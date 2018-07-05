Dual cameras and a 6.2-inch display put the Galaxy S9 Plus over the top, but it's the phone's elegant curved sides, deep customization options and gorgeous colors that make it one of the best big-screen phones you can buy.
The Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 is a quality hi-fi component masquerading as a thrift store cast-off. Speaker designer Andrew Jones continues to dominate the entry level with a loudspeaker that gives the more expensive Bowers and Wilkins 685 S2 a run for its money.
This TP-Link router is the complete package for an affordable price. The hardware performed really well and its range was surprisingly good. You'll get all the bells and whistles, plus an easy-to-use web interface.
A subtle but important overhaul of this slim gaming laptop gives it more GPU power, a more mod thin-bezel design, and a larger 15-inch display. If you want a gaming laptop that doesn't look too gamer-y, this is our new favorite.
The Electrolux EFLS627UTT is the best performing front-load washing machine we've ever tested. Not only does it do a great job removing stains, it's also an attractive appliance with an intuitive display panel.
Despite the lack of It lacks waterproofing and wireless charging, the OnePlus 6 is blazing fast, shoots amazing portrait mode photos, has a polished refined design and costs much less than other flagship phones. It's a terrific phone for everyday use.
It can't take portrait photos, but the Galaxy S9's dual-aperture camera takes great photos in a smaller package than most of today's superphones. Wireless charging, waterproofing and a headphone jack sweeten the deal on a stellar all-rounder you can count on all day long.
SimpliSafe's install-it-yourself security system got a much-needed makeover this year, but the price is just as affordable as before. With reliable performance, an Alexa integration that lets you arm the system with your voice and 24/7 professional monitoring available for less than the competition, our top home security pick is better than ever.
If you want to spend as little as possible on a 4K Blu-ray player and still get excellent performance then the LG UP870 is the way to go. It even looks decent sitting in an AV rack, unlike some other budget players.
A slick super-thin gaming laptop with a hidden secret. When you open the lid, a special panel on the bottom opens up, lifting the rear of the system and allowing for better cooling of its powerful Nvidia 1070 GPU.
With an updated look, new components and smaller body, this premium 13-inch laptop feels like one of the best all-around Windows systems right now. It's a strong contender if you're looking for that MacBook vibe without MacOS.
For a fraction of the cost of an iPad, this good-enough 8-inch tablet comes with a rubber case and a kid-proof replacement policy. But the best part is Free Play, a subscription service of all-you-can-eat kids books, videos and games.
Three cameras and an iridescent pinky-purply-blue shade that's pretty enough to make you cry. The P20 Pro isn't just Huawei throwing down the gauntlet. Tt's Huawei smashing the gauntlet into pieces on the ground. This phone takes excellent pictures and is a performance beast. Too bad it lacks a headphone jack, wireless charging and external storage. Unfortunately, you won't be able to buy it in the US.
The E 15 is a throwback to a simpler time when you didn't need to carry around a pouch full of dongles to use your laptop. It has all the ports you could want plus a DVD burner and even discrete graphics -- and all for less than $600.
The Surface Pro has become the gold standard of slate-style Windows tablets. The latest version doesn't change the formula much, but adds an LTE antenna for always-on on-the-go connectivity. Our only gripe: The best-in-class keyboard cover is still sold separately.
If you're in the market for a new counter-depth fridge, be sure to consider the latest side-by-side from LG. It isn't anything super distinctive, but it offers some of the best performance you'll find for the price, and it works with Alexa and Google, too.
The Paragon Mat, which is part of the $299 Paragon Smart Cooking System, lets you set specific temperatures for pan cooking and automatically maintains a steady temperature. The result is a helpful gadget for beginner cooks.
Cree's newest LED is also its cheapest, most basic bulb yet, but it's still brighter than advertised and terrific at dimming. Most reassuring of all: it still comes with a category-leading 10-year warranty.
It's 2018, but if you're still looking for a player that spins physical disks of any kind -- especially 4K ones -- the Sony UBP-X700 should be near the top of your shopping list. It offers up to date compatibility -- HDR10, Dolby Vision -- and excellent video quality for $200.
The X1 Yoga is a showcase for all the latest tech Lenovo can put into a two-in-one design including its first WQHD-resolution 14-inch display (2,560x1,440 pixels) with 100 percent Adobe RGB color gamut, brightness up to 500 nits and, pending a future update, support for Dolby Vision HDR.
It's the only detachable workstation for creative pros, with perks that include an Adobe RGB 4K display with internal calibration, chemically etched for a better-feeling experience with the custom Wacom stylus.
A workhorse two-in-one Windows laptop that emphasizes its built-in stylus, flipping between laptop and tablet mode depending on the task. The pen features are heavily inspired by the Galaxy Note's S-Pen, which is a good thing.
This router performed well, but it might be ideal for a lot of devices in a large home. It has bonus features like link aggregation and security powered by Trend Micro, so you'll get a lot of bang for your buck.
Cheaper and smaller than the Pro, the Huawei P20 takes terrific photos and is small enough to use one-handed. While Huawei did pull back on some features (the P20 isn't fully water resistant, for example), it brings similar features for hundreds less. And if you don't like the notch, black it out.
Only have $200 to spend on a stereo system? Buy yourself a Yamaha stereo amp and pair it with a couple of Dayton Audio MK402 speakers. They may not look like much, but they sound a lot more expensive than their $60 price tag would have you believe.