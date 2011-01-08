CNET también está disponible en español.

As usual Microsoft has a huge booth this year.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew
Samsung's gigantic area catches the eye with a smattering of tv screens.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew
Syfy's Booth is spherical and always seems to have some sort of celebrity appearance going on inside.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew
Panasonic's 3D products are represented with this giant sand-sculpture.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew
Sharp's booth is featuring a tablet of course.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew
NBC is here to cover the show of course, but they have their own booth.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew
Clickfree's booth-- promoting an automatic backup solution easy enough for your mom to use...
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew
Copia is making a splash with their social network and e-reading solutions.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew
LG boasts that one pair of glasses will work with all of their 3d displays.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew
Yahoo gives demonstrations of it's Connected TV.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew
Audi's presence at CES resembles a typical auto show booth-- they are giving visitors a taste of the interior tech and audio experience in their latest models.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew
The South hall features some large companies among many smaller booths.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew
Samsung's booth seems bigger than ever. An expansive array of products are on display from televisions and audio to refrigerators.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew
Big Booths

Updated:
