring his Bitcoins out. There's a minimum threshold of 0.005 BTC.

"I've been converting the BTC into CDN or USD to pay for vacations and luxury items that I normally wouldn't use my regular take-home income on," he says.

Read the article
11
of 31

OK, enough about Bitcoin. Let's talk about Christian's fish. On the left, you can see the edge of his fish tank.

Read the article
12
of 31

Here's a better shot of the fish tank in the back of the room from his previous setup.

Read the article
13
of 31

The aquarium is adjacent to the PC and screen -- the perfect completion to a tech room, Christian says.

Read the article
14
of 31

And what a tech room it is. "Numerous screens allow me to see everything in real time around me," Christian says.

Read the article
15
of 31

Most of the screens are connected via USB 3.0 video adapters.

Read the article
16
of 31

The keyboard's keys are also backlit in red.

Read the article
17
of 31

Christian says he's big into home automation and can control the majority of functions (lights, heating, doors, security IP cams, pool, etc) via his PC.

Read the article
18
of 31

No, Christian doesn't think he's Zeke Hawkins from the 1993 film "Sliver" starring Billy Baldwin.

Read the article
19
of 31

He does have some creative wiring however.

Read the article
20
of 31

Back to the fish. Christian currently has a small shark, a couple of eels and a piranha in the tank. 

Read the article
21
of 31

"I purposely only track down interesting fish," Christian says. "Surprisingly enough they complement each other. For the most part they maintain an uneasy peace and balance across the environment. Even the piranha."

Read the article
22
of 31

He didn't specify the species of this fish, but I'm guessing it's Amazonian?

Read the article
23
of 31

Christian admits the lighting effects don't have a real purpose. Some of his tech projects are "just plain cool to do!"

Read the article
24
of 31

You get the idea...

Read the article
25
of 31

Published:Photo:Christian/CNETRead the article
26
of 31

Published:Photo:Christian/CNETRead the article
27
of 31

Published:Photo:Christian/CNETRead the article
28
of 31

Published:Photo:Christian/CNETRead the article
29
of 31

Published:Photo:Christian/CNETRead the article
30
of 31

Mr. Piranha says thanks for checking out Christian's Show Us Yours showcase.

If you want to see more showcases, we have plenty more to look at here.  And feel free to submit your photos for a chance to be featured on CNET.

Read the article
31
of 31
