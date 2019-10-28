Meat claws

Right now, multi-purpose gadgets are all the rage. (Just ask us... and our best friend, the Instant Pot.) But then there's the opposite end of the spectrum. There's a whole world of gadgets out there that do one single, solitary thing.

But the thing they do... they do it well.

Take these meat claws, for example. Who doesn't want to feel like Wolverine while they're shredding their freshly smoked meat creation?