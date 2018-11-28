10 easy and delicious slow-cooker recipes for your next party

Parties require a ton of tasty things to nosh while you're having fun. Your slow cooker can end up being your MVP in the kitchen and leave you with a lot more time to socialize. Here are 10 recipes to try.
This recipe very well could produce the most tender pulled pork you've ever tasted.
Place a pork shoulder, onions, garlic, sugar, chili powder, salt, cumin and cinnamon in your slow cooker for about 6 to 8 hours on high or 8 to 10 hours on low, or until the pork is fork tender. Then, just shred the pork and add barbecue sauce.
If you're looking for a little more of a challenge, this is perfect. You start out by making a variation of pulled pork in your slow cooker, then you wrap it all up in tortillas dipped in a special sauce and cover it with cheese.
Chili can feed a crowd, and it's perfect for a cold day. Luckily, this chili is super-easy to make.
Just saute onions and bell peppers with a little oil and salt, then add garlic, chili powder and cumin. Add ground beef to the veggies and cook until the meat is brown. Toss it all into the slow cooker with diced tomatoes with their juices, tomato sauce and beans.
I like to add a little variety to my chili. Instead of two (15-ounce) cans of kidney beans, I add a can of black beans and a can of Great Northern beans. It gives the chili a little extra texture and a variety of flavor.
If you're called on to bring a side dish, this recipe will be your slam dunk.
Soak dried navy or pea beans the night before to prep. Then, the next morning, put them in your slow cooker with bacon, onions, molasses, ketchup, brown sugar and a few other key ingredients. Cook on high for 6 hours or until the beans are tender.
To make this Tex-Mex wonder, saute onions until they're soft, cook your ground beef separately then add the onions, salt and pepper to the meat. Drain the grease and add the mixture to your slow cooker.
Add canned pinto beans, red kidney beans, corn, tomatoes, green chilies and olives, along with their juices. Then, add taco seasoning and ranch dip mix. Stir well and cook on low for 4 hours. Find the full recipe here.