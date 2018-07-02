Best tech deals for 4th of July 2018

The 4th of July doesn't have the tech deal clout of Black Friday or the holidays, but there are still plenty of discounts to be had beyond grills and patio furniture. Retailers like Best Buy, Target, Amazon and even eBay are running specials to temp you on phones, laptops, smart home gear and more.
Here are the best bargains we found, all available online, for this year's 4th.
Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured in this gallery.
If you can settle for "just" the iPhone 8, Best Buy is knocking up to $200 off, depending on your carrier and configuration, when you buy and activate with a monthly installment plan. And yes, it includes the Product Red special edition.
If you're among the many MacBook fans put off by the new touchbar, lack of HDMI and move to USB-C, this old-school, port-heavy model from a few years ago could be just the ticket. With a Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and a 256GB HDD, it won't even feel dated.
Not a fan of MacBooks? Microsoft's Surface Pro tablet with an all-day battery, slick touchscreen, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and Intel 7th Gen Core i5 processor comes at a steep discount when you bundle this cover.
Neither super-slim nor touchscreen, this 15-inch Dell is marked down nice and low for the 4th. It'll handle basic tasks no problem with a Core i3 and 4GB of RAM, and the 1TB standard hard drive is plenty roomy.
Another deal on an oldie-but-goodie Apple product. Yes the Series 1 has been replaced by the newer versions, but that doesn't mean it's not still one of the best smart watches around. The price also includes a free spare band of your choice.
Another Amazon deal bundles a pair of $120 devices: the Alexa-powered, TV controlling Cube and the Cloud Cam, for a little bit of savings. If you're not super-psyched about these deals, wait till Prime Day.
CNET's favorite Smart TV system is powered by Roku, and this is a great price for a bedroom-size, 1080p TV. We haven't reviewed it, but we expect "good enough" image quality, similar to the TCL S305 series, but at a cheaper price.
Best known for its thermostats, Nest also sells security camera and now camera-integrated doorbells. The Google-owned company is knocking $30 off the price of the Hello and throwing in a Home Mini, a $50 value, for free.
