CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • xio-vinyl-1012-001.jpg
  • bubble-level-8725-001.jpg
  • dsc4527.jpg
  • 81vjjrwaiyl-sl1500
  • ikea-lack
  • 41ryczaqjql
  • aq-anti-static-record-brush-on-turntable-1
  • clearaudio-clever-clamp
  • ikea-lack-shelf
  • 51tihdtsasl
  • stylus
  • audio-technica-at-lp60-product-photos05
  • duo-front
  • sennheiser-hd-6xx-03.jpg
  • magni-3-front-1920
  • d3020-v2-front-3-4
  • lifestile-olympia
  • 01-elac-debut-2-0-6-2
  • pro-ject-debut-carbon-dc.jpg
  • marantz-nr1609-tt15-lifestyle-001
  • 08be6386-fb11-4691-8b89-5661b2c92519

Make your records sound better than ever

So you've got a turntable, and you've got some records to play. Now what? To get the most out of your collection, you'll need to set up and maintain your turntable as well as care for your precious vinyl.

Here are some tools and techniques to get you started, as well as some additional equipment upgrades for when you're ready. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
1
of 21

Level your turntable

Price: Free and up

Ensuring your turntable is level is one of the most basic steps of setup. You can try doing it by eye, but a bubble level is much better. I've had limited success with the free apps available on the App Store and Google Play, and found "analog" is much better. For example, Amazon has a well-reviewed Diskeeper bullseye level for 5 bucks.

Just place the level on your platter and move the turntable so that it's horizontal. If it doesn't have adjustable feet, use coins or even a pad of post-it notes(!) to get it right.

Published:Caption:
2
of 21

Clean your records with soap and water

Price: Free

The cleanest hack here is also the cheapest. All you need is warm water, a squirt of dish soap and your fingers or a lint-free glasses cleaner. Rinse with fresh water once you're done, and lean somewhere clean to dry.

While you wouldn't want to clean your records on each play, it's worthwhile to do it every couple of years, and especially when you next buy a second-hand record.

Published:Caption:Read the article
3
of 21

Alignment protractor

Price: Free and up

If your turntable has a fixed headshell that screws or plugs directly into your turntable's tonearm, you may be able to skip this step. Otherwise you'll need one of these. 

An alignment protractor makes sure that the stylus inside your cartridge is aligned with the groove. Without it you might experience inner groove distortion or a lopsided stereo image as the stylus favours one side over the the other. 

You can download free alignment protractors here and here or pick up the cute turntable matt above for $18.

Published:Caption:Photo:Hudson Hi-Fi
4
of 21

Furniture

Price: $10 and up

Still playing your turntable on the floor? Get a table! The Ikea Lack costs around 10 bucks and it offers a sturdy base to put your player on.

Published:Caption:
5
of 21

Stylus gauge

Price: $10

You don't need to spend a hundred or even 50 bucks on a stylus gauge. Amazon has a whole slew of digital stylus gauges for around $10

Place the gauge on your turntable platter, put the stylus on the pad, then adjust the counterweight to dial in the correct weight. Your turntable's instruction manual should detail how much "tracking force" to apply (usually measured in grams).

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
6
of 21

Record Brush

Price: $10-$20 

One of the easiest and best ways to keep your records at their best is to buy a record-cleaning brush. The recently upgraded Audioquest Anti Static Brush ($20) spirits away dust via carbon fibers and static using gold contacts in the handle.

Published:Caption:Photo:Audioquest
7
of 21

Record clamp

Price: $30

Hands up if you have at least one warped record in your collection. The Clearaudio Clever Clamp uses friction to hold your record on the platter which means it prevents the record slipping and making that "wow" sound. It also places no extra strain on your turntable's motor. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Ty Pendlebury/CNET
8
of 21

Get those records off the floor

Price: $50

The Ikea Kallax offers four compartments that are perfectly sized to fit your vinyl records. There's also space for a turntable on top.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ty Pendlebury/CNET
9
of 21

Spin Clean LP washer

Price: $80, £89, AU$149

If you're buying used records, or cherry picking older relatives LP collections, this record-cleaning machine would be a great option. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Spin Clean
10
of 21

Replace the stylus (needle)

Price: varies

If your turntable is sounding a little dull, with a lack of high-end (cymbals) it could either be that it's not set up properly, or that it needs a new stylus. Most turntables enable you to replace the needle without needing to return it. Check your manual for the name of the replacement part. Even if your turntable is really old, there are usually third-party options for the most popular models.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ty Pendlebury/CNET
11
of 21

Budget turntable

Price: $100 and up

Ready for a new turntable? Crosley makes some cute ones that look like suitcases, but most of them sound ordinary. 

A new one will not only give you better sound but usually better features, including a line out or maybe even USB connectivity. The Audio Technica AT LP60 (seen here) is our budget pick at $100, and the choices get more expensive from there. 

Best turntables you can buy, from affordable to absolute insanity

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 21
Read Full Review
$90.01 at Amazon.com

Get a phono pre-amp

It may not be obvious but not all phono pre-amps are created equal. If your turntable has a switchable preamp input it's worth experimenting with a better one. We had good results with the Cambridge Audio Duo with better dynamics and extended resolution over the phono input on our amplifier. While the headphone amp was a let-down with our Sennheiser HD6xx, it might be worthwhile getting if you need a MC input.

Published:Caption:Photo:Cambridge Audio
13
of 21

Headphones

Price: $100 and up

New speakers or headphones are the biggest upgrades of all. There's so many different kinds that it can be overwhelming, so try CNET's Best Headphones lists first. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETSee More
14
of 21

Headphone amp

Price: $100 and up

Stepping up to a dedicated headphone amp means everything inside the box is designed to make headphones sound better. The Schiit Magni 3 headphone amp-stereo preamplifier is a cute little critter and we've heard it can drive headphones such as the Sennheiser HD 6xx without issue. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Lee Shelly
15
of 21

Upgrade your amp

Price: $150 and up

Getting a stereo amplifier enables you to connect hi-fi speakers, and this offers both better sound and true stereo separation. Most are fairly large but compact models can also be had.

The NAD D 3020 V2 seen here is an upgrade to our favorite compact digital amp and it now includes a phono input!

Published:Caption:Photo:NAD
16
of 21

Upgrade your cartridge

Price: $200

A different cartridge is a great way to try a new sound without having to buy a whole new table. But of all the tweaks it's also the one most fraught with peril: headshell wires are delicate and it's easy to tear them off. Not confident? It's worth paying someone to do it for you. 

The Sumiko Olympia ($199) is part of a new range of cartridges for the company, and it allows you to upgrade to a better stylus by simply removing the stylus assembly (the green part) -- no tools needed.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sumiko
17
of 21

Upgrade your speakers

Price: $100 and up

The sky's the limit for how much you can spend on a pair of speakers. But if you're looking to make your records sound clearer, you might want to start with the $280 Elac Debut 2s. Be aware you'll need an amp or receiver to drive them.

CNET's best speakers for 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 21
Read Full Review
$279.97 at Amazon.com

Get a mid-range 'table

Getting a mid-range turntable gives you better build quality, better sonics and the ability to upgrade components if you're looking to tweak. The $399 Pro-Ject Debut Carbon is a great starter table and upgrading the platter with a Acryl-It ($120) or a new cartridge will make it sound even better.

Published:Caption:Photo:Pro-Ject
19
of 21

Get a receiver

Price $400 and up

If your system pulls double duties of TV and music, then consider getting a receiver. It will also let you connect other peripherals via HDMI and playback of the latest digital formmats and multi-room streaming.

The Marantz NR1609 offers a phono pre-amp and a compact form factor. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sound
20
of 21

High-end table

Price: $1000 and up

Stepping up to a higher-quality turntable brings with it both improved sound and improved aesthetics.  

Where does the "high-end" begin? Arguably it's at the $1k mark, and the one of the best options at the price is the Rega Planar 3.

Published:Caption:Photo:RegaSee More
21
of 21
Now Reading

The best ways to make your vinyl records sound better

Up Next

Best portable mini Bluetooth speakers (2018 edition)

Latest Stories

Dreamcast classics Shenmue I & II are getting remastered Aug. 21

Dreamcast classics Shenmue I & II are getting remastered Aug. 21

by
Get a lower cable bill without making that awkward call
1:42

Get a lower cable bill without making that awkward call

by
Apple's iPhone USB-C charger may be real if these photos are

Apple's iPhone USB-C charger may be real if these photos are

by
Ant-Man and the Wasp's Evangeline Lilly rallies up for female MCU teamup

Ant-Man and the Wasp's Evangeline Lilly rallies up for female MCU teamup

by
ISS astronaut shares devastatingly beautiful view of the moon

ISS astronaut shares devastatingly beautiful view of the moon

by
Star Wars: The Last Jedi remake poster mocks angry fans

Star Wars: The Last Jedi remake poster mocks angry fans

by