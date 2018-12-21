Best Christmas tech gifts under $50 (2018 edition)

It's getting down to crunch time. There's just a few days until Christmas, but if you opt for fast shipping you can still grab your stuff online and make the cutoff. If you're looking for gifts for the tech fan in your life but don't want to spend more than 50 bucks, here's our picks.
You'd be hard-pressed to find a better-sounding -- and better built -- full-size Bluetooth headphone for under $50 than the Tribit XFree Tune, which retails for $50 at Amazon (with case).
While the newest, third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker doesn't sound great for music, it does sound better than its predecessor and has a more refined design. Its list price is $49.99 but during the holiday season it's down to less than $30.
The all-new Fire TV Stick 4K comes equipped with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ video and Dolby Atmos audio, which promise higher video and audio quality on compatible TVs and audio systems. No Roku streamer currently has Dolby Vision or HDR10+, making this a contender for best streaming stick for the money.
We already loved this little $50 video streamer, which turns any HDMI-equipped TV into a gateway to online entertainment bliss: Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, YouTube, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, HBO Now and literally hundreds of other streaming channels. The latest model (from 2017) adds a voice-activated remote that can also control your TV's power and volume. Get the 4K model if your TV is so-equipped; otherwise, this cheaper version does the job nicely.
We already loved the $35 Belkin WeMo Mini, which turns any old lamp into a smart light with full Alexa and Google Home compatibility. And soon, it will complete the hat trick, adding direct support for Apple HomeKit, too. That means you don't need the WeMo HomeKit Bridge to sync it up with Siri anymore.
Embrace the mobile lifestyle with the Chromecast video streamer. Connect it to any TV and use your phone as the remote control for services such as YouTube, Netflix and many more. Just note that it doesn't offer Amazon Video -- and it isn't available on Amazon, either.
The Skullcandy Grind Wireless headphones have been a longtime budget favorite of ours, especially now that the price has dipped to $50 at Walmart (Amazon's price is $5 more). Available in multiple color options.
The Chromecast Audio isn't a wireless speaker in and of itself, but this $35 Wi-Fi gadget adds streaming audio to any old stereo. It offers universal compatibility with Android phones, and some (but not all) iOS apps can stream to it also.
Similar to the Anker Soundbuds Slim, the XFree Color is an in-ear wireless sports headphone that sounds good and fits securely, for less than $25. As its name implies, it's available in a few different trim color options.
The Mofuu Apple Watch Keychain Wireless Charger Cable (around $35) is essentially a portable charging puck for your Apple Watch that has a short integrated USB cable that you plug into the USB charging port on your laptop (or any other USB power source). There's no built-in battery -- it needs to be plugged in -- but at least you don't have the long ungainly cable of the standard Apple Watch charging puck. It's Apple MFi Certified.
Amazon's smallest, most affordable tablet sold for a mere $30 on Prime Day (and Black Friday 2018). And while we still prefer the faster, better and larger 8-inch Fire HD 8 tablet for $80 (which has been on sale for $50), this 7-incher still remains the best tablet you can get for $50. Just note that it'll likely drop back to $30 again at some point.
The $40 BioLite PowerLight Mini is a handy lantern, bike light and charger all in one. You clip it to a pocket or strap, or mount it to your bike (mount included) and its 1,350-mAh USB rechargeable battery provides up to 52 hours of light. It can also give your phone a backup boost. Lighting modes include white lantern, red night vision, red and white strobe and white point light. It's a great choice for eco-minded folks who enjoy camping or other outdoor activities.
JBL has upgraded its smallest Bluetooth speaker, the Go 2, with improved sound and full waterproofing. It may not sound great, but it's still impressive for such a small speaker. Available in multiple color options for $40.
KiiPix is a small manual photo printer that doesn't require batteries or wi-fi. It can fold flat and is simple to use. When propped open just place your smartphone face down full brightness on the stand. Also make sure the screen doesn't timeout. When ready press the button then roll out the photo by using the little knob on the side and there you have it. At $30 I can see this being a great gift for young ones possibly a secret Santa or even a white elephant party.