The 22 best games on the Xbox One

Look it's not perfect, and there's been a tremendous backlash in the wake of its release, but Destiny 2 is still a must play video game, especially if you've got a core group of friends to play with you.
Just when you thought you'd seen everything the first-person shooter has to offer, along comes Titanfall 2 to reinvent the genre. From the creators of Call of Duty comes a shooter that pushes the boundaries of what you thought was possible. Shooting stuff will never be the same again.
You suspect this series might never hit the peaks of the first two, but Gears of War 4 is still Gears of War. It's still visually stunning, engaging and -- perhaps most importantly -- feels completely different from all other shooters on the market in terms of its shooting and movement. Gears of War 4 is a good video game.
You could make the argument that Metal Gear Solid V is one of the best open world games ever made. It's certainly one of the most malleable universes ever created, and one of the most responsive to player input. Marred by internal conflicts between Konami and the game's creator Hideo Kojima, the ending is extremely messy, but there's 40 hours of absolutely pitch perfect open world stealth goodness before you get there.
Forza grabbed the racing crown from Gran Turismo years ago, and it's been squatting there ever since. Forza Horizon 3 is our favourite -- it doesn't take itself too seriously, but is still enough of a simulation to satisfy rev heads.
Some people call The Witcher 3 the best game of this generation. I say how dare you besmirch the good name of Breath of the Wild and Bloodborne, but that doesn't mean The Witcher 3 isn't in the discussion.
It absolutely is.
Also, it's a video game with good writing. That makes The Witcher 3 a bonafide unicorn.
It's a universe waiting to be unlocked, only you don't require power-ups to proceed, you need to power-up your garbage brain. That sounds boring but it's really not. It's a fascinating design exercise and one of the most unique video games I've ever played.
Celeste is an early contender for game of 2018. It's a brutal platformer in the style of Super Meat Boy, but innovates in a number of interesting ways. It messes with your expectation of what jumping in a video game looks like.
It's also incredibly tight in terms of its design, and features one of the most delicately balanced learning curves. Extremely good stuff.
There's a Resident Evil cycle. It does something bold and innovative (see Resident Evil 1 or Resident Evil 4) and then it coasts on that achievement for a couple of sequels before getting its act together again.
Thankfully, Resident Evil 7 is what it looks like when the series gets its act together. It's the first relevant and essential Resident Evil game in over a decade. It's very good indeed.
Monster Hunter: World is the latest entry into the "big in Japan" Monster World series and it's a humdinger. Best of all, it's relatively accessible to new audiences.
It's a great starting point: previous games in the series have been on the Wii or on handheld consoles. This is the first time in a while Monster Hunter has appeared on a cutting-edge console and Monster Hunter: World takes full advantage of that computational grunt.
Halo might never regain the popularity and cultural relevance it had in the mid 2000s, but that doesn't mean Halo 5: Guardians is a bad game. It's not. It's a very good game. Particularly if you're in possession of a 4KTV and an Xbox One X.
The story has lost its way, but that core 30-second gameplay loop is as compelling as it ever was. Get stuck in.