Best holiday gifts for under $50

EarFun Free

Looking for some great gifts you can snag for under $50? You've come to the right place.

First up are some of the best ultrabudget true wireless earbuds we've seen. The EarFun Free has an impressive list of features at this price, including Bluetooth 5.0 (the latest standard) with both USB-C and wireless charging. It's also fully waterproof (IPX7) according to its specs. Do the earbuds sound fantastic? No, but they sound pretty good. They don't have the clarity of higher-end true wireless earbuds that cost $150 or more, but they do have plump bass and enough detail to avoid sounding dull. They're also pretty solid for making calls. An excellent value at $45 when you apply the 10% coupon on the product page.

