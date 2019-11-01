Best holiday gifts under $250 for 2019

This thing rocks. Kids, adult gamers and frequent flyers will find it perfectly sized for handheld gaming, with everything they need to access Nintendo's immense and celebrated library of games. It has a microSD card slot for extra storage and a USB-C port for charging and connecting to accessories. And it's $100 cheaper than the full-sized Switch. Sure, you can't dock it or detach the controllers -- but those won't be be deal-breakers for most people. Straight up: This is arguably the best mobile gaming system on the market.
These Technic Lego sets are expensive -- but, in my experience, they're worth it. In my house, the kids are always excited about a new Lego set. They spend a few hours building it, life is great and then one of two things happen: They plant their new creation on a side table and never touch it again or they jettison it into the colossal Lego morass we keep in an oversized cloth bag. Finis. Late-stage capitalism crushes us again.
But the Technic sets can have a longer lifespan. Because once you're done building this 958-piece 4x4 truck, you have a remote-control car that you can drive with Lego's intuitive Technic app. That has a bit more lasting power. The company says this set is designed for kids ages 11 and up, but I think that even younger kids will appreciate it -- if they have the support of an adult to help them solve problems.
Helinox Chair One Home
A camping chair that's legitimately stylish enough for the living room! This Helinox chair weighs just over 2 pounds but can accommodate up to 320 pounds (and I know this because my kids often sit on my lap when I'm in it). The aluminum poles are sturdy, lightweight and easy to set up, making it portable enough to bring almost anywhere. and the woven seat, which comes in 12 colors, strikes the right balance of style, comfort and durability.
Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket
Offering all of the comfort and warmth of a traditional down sleeping bag, Rumpl's synthetic alternative is hands-down the coziest blanket I've ever used. Stuffed with the company's 100% postconsumer recycled NanoLoft insulation and made with ripstop polyester, it's lightweight, stylish and a joy to wrap around you.
Ember Mug
A colleague bought this mug for me and it's become one of my most prized possessions. At $120, I would have never spent my own money on it, but the Ember become an essential, almost sacramental part of my morning coffee ritual. Note that my colleague Brian Bennett recently tested the new and even pricier models and has again judged them too expensive for what they do. I don't disagree -- but I still think they make a great gift.
The concept is simple: The porcelain mug keeps your coffee the perfect temperature -- technically, 130 degrees, though that's adjustable via the iOS- and Android-compatible app -- for a little more than an hour. (I also tried the travel version, but found that the container's metallic lining embittered the coffee's taste.) Note that I haven't had any of the problems some people have reported in the past, which include bent charging conductors on the coaster and interior peeling.
Excellent audio quality, long battery life and a quick-charging USB-C connection -- what more could you want? Colleagues who use Sony's WF-1000XM3 ear buds tend to get breathless when enthusing about them. But when you're rocking the most comfortable earbuds on the market with active noise cancellation, I guess you want the whole world to know.
Garmin Forerunner 235
I wore the the Garmin Forerunner 235 all summer. It's a full-featured fitness tracker that accurately captures all of the details of my workouts, whether I'm running or on my bike. I wear it around the clock, into the shower and while swimming in the ocean, and it tracks my steps and sleep. It has an optical heart-rate sensor and can offer up some complex training data -- including an estimate of my VO2 Max and predicted race times and recovery periods. The battery life is stellar. I charge it about once a week.
There's a specific use case for this Garmin watch, and it fits me exactly: I wanted a watch that that was free from the uber-connectedness of an Apple Watch as I don't need any more distractions. (I also tested the newer and more attractive Garmin 245, which is more refined but also $100 more expensive, and cluttered with more traditional smart watch features.) I think the $230 Garmin 235, which is compatible with both iOS and Android, is a great choice for both casual and hardcore athletes who don't want a phone on their wrist.
Apple Watch Series 3
Since introducing its newest model in September, however, Apple has marked down the Series 3 to a reasonable $199. That's a solid deal and a respectable alternative if you're already in the Apple ecosystem or want those emails, texts and other notifications streaming across your wrist.
Apple iPad
Speaking of Apple, the company released a new version of its flagship iPad in September, increasing the display size to 10.2 inches, adding a dock connector and -- well, that was about it. Otherwise, it's virtually identical to the 9.7-inch iPad Apple introduced in 2018, which remains the best deal in the lineup when you can find it on sale for $250 -- which is often, but not always.
TCL S325 series Roku TV
The 43-inch S325 may not be 4K -- at this size, you won't notice -- but it includes the best-in-class Roku Smart TV operating system to please binge-happy TV addicts. The 43-inch model costs around $200, and it's a killer starter TV that also makes a perfect secondary set if you eventually decide to go bigger and better.
Apple TV 4K
Hands-down the best video streamer on the market, the $170 Apple TV 4K offers Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos and an all-around stellar user experience. You also get the best remote on the market, excellent Siri voice options, an app for Amazon Prime video and iTunes integration.
Vizio SB3621 and Chromecast Audio
At $150, the Vizio SB3621n-E8's sound belies its compact size and oh-so affordable price. We'd have high praise for this sound bar system even if it was double the price. It's easily the best sounding affordable sound bar we've heard to date.
There are no "features" to speak of, just a wireless subwoofer and Bluetooth, but at this price you don't really need any more than that. Alongside Google's $50 Chromecast Audio, the Vizio SB3621n-E8 is now one of the best deals in home theater. In fact, you could pair those two together -- connect them to your TV -- and end up with a cool wireless streaming AV system for about $200. Nice!
Sonos One
The first smart speaker designed with music in mind, the $200 Sonos One will rock the socks off any competitor in its price range. In addition to delivering excellent sound quality, it integrates Alexa and Google Assistant voice control, features smart home controls and seamlessly supports Sonos' own multiroom system, Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect.
Nest Hello
The $229 Nest Hello is a great standalone video doorbell, made even better if you're in the Google and Nest ecosystem. It offers all of the basic features you'd want -- you can view its video feed from your phone or computer, receive push alerts and emails when the camera detects something. But it's the facial recognition and Google Assistant integration that place it above the competition.
Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System
Think of this kitchen appliance as the Swiss army knife of the coffee-maker world. The Ninja brewer offers an uncanny degree of flexibility. It can create everything from solid drip, latte-style drinks complete with frothed milk, plus cold brew. It even lets you brew in multiple sizes, from small cups, mugs, travel mugs, all the way up to half and full carafes.