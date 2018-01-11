Esto también se puede leer en español.
We went through all of Central Hall at CES 2018 to bring you the biggest and best booths in all their magnificent grandeur. First up: Intel.
The chip giant has a huge booth as you walk in the LVCC's Central Hall. It's the very first thing you see and sets the tone for a bunch of exciting booths to come.
Samsung's facade has a light up display that looks kind of Blade Runner-y. Like you're entering some kind of future city.
Sony is straight back down the end of the long hallway just north of Central Hall. This is by far one of the largest areas for a single company's displays.
TCL's booth looks like a giant clown sneezed on it, in the best possible way. Looking good with colorful lighting and tons of TV displays.
Panasonic is an enclosed area with lots to see in various branches of tech.
Huawei is just a few booths in, next to Qualcomm. The pink of the Huawei logo contrasts beautifully with the stark white of the booth.
Nikon's impressive booth design has a stage for noteworthy speakers in the photography world -- as well as a few surprise robots!
Casio has a simple but undoubtedly large area in the middle of central hall.
Polaroid has a lot of eye-catching colorful displays and a giant camera! You can't miss it.
Qualcomm's booth is soothingly lit and has lots of space for business chats.
Canon went all-in with beautiful rainbow gradients on every wall of its new booth.
Changhong is one of the lesser known Chinese companies here in the US. But it has a giant presence at CES.
Hisense is close to the front entrance and has a lot of TVs in its massive booth area.