Avengers: Infinity War

What a start to the summer: Infinity War unites Marvel's greatest heroes for a record-breaking box office sensation. But what sci-fi, action and nerderiffic movies are coming to try to claim the Avengers' crown?

Solo: A Star Wars Story (May 25)

Never tell me the odds: Ron Howard takes over as director in this Star Wars prequel in which Alden Ehrenreich is the young Han Solo with Donald Glover by his side.

Deadpool 2 (June 1)

Deadpool 2 sees Ryan Reynolds' merc-with-a-mouth take on Josh Brolin as cyborg assassin Cable.

Upgrade (June 1)

Saw and Insidious co-creator Leigh Whannell directs this demented action thriller about a guy who uses tech enhancements to become a superpowered revenge machine.

Ocean's Eight (June 6)

Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina are heist cold in "Ocean's Eight".

Hereditary (June 8)

Toni Collette stars in what's already been described as the scariest film of the year by traumatised Sundance audiences.

Hearts Beat Loud (June 8)

Nick Offerman is the dad in this heartwarming tale of a father and daughter whose song unexpectedly goes viral.

The Incredibles 2 (June 15)

Superheroics ensue once again as Pixar's Incredibles don the spandex for another family adventure.

Avengers: Infinity War

Life finds a way yet again in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, featuring the return of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard -- and original Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum.

The Catcher Was a Spy (June 22)

Paul Rudd plays a complicated WWII spy in this look back at a tense moment in the atomic bomb race.

Hover (June 29)

SyFy takes to the skies with this chiller about menacing drones.

Avengers: Infinity War

The first film's writer, Taylor Sheridan, and actors Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin return for hard-hitting drugs drama Sicario 2.

Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6)

The difficult job of following Avengers: Infinity War falls to Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd in Marvel's mini blockbuster Ant Man and the Wasp.

Sorry to Bother You (July 6)

This Sundance sensation sees Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson sticking it to the man in a savage satire.

Skyscraper (July 13)

Dwayne Johnson gets high, tackling terrorists in a high-rise building.

Hotel Artemis (July 20)

Jodie Foster and Jeff Goldblum find action is the best medicine in a John Wick-style hospital for assassins. 

Avengers: Infinity War

Tom Cruise and the tricky task team reunite for Mission: Impossible 6.

Searching (Aug. 3)

John Cho is the desperate parent seeking his missing child through a computer screen in this Sundance sensation.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (Aug. 3)

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon spy hard in this raucous action comedy.

The Meg (Aug. 10)

The Meg: It's Jason Statham vs. a giant shark. Enough said.

Captive State (Aug. 17)

John Goodman and Vera Farmiga live in a world ruled by aliens.

Replicas (Aug. 17)

Keanu Reeves and Silicon Valley's Thomas Middleditch are scientists messing with nature in this sci-fi chiller.

