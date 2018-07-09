Christian says he's engaged in real (physical) Bitcoin mining and also virtual cloud mining.
Physical: "I'm currently utilizing four Bitmain Antminer S9's (roughly $2,000 each). Its hash power measures roughly 13 to 14 TH per second, which is considerable. It also only draws 1,300 watts of power, which is significantly less than a lot of the competition. Its all about efficiency."
The yield still isn't good. He estimates that each Bitmain Antminer S9 mines 0.0009804 BTC per day each for a total of 0.003916 from the four machines.
At this rate it takes forever to get a Bitcoin, he says, which is why he has been focusing heavily on cloud mining.
Six months ago Christian created an account on Minerfarm, which is a cloud mining real-life simulator. It allows utilization of smart strategies to maximize earnings, he says.
"Virtual mining provides real BTC exactly as my physical setup without the need to purchase expensive tech," he says.
He can utilize mined BTC or transfer some into the platform. This allows for the purchased addition of power supplies, coolers and even technicians to keep his virtual tech in good order.
He says he's invested roughly $6,000, including some reinvestment. Transaction costs and fees cost him roughly 30 percent. After costs at current Bitcoin values, his take-home mining return is 1 BTC every 45 days.
"I purposely only track down interesting fish," Christian says. "Surprisingly enough they complement each other. For the most part they maintain an uneasy peace and balance across the environment. Even the piranha."