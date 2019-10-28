Right now, multi-purpose gadgets are all the rage. (Just ask us... and our best friend, the Instant Pot.) But then there's the opposite end of the spectrum. There's a whole world of gadgets out there that do one single, solitary thing.
But the thing they do... they do it well.
Take these meat claws, for example. Who doesn't want to feel like Wolverine while they're shredding their freshly smoked meat creation?
Theater-style popcorn maker
Some of us pop corn in the microwave. Some pop corn on the stove. You can pop corn like a real movie-theater professional in this nearly 2-foot-tall machine. Don't be surprised when your friends want to have movie night at your house.
Garbage bowl
Sure, this may look like any old mixing bowl, but noooooo. According to Rachael Ray, this bowl is strictly for storing food waste while you cook. No mixing, do you hear? Think of it as a boutique hotel for your garbage on its long journey to the trash can.
And if you're still reading this, we have one question: Just exactly how big is your kitchen?
A cereal dispenser
Cereal already comes in a box that's suitable for cereal storage. But if you're looking to prolong the freshness of your dry breakfast goods — or to give your kitchen that complimentary hotel breakfast aesthetic — this dispenser might be worth a look.
Ground meat chopper
To our practiced eye, this ground meat-stirring gadget looks like a fancy, five-bladed spatula or a nylon version of a wooden spoon. Amazon reviewers absolutely love it. It has over 1,500 reviews and five stars.
Anti-sog cereal bowl
If you have soggy-cereal haters in your house, this is going to change the way they eat breakfast. "I purchased this as kind of a joke," one reviewer wrote, "and it has ended up being an excellent investment."
Onion chopping kit
If you hate chopping onions, but still find yourself chopping them frequently, we've got a treat for you.
The goggles will protect your eyes from stinging and tearing. The comb will impale the onion so that you don't need to touch it with your hand. And the stainless steel orb will absorb the onion smell from any surface.
It will be like you never chopped the onion in the first place... except you'll have a chopped onion.
Microwave s'more cooker
You might be wondering why you need a device with two arms to microwave a s'more. The weight of the arms prevents the marshmallow from overinflating and damaging the structural integrity of the s'more.
You might also be wondering why you would microwave a s'more. For that, we don't have an answer.
Taco dinosaur
One reviewer perfectly captured the experience of finding, buying and using this taco stand. She wrote, "Did I think our household needed a triceratops taco holder? Nope. Was I wrong? Yes. So very, very wrong."