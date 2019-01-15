Best tech under $25

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

  • Aukey Dual USB Charger
  • amazon-echo-dot
  • Sony SRS-XB01 wireless speaker
  • Logitech Bluetooth Audio Adapter
  • SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive USB Type-C
  • under-25-01
  • under-25-02
  • biolite-sunlight-solar-powered-lantern
  • 03-hgg-under-30
  • sandisk-microsd-card
  • JVC Flats
  • Panasonic ErgoFit RP-TCM125
  • septus-61.jpg
  • logitech-m510-mouse-07.jpg
  • Anker PowerLine+ Lightning Cable
  • Best Tech Gifts under 25$
  • 24-hgg-under-30
  • Anker PowerCore 5000
  • amazon-smart-plug-amazon-event-2
  • cnet-wemo-mini
  • TP-Link TL-WR841N
  • Best Tech Gifts under 25$
  • Roku Express
  • 08-hgg-under-30
  • Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation)
  • anker
  • anker
  • anker
  • Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard
  • 10-tribit-xsound-go
  • wyze-cam-v2-mounted
  • 01-hgg-under-30
  • Insignia Voice

Anker Dual USB Charger

Welcome to our list of best tech products and accessories available for $25 or less. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured herein if you click through on the links to external retailers.

This little charger isn't much larger than default ones that come with your phone, but its dual USB ports mean it can charge your phone and a second device -- wireless headphones, maybe, or even another phone -- simultaneously. The plug folds up for easy traveling, too. And you can snag a two-pack for under $20. (Note that it's not just a rebadged version of the Aukey, and it doesn't get as hot as that one does, either.)

See it on Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 33
$15.99 at Amazon See Product

Echo Dot (second-gen)

In the fall of 2018, Amazon released the third generation of its entry-level Echo Dot smart speaker, which looks nicer and sounds better. That one is currently discounted to $30, which is a great deal. But if you want to save $10, the older second-gen model shown here gets you in under our $25 budget and still gets the job done nicely.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
2
of 33
$24.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Sony SRS-XB01 wireless speaker

This little guy is our favorite wireless speaker available under $25. The Sony XB01 is splashproof and available in multiple colors -- and it sounds great for the price.

See it at Amazon 

Published:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
3
of 33
$29.88 at Amazon Read Full Review

Logitech Bluetooth Audio Adapter

The Logitech Bluetooth Audio Adapter adds wireless audio -- from phones, tablets or computers -- to any old stereo, AV receiver or boombox with an auxiliary input. It's cheaper than the Chromecast Audio, and doesn't require a Wi-Fi network. 

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 33
$19.53 at Amazon Read Full Review

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive USB Type-C

This handy SanDisk thumb drive has both USB-C and standard USB-A connectors, making it the perfect way to transfer files between any two computers, including newer MacBook and Windows laptops. It also works with many newer USB-C Android phones, too. The 64GB model can be found for under $20, and the 128GB one is under $35.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 33
$18.99 at Walmart See Product

Black & Decker Lightdriver Cordless Screwdriver

It's a cordless screwdriver! It's a flashlight! It's a cordless screwdriver and a flashlight! This handy Black & Decker has an adjustable pistol grip and includes standard and Philips head bits (you can use third-party ones, too). It's powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, and the LED light can be toggled on and off independently, so it works as a good ol' flashlight in a pinch, too. All for about $20.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 33

Silk Magnetic Cable Wrangler

Hate it when those charging cables slip behind the nightstand? The Cable Wrangler solves that problem: It's literally just a big magnet, and it includes three tiny "collars" (as shown on the white cable here) if the cable head doesn't have enough metal to stay put on its own. The entry-level model is $20, and you can pay extra to get a Lightning cable and wall charger thrown in the box.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 33

BioLite Sunlight Solar-Powered Lantern

BioLite's new mobile light has a solar panel on the back so you can charge it during the day by clipping it on the the backside of a backpack. (It can be juiced up via Micro-USB, too.) And it's only $25.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
8
of 33

Anker PowerDrive+

Everyone can use more charging ports in their car. That's why something like the $16 Anker PowerDrive+ 2-port is a great stocking stuffer for any driver.

See it at Amazon 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 33

SanDisk microSD card

Whether someone needs extra storage for their camera, Android phone, Nintendo Switch or a host of other gadgets, microSD cards are cheaper than ever -- and make a perfect stocking stuffer. Get 64GB for less than $12, and 128GB for under $20. And the adapter for full-size SD slots is included, too.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:SanDisk
10
of 33
$13.99 at Walmart See Product

JVC Flats

You won't find a better pair of wired on-ear headphones for less than $20 than the JVC Flats. They're available in plenty of vibrant colors, too.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 33
$28.90 at Amazon Marketplace Read Full Review

Panasonic ErgoFit RP-TCM125

It never hurts to have a spare set of earbuds around. And considering that they cost less than $15, the Panasonic ErgoFit RP-TCM125 actually sound pretty great. They're available in a wide variety of colors, too. Just make sure you get the version with the in-line mic and remote if you plan on using it for phone calls.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 33
$19.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Apple iPhone headphone dongle

Yes, new iPhones come with a pair of Lightning-enabled wired headphones in the box. But they no longer include a 3.5mm adapter. That's why these $9 dongles are a perfect stocking stuffer -- the annoying accessory no one wants to buy themselves, but everybody needs.

See it at Walmart

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 33
$9.00 at Apple See Product

Logitech M510

The Logitech M510 is a slick midrange wireless mouse with seven programmable buttons. It works with Windows PCs and Macs, but make sure they have a standard USB port for the receiver nub (shown on the lower right), rather than a USB-C port. It costs less than $20 and comes in red or black.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 33
$17.19 at Amazon Read Full Review

Anker PowerLine+ Lightning Cable

Apple's Lightning cables are notorious for fraying and cracking after just a few months. That's why anyone with an iPhone or iPad will love the Anker PowerLine+ Lightning Cable. The nylon-braided cable is far more durable, and it comes with its own wallet-style carrying case -- all for less than what Apple's replacement cables cost.

See it at Amazon (3 ft.)

See it at Amazon (6 ft.)

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 33
$13.99 at Amazon See Product

Anker PowerLine+ USB-C to USB A 2.0 Cable (two-pack)

Buying for someone with a newer Android phone? It's an even better deal: a two-pack of USB-C PowerLine+ cables will run you just $12. (One end is a standard rectangular USB-A port, the other is the tiny USB-C port used for Android phones, Nintendo Switch and many other mobile devices.)

See it at Amazon (2-pack/3 ft.)

See it at Amazon (2-pack/6 ft.)

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 33
$13.97 at Amazon See Product

Anker Powerline+ USB-C to USB-C cables

If you're buying for someone with a modern Android phone and a fast USB-C charger, go for USB-C to USB-C cables.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 33

Anker PowerCore 5000

Need to juice your phone on the go? The Anker PowerCore 5000 can charge your phone twice over. It comes with a Micro-USB cable, and it's less than $20.

See it at Amazon 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 33
$21.99 at Amazon See Product

Amazon Smart Plug

Yes, you can get plenty of Alexa-compatible smart plugs for under $25, all of which will turn any lamp into a smart lamp. But getting the Amazon version -- which is new for 2018 -- means easier setup, making it worth the small premium. (Alas, the Black Friday combo deals -- which tossed this in for an extra $5 on top of any Echo speaker order at Amazon -- have ended, at least for now.)

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
19
of 33
$24.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Belkin WeMo Mini

Want more flexibility in your smart home gifts? For the same $25 price, the Belkin WeMo Mini will work with Amazon's Alexa, Google Home or Apple's Siri (HomeKit).

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
20
of 33
$18.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

TP-Link TL-WR841N wireless router

This TP-Link TL-WR841N wireless router isn't a new product, it won't set any records for data speeds and it's not great for large homes. That said, it gets the job done, and it costs... less than $20. If you know someone who has an old Wi-Fi 1 (802.11b) or Wi-Fi 3 (802.11g) router, this Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n) model could well be a worthwhile upgrade.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
21
of 33
$19.99 at Walmart Read Full Review

AmazonBasics 6-foot HDMI Cable (two-pack)

If Santa is bringing a new game console, disc player or streaming box, it never hurts to have an extra HDMI cable in the house. Amazon offers a pair of 6-footers for under $10 total.

See it at Amazon (6 ft., 2-pack) 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
22
of 33
$8.99 at Amazon See Product

$30 splurge pick: Roku Express 2017

OK, now we're going a bit beyond the original $25 price limit. But everything starting here is no more than $5 more. So if you stretch that budget a bit, you can get some seriously cool gadgets.

First up is the Roku Express. If you can't quite afford its $50 step-up siblings, Roku's basic model is still a nice way to turn any HDTV into a top-notch video streamer. It's got access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Go and every other big online video service. It also offers the Roku Channel, a totally free (albeit ad-supported) service with plenty of mainstream Hollywood hits.

See it at Amazon 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
23
of 33
$24.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Anker Power Strip 3

Anker calls it a "power strip" -- and it is. But the unique shape of this baseball-sized electrical wonder makes it perfect to tuck under -- or leave on top of -- any desk. The perfect answer for our modern plugspreading world, it'll fit three any-sized AC adapters, plus three USB cords. 

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
24
of 33

Echo Dot (third generation)

As we said, the second-gen Echo Dot is now on sale for $25, but the newer, better-sounding (and nicer-looking) third-gen model can be on your gift list for a mere $5 more -- $20 off its list price. 

See it at Amazon

Add $10 more, and get the TP-Link smart plug thrown in.

See bundle at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
25
of 33
$29.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Anker PowerCore Fusion

The Anker PowerCore Fusion doubles as a dual-USB wall charger and a battery pack. Charge up the built-in 5000mAh battery and two devices at once -- then bring it on the road with you for more on-the-go power.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Anker
26
of 33
$25.97 at Amazon See Product

Anker PowerCore II 6700

The Anker PowerCore II 6700 (about $30) is pocketable and its 6700mAh rechargeable battery can juice up giant-screen phones and nearly any other portable device.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Anker
27
of 33
$25.99 at Amazon See Product

Anker PowerPort II with Power Delivery

It looks similar to the previous pick, but this Anker charger has a different set of skills. The PowerPort II with Power Delivery includes a USB-C port that can juice up anything from the Nintendo Switch to USB-C enabled laptops (albeit slowly), as well as a secondary gadget with the standard USB port. And again, the foldable prongs make it travel-friendly. 

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Anker
28
of 33
$29.99 at Amazon See Product

Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard

This full-size wireless Bluetooth keyboard lets you hot-toggle between three separate devices. It's a perfect add-on for anyone who needs to do serious typing on a phone, tablet or computer, and it's a steal at around $30.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
29
of 33
$39.58 at Walmart Read Full Review

Tribit XSound Go

The Sony XB01 is our favorite wireless speaker under $25, but this one is a great step-up if you can spend a few bucks more. It's a bit larger, so you'll get sound that's a tad beefier.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
30
of 33
$32.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Wyze Cam

If you can't quite afford the step-up model (with motorized panning), the entry-level Wyze Cam is still an unbelievable deal for a Wi-Fi security camera: Just $26. 

See it at Amazon 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
31
of 33

Anker Fast Wireless Charger

If you're buying for anyone with a new phone -- 2017 and 2018 iPhones, most recent Galaxy phones and the newest Pixel phones, to name a few -- a wireless charger is a perfect gift. This $30 Anker model is fast-charging compatible, too. Great for bedrooms, offices, kitchens and everywhere in between.

See it at Amazon

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
32
of 33

Insignia Voice Google Assistant alarm clock

(Note: This product is back up to $60, but it's frequently discounted to $24.99 or less.)

The Google Home Mini's Black Friday sale price is largely a thing of the past, but this alarm clock may be the next best thing. It's got the same Google Assistant (and most -- but not all -- of the features) built-in for just $20. 

See it at Best Buy

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
33
of 33
Now Reading

Best tech under $25

Up Next

All the cool new gadgets at CES 2019

Latest Stories

First artificial meteor shower might outshine natural 'shooting stars'

First artificial meteor shower might outshine natural 'shooting stars'

by
Polk will have first non-Amazon speaker to support Alexa multi-room

Polk will have first non-Amazon speaker to support Alexa multi-room

by
This trick makes it possible to password-protect iOS apps

This trick makes it possible to password-protect iOS apps

by
Mustang GT500 vs. Challenger Redeye vs. Camaro ZL1: How do they stack up?

Mustang GT500 vs. Challenger Redeye vs. Camaro ZL1: How do they stack up?

by
Spider-Man's Mysterio: Here's how the villain has evolved in the comics

Spider-Man's Mysterio: Here's how the villain has evolved in the comics

by