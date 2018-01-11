Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

The Latest New Products Must-See
  • Big Booths of CES 2018: Central Hall
    1
    of 13
  • Big Booths of CES 2018: Central Hall
    2
    of 13
  • Big Booths of CES 2018: Central Hall
    3
    of 13
  • Big Booths of CES 2018: Central Hall
    4
    of 13
  • Big Booths of CES 2018: Central Hall
    5
    of 13
  • Big Booths of CES 2018: Central Hall
    6
    of 13
  • Big Booths of CES 2018: Central Hall
    7
    of 13
  • Big Booths of CES 2018: Central Hall
    8
    of 13
  • Big Booths of CES 2018: Central Hall
    9
    of 13
  • Big Booths of CES 2018: Central Hall
    10
    of 13
  • Big Booths of CES 2018: Central Hall
    11
    of 13
  • Big Booths of CES 2018: Central Hall
    12
    of 13
  • Big Booths of CES 2018: Central Hall
    13
    of 13

We went through all of Central Hall at CES 2018 to bring you the biggest and best booths in all their magnificent grandeur. First up: Intel. 

The chip giant has a huge booth as you walk in the LVCC's Central Hall. It's the very first thing you see and sets the tone for a bunch of exciting booths to come. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Samsung's facade has a light up display that looks kind of Blade Runner-y. Like you're entering some kind of future city. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Sony is straight back down the end of the long hallway just north of Central Hall. This is by far one of the largest areas for a single company's displays.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

TCL's booth looks like a giant clown sneezed on it, in the best possible way. Looking good with colorful lighting and tons of TV displays.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Panasonic is an enclosed area with lots to see in various branches of tech.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Huawei is just a few booths in, next to Qualcomm. The pink of the Huawei logo contrasts beautifully with the stark white of the booth. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Nikon's impressive booth design has a stage for noteworthy speakers in the photography world -- as well as a few surprise robots!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Casio has a simple but undoubtedly large area in the middle of central hall.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Polaroid has a lot of eye-catching colorful displays and a giant camera! You can't miss it.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Qualcomm's booth is soothingly lit and has lots of space for business chats.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Canon went all-in with beautiful rainbow gradients on every wall of its new booth.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Changhong is one of the lesser known Chinese companies here in the US. But it has a giant presence at CES.  

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Hisense is close to the front entrance and has a lot of TVs in its massive booth area.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More
1 of 13
|

The big booths of CES 2018

Published:
Up Next
All the cool new gadgets at CES 201...
60

Latest Stories

Polk's smart sound bar is an Echo Dot space ship
1:19

Polk's smart sound bar is an Echo Dot space ship

by
All the cool new gadgets at CES 2018
60

All the cool new gadgets at CES 2018

by
The Lovebox just wants you to be loved. Is that so wrong?

The Lovebox just wants you to be loved. Is that so wrong?

by
The Game Boy comeback you've always wanted is here at CES

The Game Boy comeback you've always wanted is here at CES

by
The road to autonomy now has a carpool lane: CES 2018 wrap-up

The road to autonomy now has a carpool lane: CES 2018 wrap-up

by
Samsung S-Ray speaker is like a death ray for your ears, without the dying part

Samsung S-Ray speaker is like a death ray for your ears, without the dying part

by