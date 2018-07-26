Best smart home tech for your dorm

Small, smart home devices can easily upgrade your dorm room when you head back to school. Take, for example, the $50 Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker.
The Echo Dot, which is powered by the Alexa voice-activated digital assistant, does everything the full-size Echo does for half the price: Control other smart home devices like light bulbs, set timers, answer the random questions that keep you up at night. It also includes an aux-out jack for quick, direct connections with external audio setups.
If you need a little help getting up for class, the $130 Amazon Echo Spot might be the smart speaker for you. It has all the features of the Amazon Echo Show in a cuter, smaller package on which you can throw up a clock face. Plus, the Echo Spot is handy for quick, voice-activated video calls.
When you're about to heat up your favorite frozen food, you scan the barcode with an app on your phone, which will send appropriate cooking times and power levels to your microwave. Plus, the microwave works with the Alexa, Amazon's voice-activated digital assistant.
The Eufy Smart Plug Mini, like other smart plugs, lets you turn whatever's plugged into it on and off from your phone. This model is a smart, affordable space-saver with a solid mix of in-app features that works with both Alexa and the Google Assistant.