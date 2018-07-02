Best tech deals for 4th of July 2018

CNET también está disponible en español.

Explosive midsummer deals!

The 4th of July doesn't have the tech deal clout of Black Friday or the holidays, but there are still plenty of discounts to be had beyond grills and patio furniture. Retailers like Best Buy, Target, Amazon and even eBay are running specials to temp you on phones, laptops, smart home gear and more.

Here are the best bargains we found, all available online, for this year's 4th. 

iPhone X, iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus: $100 Target gift card with purchase

Store: Target

Deals on iPhones -- especially the iPhone X -- are hard to come by, but this 4th of July Target is throwing in a $100 gift card when you get one as an upgrade or with a new line of service.

iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus: Up to $200 off

Store: Best Buy

If you can settle for "just" the iPhone 8, Best Buy is knocking up to $200 off, depending on your carrier and configuration, when you buy and activate with a monthly installment plan. And yes, it includes the Product Red special edition.

Apple MacBook Pro 15 inch (2015) for $1,500 (save $500)

Store: Best Buy

If you're among the many MacBook fans put off by the new touchbar, lack of HDMI and move to USB-C, this old-school, port-heavy model from a few years ago could be just the ticket. With a Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and a 256GB HDD, it won't even feel dated.

Best Buy also has sales on newer MacBooks at up to $200 off.

Microsoft Surface Pro + Platinum Signature Type Cover for $799 (save $360)

Store: Microsoft.com

Not a fan of MacBooks? Microsoft's Surface Pro tablet with an all-day battery, slick touchscreen, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and Intel 7th Gen Core i5 processor comes at a steep discount when you bundle this cover. 

Microsoft Surface laptop for $699 (save $300)

Store: Best Buy

If you prefer your laptops to be more, uh, laptop than tablet, this superthin touchscreen Surface is a great deal. It has an Intel Core i5, 4GB of memory and a 128GB SSD.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 for $449 (save $180)

Store: Dell.com

Neither super-slim nor touchscreen, this 15-inch Dell is marked down nice and low for the 4th. It'll handle basic tasks no problem with a Core i3 and 4GB of RAM, and the 1TB standard hard drive is plenty roomy. 

Dell is also offering a massive 17-inch version for $599, a $200 savings.

Apple Watch Series 1 for $159 with free extra band (save $139)

Store: Wal-Mart

Another deal on an oldie-but-goodie Apple product. Yes the Series 1 has been replaced by the newer versions, but that doesn't mean it's not still one of the best smart watches around. The price also includes a free spare band of your choice.

Amazon Tap: $85 (save $45)

Store: Amazon

Amazon's big Prime Day sale is expected later this month, but the online behemoth is giving some discounts on its own products for the 4th, including the portable, Bluetooth enabled Alexa-powered Tap.

Amazon Fire TV Cube + Cloud Cam Security Camera for $200 (save $40)

Store: Amazon

Another Amazon deal bundles a pair of $120 devices: the Alexa-powered, TV controlling Cube and the Cloud Cam, for a little bit of savings. If you're not super-psyched about these deals, wait till Prime Day.

Insignia 39-inch Roku TV for $200 (save $80)

Store: Best Buy

CNET's favorite Smart TV system is powered by Roku, and this is a great price for a bedroom-size, 1080p TV. We haven't reviewed it, but we expect "good enough" image quality, similar to the TCL S305 series, but at a cheaper price.

Sony XB950B1 wireless over-the-ear headphones for $90 (save $90)

Store: Best Buy

They lack the noise-canceling features of many over-the-ear headphones, but these "Extra Bass" cans should make up the difference in boom. They have an 18-hour battery life and a folding design.

Philips Hue 4-bulb + hub starter kit for $140 (save $60)

Store: eBay

eBay is getting in on the sale action with a few nicely priced items, including this kit with four white and color bulbs, plus the required hub, for a substantial discount.

Nest Hello smart video doorbell + Google Home Mini for $199 (save $80)

Store: Nest.com

Best known for its thermostats, Nest also sells security camera and now camera-integrated doorbells. The Google-owned company is knocking $30 off the price of the Hello and throwing in a Home Mini, a $50 value, for free.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured in this gallery.

