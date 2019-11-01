Best holiday gifts under $250 for 2019

Nintendo Switch Lite

This thing rocks. Kids, adult gamers and frequent flyers will find it perfectly sized for handheld gaming, with everything they need to access Nintendo's immense and celebrated library of games. It has a microSD card slot for extra storage and a USB-C port for charging and connecting to accessories. And it's $100 cheaper than the full-sized Switch. Sure, you can't dock it or detach the controllers -- but those won't be be deal-breakers for most people. Straight up: This is arguably the best mobile gaming system on the market.

Read the article