Avengers: Infinity War
Solo: A Star Wars Story (May 25)
Deadpool 2 (June 1)
Upgrade (June 1)
Ocean's Eight (June 6)
Hereditary (June 8)
Hearts Beat Loud (June 8)
The Incredibles 2 (June 15)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (June 22)
The Catcher Was a Spy (June 22)
Hover (June 29)
Sicario: Day of the Soldado (June 29)
Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6)
Sorry to Bother You (July 6)
Skyscraper (July 13)
Hotel Artemis (July 20)
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (July 27)
Searching (Aug. 3)
The Spy Who Dumped Me (Aug. 3)
The Meg (Aug. 10)
Captive State (Aug. 17)
Replicas (Aug. 17)
What a start to the summer: Infinity War unites Marvel's greatest heroes for a record-breaking box office sensation. But what sci-fi, action and nerderiffic movies are coming to try to claim the Avengers' crown? Click through the gallery for the movies hitting theatres this summer.