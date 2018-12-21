Best Christmas tech gifts under $50 (2018 edition)

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Tribit Xfree Tune

It's getting down to crunch time. There's just a few days until Christmas, but if you opt for fast shipping you can still grab your stuff online and make the cutoff. If you're looking for gifts for the tech fan in your life but don't want to spend more than 50 bucks, here's our picks.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a better-sounding -- and better built -- full-size Bluetooth headphone for under $50 than the Tribit XFree Tune, which retails for $50 at Amazon (with case).

Amazon Echo Dot (third generation)

While the newest, third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker doesn't sound great for music, it does sound better than its predecessor and has a more refined design. Its list price is $49.99 but during the holiday season it's down to less than $30.

See it at Amazon.

$29.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Echo Dot + TP-Link Smart Plug Mini

If you;re willing to pay a little more, Amazon is running a limited-time special on the Echo Dot (third generation) with a TP-Link Smart Plug Mini for $40. The list price for both is $77.

See it at Amazon.

Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth keyboard

Logitech's K380 has been around for a while, but it's still a great keyboard for the money -- perfect for computers, tablets, phones and more. You can find it for less than $30 online.

See it at Amazon.

$29.99 at Dell Home Read Full Review

Fire TV Stick 4K

The all-new Fire TV Stick 4K comes equipped with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ video and Dolby Atmos audio, which promise higher video and audio quality on compatible TVs and audio systems. No Roku streamer currently has Dolby Vision or HDR10+, making this a contender for best streaming stick for the money.

See it at Amazon.

$34.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Roku Streaming Stick (2017)

We already loved this little $50 video streamer, which turns any HDMI-equipped TV into a gateway to online entertainment bliss: Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, YouTube, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, HBO Now and literally hundreds of other streaming channels. The latest model (from 2017) adds a voice-activated remote that can also control your TV's power and volume. Get the 4K model if your TV is so-equipped; otherwise, this cheaper version does the job nicely.

See it at Amazon.

$33.77 at Amazon Read Full Review

MyCharge PowerGame

Looking for an external battery pack for the Nintendo Switch fan on your list? The clip-on MyCharge PowerGame is well designed and retails for around $40.

See it Amazon.

$39.99 at Amazon Read First Take

Anker SoundBuds Slim

The Anker SoundBuds Slim Bluetooth Sports headphones can be had for less than $26. They sound decent and fit well.

See it at Amazon.

$25.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Belkin WeMo Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug

We already loved the $35 Belkin WeMo Mini, which turns any old lamp into a smart light with full Alexa and Google Home compatibility. And soon, it will complete the hat trick, adding direct support for Apple HomeKit, too. That means you don't need the WeMo HomeKit Bridge to sync it up with Siri anymore.

See it at Amazon.

$23.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Google Home Mini two pack

For a limited time, Walmart has two Google Home Minis for the price of one ($50).

See it Walmart.

Google Chromecast (2015)

Embrace the mobile lifestyle with the Chromecast video streamer. Connect it to any TV and use your phone as the remote control for services such as YouTube, Netflix and many more. Just note that it doesn't offer Amazon Video -- and it isn't available on Amazon, either.

See it at Walmart.

$35.00 at Walmart Read Full Review

Google Home Mini + Chromecast

Another limited-time Google Home Mini Walmart deal bundles in a Chromecast for $49. List price for the duo is $74.

See it at Walmart.

Skullcandy Grind Wireless

The Skullcandy Grind Wireless headphones have been a longtime budget favorite of ours, especially now that the price has dipped to $50 at Walmart (Amazon's price is $5 more). Available in multiple color options.

See it at Walmart.

$54.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Google Chromecast Audio

The Chromecast Audio isn't a wireless speaker in and of itself, but this $35 Wi-Fi gadget adds streaming audio to any old stereo. It offers universal compatibility with Android phones, and some (but not all) iOS apps can stream to it also.

See it at Walmart.

$35.00 at Beach Camera Read Full Review

Tribit XFree Color

Similar to the Anker Soundbuds Slim, the XFree Color is an in-ear wireless sports headphone that sounds good and fits securely, for less than $25. As its name implies, it's available in a few different trim color options.

See the Tribit XFree Color on Amazon.

$23.99 at Amazon See Product

MyCharge Portable Wireless Charger Power Bank

MyCharge is making slim external battery packs that will wirelessly charge phones that can do so (and they can charge a second device at the same time). The 10,000 mAh costs $39.

See it at Amazon.

$24.99 at Amazon See Product

Mofuu Apple Watch Keychain Wireless Charger Cable

The Mofuu Apple Watch Keychain Wireless Charger Cable (around $35) is essentially a portable charging puck for your Apple Watch that has a short integrated USB cable that you plug into the USB charging port on your laptop (or any other USB power source). There's no built-in battery -- it needs to be plugged in -- but at least you don't have the long ungainly cable of the standard Apple Watch charging puck. It's Apple MFi Certified.

See it Amazon.

Oontz Angle 3 Plus

It has a goofy name, but the Oontz Angle 3 Plus is arguably the sound quality champion for wireless Bluetooth speakers in the sub-$50 price range. 

See it at Amazon

$35.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Tribit XSound Go

Another candidate for best value wireless speaker, the Tribit XSound Go is one of the best ones for the money -- in a more normal shape.

See it at Amazon.

$32.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Creative Sound Blaster Jam

If you want a lighter budget wireless headphone than the aforementioned Tribit XFree Tune, the Creative Sound Blaster Jam is a solid go-to choice and a great value.

See it at Amazon.

$25.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Amazon Fire 7 tablet

Amazon's smallest, most affordable tablet sold for a mere $30 on Prime Day (and Black Friday 2018). And while we still prefer the faster, better and larger 8-inch Fire HD 8 tablet for $80 (which has been on sale for $50), this 7-incher still remains the best tablet you can get for $50. Just note that it'll likely drop back to $30 again at some point.

See the Fire 7 at Amazon.

$49.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Amazon Echo Look

Amazon is blowing out its Echo Look camera and style assistant for $50. That's down from its list price of $200. At that deal price, it's a much more recommendable product.

See it Amazon.

$49.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

iFrogz Impulse Duo

Prefer in-ear wireless headphones? The iFrogz Impulse Duo deliver good sound at an ultrabudget $30 price, and they have a nifty design, too.

See it at Amazon.

$32.01 at Amazon Read Full Review

BioLite PowerLight Mini

The $40 BioLite PowerLight Mini is a handy lantern, bike light and charger all in one. You clip it to a pocket or strap, or mount it to your bike (mount included) and its 1,350-mAh USB rechargeable battery provides up to 52 hours of light. It can also give your phone a backup boost. Lighting modes include white lantern, red night vision, red and white strobe and white point light. It's a great choice for eco-minded folks who enjoy camping or other outdoor activities. 

See it at Amazon.

$39.27 at Amazon See Product

BioLite Sunlight Solar-Powered Lantern

BioLite's new mobile light has a solar panel on the back so you can charge it during the day by clipping it on the the backside of a backpack. And it's only $25.

See it at Amazon.

$52.67 at Amazon See Product

JBL Go 2

JBL has upgraded its smallest Bluetooth speaker, the Go 2, with improved sound and full waterproofing. It may not sound great, but it's still impressive for such a small speaker. Available in multiple color options for $40.

See it at Amazon.

$34.94 at Amazon Read Full Review

Wyze Cam Pan

For the price (around $35), Wyze's Cam Pan is a remarkably full-featured security camera.

See it at Amazon.

$37.98 at Amazon Read Full Review

Logitech Harmony 350

Harmony's entry-level remote may not have all the bells and whistles of its higher-end universal clickers, but it's simple to set up and super-easy on the wallet.

See it Amazon.

$23.79 at Amazon Read First Take

kiiPix photo printer

KiiPix is a small manual photo printer that doesn't require batteries or wi-fi. It can fold flat and is simple to use. When propped open just place your smartphone face down full brightness on the stand. Also make sure the screen doesn't timeout. When ready press the button then roll out the photo by using the little knob on the side and there you have it. At $30 I can see this being a great gift for young ones possibly a secret Santa or even a white elephant party.

See it at Amazon

